India's Ministry of Defence Publicly Acknowledges Remote Neural Monitoring

You can't forecast the inclusion of tech that doesn't exist using principles of operation that don't function. Yeah...so its real.

In the #United States, Remote Neural Monitoring has long since been referred to in terms of conspiracy and tin foil hats. However, a new book from a scientist at India’s #Ministry Of Defence has revealed publicly, for the first time, the existence of ‘Remote Neural Monitoring’ by means of lasers. The book is called '#Military Psychology: Concepts, Trends and Interventions.' One of the authors is Nidhi Maheshwari, a scientist with the Strategic Behaviour Division, Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence.

The description of the book, in short, is the psychological factors encountered by combat and non-combat soldiers and best approaches. The long version is this:

Military Psychology: Concepts, Trends and Interventions offers various psychological theories that are not only significant in the context of soldiers but also help to strengthen the capability of military and paramilitary forces during combat and non-combat operations. Stressing on the psycho-social well-being of the soldiers, this book offers insights into military psychological issues, such as soldier selection, combating stress, instances of misconduct, psychological operations, optimism, resilience and hardiness training, gender bias, value-based leadership, familial well-being and the future warfare. The global case studies in the book offer lessons for India and other countries where military and para-military forces are engaged in dealing with both external and internal extremism.

https://us.sagepub.com/en-us/nam/military-psychology/book249691

I was to release this article over at Blasting News UK Site, but for some odd reason the moderator, who loved the article, wanted me to remove all links and images to the book and its authors. That is, the story was great, as long as it didn't come with easily accessible evidence. This is a site, by the way, who has an open policy against fake news and requires fact checking of articles. Personally, I think 'fact checking' and 'moderation' may be partially something to do with ensuring certain material doesn't get published.

Any way, back to the story.

Often presented as future technology, the rumors of RNM extend back into the 1960s at least.

What is RNM?

RNM is a deep learning program which decodes electrical activity of the human brain. Rather than employing electrodes and wires, it makes use of power-beaming technology and Masers. Masers are a close relative of the laser, but operate at wavelengths found in the radio spectrum, rather than the visual spectrum.

Upon decoding by a computer, the operators have a searchable database of everything the deep learning program can currently decode. This will include things like heard speech, objects seen, words spoken internally, etc.

This is not done in a laboratory environment, but from space. Narrow beams, of less than a millimetre in size, rapidly scan the human brain with sub-millimeter accuracy from 100-200 miles above the Earth, transmitting this data back to big data solution on Earth for decoding.

In more advanced architectures, this data centre is the satellite constellation itself.

Some of the technological challenges behind RNM are scanning targets regardless of where they go, to maintain a continuous stream of information, without gaps, which can be used by intelligence agencies. Recent studies show just how much can be inferred by even simple algorithms.

We are all familiar with losing a mobile phone signal, however, RNM avoids this is by employing a mixture of techniques from impedance matching, to atomic dielectric resonance to punch through to even the deepest of underground tunnels and pass through Faraday cages as if they were tissue.

The dark side of this technology

Reports of this technology in the United States extend back to the 1960s but were never publicly acknowledged by the government. This book marks the first time it has been specifically included in public literature on current and future military doctrine.

While RNM seems fairly useful and benign, it does have a dark side. Anything which can decode the brain can also be used to encode information. This process is called Functional Electrical Stimulation, which is normally employed in the movement of paralyzed limbs, it can also be used to insert information directly into the human brain.

From hearing voices to complex insights on a range of topics, including perhaps some which alter decisions or mould opinions, this is an existential threat to any democracy. At the extreme end, the movement of limbs or even the complete animation of the human body is technically feasible. Similar in principle to the movie Avatar, it could be possible to ‘wear your enemy’ on the battlefield by taking control of their troops, or even have an Artificial General Intelligence impersonate people.

We are certainly heading into a dark era with this technology and it is important that we develop the appropriate international legal frameworks and military responses to defend against the rise of ambitious dictatorships.