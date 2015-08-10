Remote Neural Monitoring: Has Modern Tech Made Stealth And Infiltration An Unachievable Goal?

I never imagined that I would be this happy to observe EMI...

Earlier this week, I finally managed to capture a recording of the radio beams of Remote Neural Monitoring in action. Since then, I have observed some variation in how the beams appear on the spectrum, as though the system was attempting to redefine its RF signature but there are limits to what it can do. For example, the pencil beam rather than presenting as two defined frequency bands, is now presenting as 4 to 6 narrower bands looking very similar to a nasty spur.

I have been puzzling over this issue of why such a recording was allowed and why the AI kept broadcasting. After more detailed analysis, it has become clear that there is an absolute minimum in terms of RF energy that is required to remotely control the human body and there is absolutely nothing that can be done about this. Further, that RF energy must be delivered to the target and there is nothing that can be done about that either.

RNM, despite its cutting edge appearance, is a very old technology. At the time the original program was envisioned most radio monitoring solutions, civilian and military, were based around conventional radio technology which could tune to one or more frequencies simultaneously. There was no software defined radio that could examine an entire block of spectrum at a time and certainly nothing relatively cheap that the average person could pick up in a store. This is something that has only begun to change in the last decade, with civilian adoption actually being swifter than most military adoption.

In such a world, it was a trivial matter for something like RNM to hide. Sitting further up the spectrum, out of reach of most foreign governments, spread across a range of frequencies RNM had little to be concerned with in terms of detection. Indeed, the use of high gain beams meant that those with the appropriate technology could easily be avoided.

This picture started to change a little around 2006 with the introduction of software defined radios into the domestic market. Suddenly, there were devices that could reveal an RNM signal as a product of internal interference, but not capture the signal directly. To me, it seems that the thinking was that for this to be a concern people would first need to identify the RNM interference and the only way to do that would be to be within the beams themselves, thus it was not much of a concern from the practical viewpoint of the experiments themselves. However, in operational use, it should have been clear that this was a major issue and that RNM was no longer a stealthy platform that could be used for long term operations.

The key problem is power density in the far field. RNM, unlike modern TV or communications signals, is incredibly strong in the far field. It needs to be in order to stimulate neurons into firing. Even with this energy spread out over the band in the GigaHertz range, well beyond the capacity of any civilian (and most militaries) to observe it directly, there is little that can be done to prevent interference in sensitive electronic equipment because it imparts EMF to charged particles. That is, it gives them a little kick. In cheap SDRs, where there are a lot of exposed components, this out of band interference mixes with the incoming signal to produce static in the frequency range that the SDR can capture and the sheer energy of the RNM signal ensures that the losses in this process are not enough for that noise to be below the noise floor. Higher end systems will apply a range of filters before this stage that will strip out that out-of-band interference thus making RNM less detectable.

Now, it could be argued that during the experimental phase much more energy is used as the system refines its interface with the human body. That is, the power levels may be sub-optimal, wider bandwidths are employed, unnecessary frequencies are used, etc. The problem is that, even in an optimal scenario, I fail to see how this could fall below detectable limits at close range. The experiments can be detected with a $10 device, thus a fully optimized system could be detected with a device costing a few hundred dollars, well within the financial reach of even the most cash strapped terrorist group.

In practice, what this means is that the goal of the last 40 years of development, to control a human remotely, is not a practical goal any more. That's not say that it was very practical to begin with. It takes time to establish an interface to a human, its ultimately unique to them and most major powers could detect that quite easily, so using RNM in key infiltration roles was off the table from the start. It wasn't even useful in the context of a nation like Iran or North Korea, unless civilian uprisings was the goal and not obtaining state secrets.

This raises the question as to why this technology is still being developed. Not only does it violate the core values of Western society, but as it is easily detected, the current human experiments are clearly a wasted investment.

Ultimately, it would seem that civilian uprisings and suppression is the main goal of RNM, all espionage related functions could be provided by the read capabilities of the system. By controlling ring leaders or politicians, along with limited neural stimulation of the masses, the civilian population could be herded like sheep to meet the interests of the US government. This, obviously, only works in democratic nations or as a one-time solution to depose a dictator. Given the investment and global deployment of RNM, the latter one-time use appears to be unlikely.

Given this focus on political manipulation, it will be critical that governments worldwide adopt a screening policy to ensure that politicians and key business people are not subject to remote manipulation. This should eliminate any potential for long term infiltration scenarios and remove most of the key driving factors behind RNM.

The real danger point is groups that are not subject to such screening procedures and manipulation of the wider general public at key points in time, such as voting, etc. We must also be vigilent for attacks on students during examinations, as this can be used to remove particular individuals long before they become a threat by degrading their results, thus reducing their potential as they move forward in their career. In this latter case, a simple beam applied for the duration of the exam can cause confusion, short-term memory loss and an inability to recall key facts.

It must be remembered that we live in an age of data mining and AI-assisted attack strategies. Thus, attacks on any nation are not of simple variety but highly complex assaults across a broad spectrum of attack vectors simultaneously with a high degree of attention to detail.

This latter issue of civilian manipulation is where the proliferation of SDR equipment is vital to national interests. From wearable electronics, to the internet of things, everything that can include an SDR, should include an SDR. In some cases defense will be in the form of civilians actively monitoring for RNM, in others it will be leveraging civilian SDRs to establish a mesh network that can detect incoming signals across the nation. That latter scenario doesn't even need to be done as part of hack, but as a side-effect of a promoted capability of SDR in the IoT landscape. With known locations, vectors of incoming beams can be established and satellites identified. In time, it will become near impossible to make such a broadcast without triggering some form of alert.

Finally, the most critical element in any defense policy is public education. The disadvantages in keeping the general population unaware of such technologies far outweighs the advantages.

The greatest anti-weapon strategy that can ever be devised, is one that makes a weapon pointless.