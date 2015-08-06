Strategic Voodoo: Nuclear Weapons, Mutually Assured Destruction & Kinetic Systems - Modern Warfare Series

One aspect I see come up time-and-time again is the quest for Nuclear Disarmament. The simple theory goes, if there are no nuclear weapons then there can be no nuclear war. A simple truth. The fact is though, there are nuclear weapons and unilateral disarmament is a risky proposition that can manifest an imbalance of power. Going back to the work on Voodoo, it is critical that we understand this situation from a physics perspective, rather than solely from a political one.

Simple Physics And Strategic Balances

Let's review some basic Newtonian physics that most readers should have learnt at school. Why do things move? Objects move because of the loss of equilibrium in applied forces. The following picture demonstrates the principle:

In order to prevent movement, forces must balance across every possible degree of freedom in a particular system. The applied force may be different in each degree of freedom, but as long as they balance, motion will not occur:

We tend to think of concepts such as a 'Strategic Balance' as being a metaphor loosely modeled on the above processes, but the work on Voodoo demonstrates that this concept is very much a real thing and, indeed, is just the same physical process described in the above diagrams.

The key difference between a Strategic Balance and simple physical systems, such as those in the diagrams above, is that the degrees of freedom are non-obvious. They exist as neural pathways and concepts that are constantly in flux. Indeed, with ethical, political, linguistic and cultural differences a perfect alignment may not be entirely possible between two or more cultures making the creation of a 'Strategic Balance' something of an ongoing process that requires continuous adjustment and correction.

In the above diagram, if we reduce the applied force on any axis, in either of the vectors, then motion is induced and that motion will continue as long as the imbalance remains. In the context of a Strategic Balance, if we reduce a counter-acting force on a given axis, the enemy must move as a consequence. The one single factor that can prevent this motion is choice or free will. We can observe this in the below diagram from Nasa:

In this latter process, the force we remove from the system must now be generated by the enemy. As an example, let's take two nations, Nation A and Nation B, that have developed a strategic balance between them. After quantification of the energy involved it is determined that each nation is providing force of 1 million newtons to maintain that strategic balance. One side now (Nation B), as part of some libertarian movement, decides to unilaterally reduce a portion of defense capability by 250000 Newtons. Nation A must now generate, through the application of free will, 250000 Newtons of force to counter act motion or war.

What we can see here is that mathematics, in terms of kinetic systems, is based upon 'tipping points'. Once a 'tipping point' is reached, that is any diametrically opposed forces exceed 50%, the equation must solve as a consequence of Newton's Second Law of Motion and the Conservation of Energy.

Given this, the critical question is, can free will provide 250000 Newtons of force? If not, the automatic consequence will be conflict. At present, as a species, we do not possess enough data on this issue to determine the maximum load an average human can counter act. Further, the above model only considers an extremely simple system. In something as complex as a nation, the degrees of freedom could number in the trillions and quantifying the implications and interactions is certainly beyond the capacity of any computing platforms available today, even if all were combined.

Even without the above assessment, as a species, we have developed a keen sense for this and our modern approach has been that of the arms reduction treaty. Treaties such as 'Start' which aimed to reduce Nuclear Weapon stockpiles incorporate a sense of the critical nature of maintaining a strategic balance at all times. In a kinetic system, continual assessment is the most prudent course of action.

Understanding this, we can now place current geopolitical events in a broader context. The potential introduction of Anti-Ballistic Missile platforms in the EU, altered the forces applied to the geopolitical situation. The end result was a predictable counter-movement by Russia in the Baltics region. The complete picture here is highly complex, but it does demonstrate how intent and perceived intent translates to kinetic motion, as much as the event itself. As such, we can model both intent and perceived intent as forces, which is hardly surprising given the relationship to the electro-weak force.

In such movements, there is always the potential for an unrecoverable position, or an imbalance to emerge that cannot be restored resulting in direct conflict. Whilst we are aware of the majority of the major factors in this, we do not have a complete picture of the broad range of unknowns that could place such an event just south of a tipping point.

Further, if we return to the notion of free will providing an opposing force that resists motion, what is the effect of undermining that through propaganda and political manipulation? If we go back to some of the identified effects in Voodoo, we should note that recoil effects from unrelated activities could factor into this control mechanism, again, resulting in conflict. Hair triggers like this, should be avoided at all costs.

Conclusion

So, were policies such as Mutually Assured Destruction a little mad, or were they based upon sound science? As we can see from the above article, this is not an assessment that can be made in isolation, we must factor in every potential influence in the entire system. Given this was certainly not done, blind luck probably played more of a role here than most would like to admit.

That said, the alternative is just as dumb, if not dumber. Maintaining stability in such a complex and chaotic system, practically blind, is one hell of an achievement. Despite all the failures of governments and militaries globally, they have done an incredible job and possess a wealth of experience that should not be ignored.

Whilst radical notions and shaking up the system is an inspiring notion to many, the realities are that the complexity of the relationships make such proposals something that should be met with a shudder down the spine. The system that is in place today was built on the blood and sweat of many nations, both literally and figuratively, and we carry the legacy of those hard lessons every day as we seek to strike a balance between order and freedom.

Before pursuing agendas of radical change, it should be clear now that extensive modeling of the consequences is required. Long gone are the days of radical ideology based upon nothing more than gut instinct. The tools are there, the people to assist in analyzing the consequences are there, the computational power is there, use them.

Unless formal proof and general consensus is achieved, radical change must be resisted at all costs. There is too much at stake to get things wrong.