Remote Neural Monitoring: Defense Strategies - Modern Warfare Series

Asia Pivot? You may want to rethink that one...

I'm currently relaxing in SouthEast Asia, taking long walks across the beach, nice meals in the evening and watching RNM do its thing. I'm pretty close to the South China Sea, probably within about 600 miles, so its not surprising to see a high level of activity in the region. No doubt RNM has been used extensively to mold people's attitudes towards America after the Vietnam war, along with a vast array of other methods from NGOs to outright bribery. That and keeping tabs on the Chinese.

That's not to say that the region has not improved dramatically over the last 50 years and developed into one of the most beautiful places to live on the planet. It clearly has. That said, there are some troubling aspects in the region that are mainly driven by the desires of external actors.

Some Background

Yesterday saw one of the biggest bombings of Bangkok since 2012. This has been attributed locally to what is termed as the "Red Shirts", or a pro-democracy group from the North of Thailand. If you are thinking "color revolution" at this point, then you have probably hit the nail on the head. Its the exact same Modus operandi that has been used in the middle-east and eastern Europe to great effect by the US government. The people are led to believe that this gives them a voice in their nation, when it is really a means of inserting individuals and groups into power that can amend national and local laws to the benefit of certain corporations and ensure the US dollar remains a reserve currency. In each case, the local politicians involved tend to be clueless as the geopolitical agenda that is assisting in these pro-democracy movements and don't seem to care either. In many cases, its all about how it benefits them and a network of wealthy local backers. They don't see the Neo-Liberalist-Fascist agenda that is driving this.

Now, democracy can be a good thing, but Western nations do not have democracy. Its not about the will of the people, its about the will of the big business. In a world where just 80 people own more than half the population of the entire planet and military force is leveraged to keep it that way, then it is safe to say that we are well past the stage were the system is broken:

http://www.theguardian.com/business/2015/jan/19/global-wealth-oxfam-inequality-davos-economic-summit-switzerland

http://fivethirtyeight.com/datalab/meet-the-80-people-who-are-as-rich-as-half-the-world/

Given that this is a trend that is continuing, rather than receding, it shouldn't take a genius to figure out that it won't be long before someone gets an ass kicking of biblical proportions. If military assessments say otherwise, then I would return your crystal ball to its manufacturer.

So, what has this got to do with RNM? Well, it all goes back to this 'Asia Pivot' driven by Obama. I say Obama, but we really mean the CIA and numerous military, energy, telecoms and financial corporations. Obama's role is just to give it an air of legitimacy. The 'Asia Pivot' is about bringing 'color revolutions' to the entire Asia-Pacific region. Its about putting into power groups who are either amenable to the Neo-Liberalist-Fascist agenda or outright supporters of it. In many cases, its just about bring idiots to power who couldn't tell the difference between neo-liberalist-fascism and a ham sandwich. More importantly, it is hoped they only see the cash or a nice series of jobs when they leave office.

Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM) is leveraged in the build-up to a color revolution. It targets key ring leaders and coordinates their activities by manipulating their brain activity whilst the CIA coordinates ground units (agents, assets, 3rd parties, etc) to instigate key events to drive the nation into instability. A classic example was the poisoning of Viktor Yushchenko, the former Ukrainian Prime Minister, widely believed to have been conducted by Russia, it was in fact done by the CIA. The scarring on his face and the event itself, used as a social manipulator to thrust him into power. It takes a perfect dosage and timing of diagnosis to achieve that effect, its not something that happens by chance or as the result of a botched assassination attempt. Russia knows all-to-well that an assassination would make a martyr out of Yushchenko and only serve to bolster his party's positions and the CIA didn't want to kill Yushchenko outright as they wanted their symbol of strength and defiance in the face of the imaginary Russian threat.

So, what everyone should be taking from this is that the 'new false flag' attack, is a genuine attack were even the attackers believe they were responsible, but the entire planning and motivation is coming from Langley Virginia via a satellite network. They place ideas into people's heads, make them angry at everything that opposes their views, winding them up and then letting them go. Of course, this is supplemented by a wide range of on-the-ground actions, from financing to material support.

All this got me thinking, how do these smaller nations defend themselves? What cost effective defensive counter-measures can be applied?

RNM Counter-Measures

The biggest strength that RNM has is the global silence in peer-reviewed literature in regards to the application of high-gain radar in the manipulation of neural processing. It is also its single biggest weakness. A flood of papers detailing the process and the effects, with reproducible steps, would instantly collapse any ability to deny such technology exists. The reason why this has not occurred before is similar reasoning behind censorship of nuclear weapon technology from peer-reviewed journals. This technology can have wide area effects and even basic steerable radar systems can provide access denial technologies and add to battlefield capabilities of a potential enemy. Whilst this is a truism, the fact remains that this technology is in use and democracies worldwide are under attack, even in the West.

We are effectively at war, even if no one wants to admit that. WWIII is not something that will happen in 10-15 years from now, it is something that has been underway since the collapse of the Berlin Wall. Without a Soviet threat, RNM was aimed domestically, along side a campaign to alter democracy itself to the benefit of a small group of companies under the guise of National Security against the resurgence of the communist threat. Its all bullshit, its war on us, it is a war on our way of life, a war of self-determination, a war on freedom. WWIII is thus a war of attrition slowly placing its pawns on the chess board. The proof of this comes from the earlier referenced articles on the consolidation of the planet's wealth into an ever decreasing amount of individuals. "Trickle down economics" was used as the driving force behind this new form of imperialism and powered the ability of the US to project its military might globally:

http://www.bloombergview.com/articles/2014-05-01/demise-of-the-trickle-down-delusion

http://rabble.ca/columnists/2014/12/trickle-down-economics-its-scam-confirms-oecd

The core idea was to create a consolidation of wealth amongst a small network of individuals, a new type of global aristocracy that could be periodically targeted by RNM and various additional vectors to drive agendas in any region of the planet. This is why the full write capability of RNM is particularly dangerous, as there is sufficient orbital capability at present to fully control half of the entire planet's wealth. RNM is not training for manipulation of these individuals, it is training to assume long term control. It gives a whole new meaning to the phrase that 'possession is nine tenths of the law'.

It is here that we encounter the next big weakness of RNM, capacity. By warning these individuals of this impending strike, long before RNM is fully operational in a complete write capacity, they can take steps to ensure their personal security and invest in both detection and safe room technologies. This group will also be in a position to pass along cost effective solutions to the next largest group in control of the planet's wealth.

That will now force RNM to broaden its scope in order to assume control. With that comes increased costs, complexity and risk of exposure. It should be obvious that this is an adaptation of CIA tactics on divide and conquer. The introduction of counter-measures is staged in such a way that it becomes both economically and politically unfeasible to use RNM to manipulate geopolitics and the global economy.

At this stage, we would have now reduced the scope of RNM to the political level of national governments. Most of the major nations will be in a position to protect their political leaders through national security services trained in radio espionage. Organizations such as GCHQ, ASD, etc., should be well positioned for such action. Whilst these nations are current allies of the US, it must be remembered that the US treats everyone as a potential hostile enemy and its military plans see no difference between friend and foe. In these nations, the next source of control will be at the state and regional level, so the defense strategies here will be very similar to those employed by smaller or less economically developed nations.

As mentioned in a previous article, it was noted that the high gain radio beams of RNM produce electrical interference that can be captured by cheap SDR equipment. Periodically, it has been noted that RNM has caused interference in mobile phones, appearing as a background pulsing sound on a call. Given this, it should be trivial to capture metadata in regards to noise, signal strength and dropped packets from mobile phones and write software that project lines of radio interference over a geographic area to expose beams passing into a city center or even a crowd of people. This is very similar to the idea put forward for the internet of things, but something that can be rolled out swiftly given current technologies very cost effectively. If combined with internet routers, electrical lines and telephone landlines, then most nations could establish a nation-wide detection grid within months.

RNM is adaptive and opportunistic. Thus, the ability to detect interference may be a product of the AI being aware that either no one is looking or certain groups will turn a blind eye. That is, the system may be selectively choosing to use high power solutions to accelerate the learning process through parallel processing. If that is the case, then such a solution may only serve to slow the system, rather than making it completely redundant. Thus, the inclusion of specialized noise monitoring chips and sensors may need to be included in the next generation of mobile devices and constantly upgraded.

At a personal level, a number of options exist. The first is obviously sweeping your personal RF space. This is simply looking for RF interference coming from your body. The next big approach is signatures. Everything we do, from writing to walking has a unique signature that can be identified by computer software with appropriate sensors. RNM currently is seeking a generalizable solution to the problem of remote control of the human body. That is, the controller it will apply will be a general one, rather than one developed uniquely to match the target of the assault. Thus, writing styles, walking pattern, gait and mannerisms may change and that can be detected by computer. By developing appropriate software and hardware solutions such changes can be detected in troops and command level personnel, even local politicians or concerned citizens can use the same hardware. Its cheap and wearable technology that can be hidden under clothing. This would force RNM to devise a unique solution for each individual being targeted, dramatically increasing time, costs and processing power to hack a given target making infiltration all but impossible for practical reasons.

There are a range of adaptations on these core themes that can be applied to reduce the effectiveness, stealth and general capability of RNM. The common theme is that they degrade the stealth aspect forcing RNM to adopt ever more complex and thus costly solutions until the point they become impractical. Just keep in mind that this does prevent an overt response from RNM, all this is predicated on the US wanting to keep this tech and the human experiments a secret from the general public. Something which they are obviously caring less and less about with each passing day.

As such, this should be seen as a short term solution. Only a true anti-satellite capability that could resist the KW/MW/TW EMP barrage from radars capable of passing through miles of water and rock will ultimately save a nation from this system.