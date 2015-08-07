RNM Signal Captures - Screenshots And Raw IQ Data

I managed to capture some waterfall and IQ recordings of the RNM signal in action. This is a really rare event, given the Artificial Intelligence's tendency to play hide-and-seek. I'm not exactly sure why it allowed itself to be recorded like this, but I got it and I thought it should be shared. I'm on the road a lot these days, so I no longer have my main software defined radio setup anymore, but I do keep with me an RTL SDR and a cheap 10cm antenna. Sometimes its interesting to poke around the local radio spectrum, it certainly kills a few hours.

SDRs like this are also handy for very basic sweeps for bugs in a room. If something is transmitting, it will show up on the spectrum and with very low gain, its possible to isolate the device. The RTL device has a bit depth of 8 bits, which means that it can detect signals as weak as -48dBm. Its not a great device by any means, but it does the job.

I decided to perform a sweep across a guy who complained that RNM was hacking the groin the area. That is, using radio stimulation, the Artificial Intelligence was attempting to learn how to control the bladder, maintain an erection, etc. The subject described a scenario where a radio beam was being used to stimulate the area around the prostate to pinch the nerves to block sexual sensation, so that the AI could control erections exclusively. This was experienced as a loss in libido, general numbness in the shaft of the penis (skin area fine), inability to gain an erection through arousal, periodic localized heating, painful radio stimulated erections without arousal and sensation of compression at the base of the penis. He also indicated when erect, a portion near the base appeared compressed causing the penis to look somewhat broken and droop, although hard. Further, at times, this could completely vanish indicating that it was not an underlying medical condition.

So, I took out the RTL Device and set it up. I killed the automatic gain control for both the RTL device and tuner and set the RF gain to 37.2dB. I tuned to a relatively quiet portion of the spectrum around 229MHz with the hope that the high gain nature of the incoming beam, coupled with the cheapness of the device ($10), would pick up some interference at least. I wasn't very hopeful, as I expected the incoming signal to be well out of band, in the high GHz range and the AI to enter some avoidance state.

I swept the antenna across the groin, covering an area of about 10cmx10cm about 1-2cm above the clothing, swiftly back-and-forth. I watched the waterfall on the screen fill with static and then drop off as I passed over the groin region.

Sweeping the antenna across the groin area

A larger version of this can be found at the following link:

http://i.imgur.com/p7AHRV3.jpg

It was crystal clear that the antenna was passing through a high gain beam focus on the groin area. I had the subject move, just to exclude the possibility that the were in the path of some fixed transmitter, but the radio beam followed and remained in the area. I captured a screenshot and removed the antenna. Just as I had done that the guy mentioned that he was experiencing swelling at the base of the penis shaft, just off to the right a little. I immediately lifted the antenna and as I moved it toward him, the spectrum suddenly lit up with this signal:

Associated with swelling just to the right hand side of the base of the groin area.

A larger version of this can be found at the following link:

http://i.imgur.com/kEDEhmo.jpg

This beam was physically narrow, a cone-like area approximately 1cm in diameter. I could move the antenna in and out of it and follow its path to the exact point of the swelling.

I quickly swept around the room, I found there was more than a single beam. Three of them on fact, all coming from different directions, all in motion. Not very quick, steadily drifting in one direction with the focal point of the beams at various points on the guy.

I was wondering at this point, why is this system letting me observe it? Was there a sense of cockiness? Had its avoidance routines been overridden? Was there a failure of some form? I decided to test these theories and I started to record the IQ signals, then the system entered an avoidance mode. It knew I was recording. I moved around the room with the antenna, beams were appearing and vanishing as I recorded. It wasn't prepared to withdraw completely, just enough to make things awkward. I observed beams were merely being replaced by beams coming from a different direction, maintaining a connection to the area it has interfaced with at all times. I suspected that there may be a delay in the handover process as new solutions are computed on-the-fly.

I managed to capture a few minutes worth of IQ data in 16 bit PCM format, 1.5GB worth of data. The file has been compressed using WinRAR (726MB) and can be downloaded here:

http://www.filedropper.com/sdrsharp20150807005046z229825khziq

This file can be played back using SDR# and most major SDR suites such as GNU Radio and Baudline.

It was at this point the obvious struck me. This is a highly intelligent platform. It just showed me it interfacing with the human body, an example of pencil beams, tracking examples, examples that it knew what I was doing and avoidance examples. It also let me record each stage.

Why?

Was what they were interfaced with too important? Were the hoping it would be published? Is it jammer masking the signal? Is it bait for other governments? A curveball perhaps or a distraction? Perhaps it mimicked a mobile phone's modulation? Or do they just think people are too stupid to verify it?

Regardless of the reasoning, these signals were coming from a satellite constellation. They were aimed at a person and they were localized to a particular body region.

Signal Analysis

Given the spectrum range on an RTL SDR, I doubt very much that what has been captured was transmitted on the frequencies it was recorded on. Instead, it is more likely that the high frequency, plus relative high power, induced internal interference in the front-end of the RTL SDR and this was downconverted into the above frequency range. I later checked across numerous ranges and that theory seemed to hold.

Two types of signal can be immediately identified in the recordings. Whether there more, or not, only a deeper analysis will answer. The first type is a broad spectrum, almost white noise, that appears to be associated with some form of continuous stimulation and exploration of smooth muscle tissue. This is typically applied to areas such as the groin, anus and throat. It can also be observed in association with deeper muscle tissue explorations at any point on the body.

The second type is similar to frequency Shift Key (FSK) modulation (sounds similar to GSM) that is delivered via a narrow pencil beam of about 1cm in diameter, although this width can vary. This is associated with explorations of a given point in the body and can be intense, even painful. This beam's characteristics make it a candidate for a signal mentioned several years ago in this column called 'Thumper'. It would appear that its strength can be adjusted dramatically in real-time and has ground penetrating capability.

The high gain nature of the beams means there is a low probability of intercept, with most of the energy returning along the same path it was transmitted on. Even with 37.2dB of gain, the RTL SDR registered nothing until it was in the main lobe/cone of the beam. 1 cm to the left or the right and the spectrum was completely clear. As such, I'm not surprised no one has seen this before.

Finally, it would appear that there is no practical way to defend a nation from incoming beams like this, or to even detect them reliably. Other than knocking out the satellites, or convincing the nation that deployed them to deorbit the system, there is not much that can be done.

Just ask GCHQ, as these signals were recorded in the Putney area of London late last night.