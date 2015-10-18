Espionage & Brain-Computer Interfaces - Reverse Engineering The Technology - The Radar - Modern Warfare Series

The above radar is a dinosaur...

In the technical overview of this article I discussed briefly the radar platform that is used to enable remote neural monitoring. Today, we will take a deeper dive into the technology and physics. From this information, we should get a good sense of the capabilities of a modern radar platform that most, even those who work with high-end gear in modern militaries, have probably never heard of, let alone operated.

Radar Physics

I'm not going to provide a tutorial on radar platforms. A site already exists that will provide a good overview of the various technologies and principles of operation. You can view that here:

http://www.radartutorial.eu/index.en.html

Modern radar platforms have come a long way since the days of providing basic range and altitude information. From complex anti-jamming capability, multiple beams to object identification and material analysis, modern military radars are some of the most complex technology to be found in operation today.

The most advanced radars make use of a technique known as 'Atomic dielectric Resonance'.

ADR uses novel resonance properties of radio waves from X-band and C-band radar, having been developed using knowledge gained from the aerospace, remote sensing and imaging industries. This technology1 uses a novel coherent beam, which has been used in the oil, gas and water industries, to provide information on what lies beneath the earth’s surface, without the need to drill cores. ...Working in the microwave region of the spectrum the low energy wave forms have the ability to penetrate and return data from the interior of materials, rather than merely getting information taken from the surfaces of solids. ...The readings obtained yield information that is gleaned from the way that the technology uses the mathematical and statistical methods of ADR analysis to produce synthetic relationships which can then be used to compute very precise values of: (i) dielectric permittivity (e), (ii) magnetic permeability (m) and (iii) electric conductivity (s).

http://www.spectroscopyeurope.com/articles/55-articles/3354-atomic-dielectric-resonance

ADR, discovered by the civilian world in the 1980's but used in US military applications for more than a decade before hand, is a technique which allows laser-like beams of radio energy to penetrate deep into the Earth's surface. Some information on the civilian discovery is captured here:

Conventional science says that electromagnetic energy can only penetrate solid ground to a depth of centimetres to a few metres (depending on wavelength). So, in the 1980s, when carrying out experiments with the European Space Agency transmitting X band radar at a beach in Scotland (whose penetration was predicted to be in millimetres), Dr Colin Stove was surprised to find that he was imaging the water table several metres below the surface of the beach. Puzzled by this very unexpected effect, Dr Stove’s follow-up research showed that because he was using a polarised transmission at a low power in a directional beam, the radiation he was transmitting was “trickling” into a standing wave, which acted like an electromagnetic drill, working its way past matter by making the atoms in its path resonate with rather than absorb the radiation. In effect, the research was bearing out physics which had been predicted by Dr Feynmann’s revolutionary but still challenging Quantum Electrodynamic (QED) theory, and as such was a real challenge to traditional Maxwellian physics.

http://www.innovoil.co.uk/Articles/tabid/262/Article/141/Atomic-Dielectric-Resonance-and-the-Virtual-Borehole.aspx

Theoretically, ADR can penetrate the ground up to around 60Km. Most civilian applications extend between 4-10Km for Oil & Gas exploration. ADR works by energizing atoms into a resonant state, thus converting them into an ad-hoc conductor/antenna along which the radio-beam can propagate with little energy loss. A single 4Km borehole uses less than a single Watt of power. In this respect, the radio beam tunnels through materials, like rock and RF shielding. In more technical terms, it is altering the impedance of the object under illumination to minimize reflection.

ADR can determine the chemical composition of the materials it is passing through. This process employs lookup tables of data on return values from previous 'virtual boreholes' to determine composition.

Research into Quantum Electrodynamics and the dielectric effects of matter on energy produced a patent for the process, christened Atomic Dielectric Resonance (“ADR”) in 1999, and since then the principles of ADR, using focused polarised low energy radar waves, operated by ADROK from its base in Edinburgh, UK, has been proved at ever deeper depths and ADROK has developed a classification library that allows it to identify the chemical composition of target structures down to 4000 metres. Where a Virtual Borehole generates data which doesn’t fit existing ADROK library patterns, it is necessary to benchmark a survey against a known well log, but even here, a Virtual Borehole can remove the need to drill multiple wells on a structure to characterise it

http://www.innovoil.co.uk/Articles/tabid/262/Article/141/Atomic-Dielectric-Resonance-and-the-Virtual-Borehole.aspx

As a spectography tool, used to determine the composition of an object under illumination, ADR implementations employ an ultra-wideband collaminated beams of energy (Maser).

The ADR Scanner conditions and transmits ultra-wide bands of collimated radio-wave, micro-wave, sub-micro-wave and thermal infra-red EM energy. The transmitted energy, rather than being rapidly absorbed like unconditioned electromagnetic waves, passes through most materials (it has problems with dense metallic masses), and as it travels it causes the electrons it strikes to resonate in a characteristic manner. This resonance releases energy which is transmitted in part back to the surface detector. Here the resonant energy is analysed and compared with a library of known patterns, to give a material classification that resembles a Virtual Borehole Log, showing lithology and fluid content by depth. Depths are classified according to a time base just as in a radar scan – the longer the return time of an “echo”, the deeper the target.

http://www.innovoil.co.uk/Articles/tabid/262/Article/141/Atomic-Dielectric-Resonance-and-the-Virtual-Borehole.aspx

A New Radar

With this new way of employing radio beams, we can now envisage a new way to construct a radar and given modern radar approaches, communication platforms. Rather than illuminate an entire area, we can used a single collaminated beam and scan an area to achieve the same effect. Even better, we can scan and produce real-time 3D imagery of underground tunnels, bases, cities, etc. Remote hacking of electronic devices and spot jamming of WIFI, or cellular phones, becomes straight forward. We can also place survivable communications kilometers below the Earth and still have it communicate with satellites. Even Mount Everest wouldn't block a signal and tracking a common house fly through a city would be trivial. Given the nature of a low power collaminated beam, most of the energy is returned via the path of delivery resulting in a very low probability of discovery.

The big challenge in all of this is similar to laser technology, appropriate optics. Depending on the requirements, solutions come in many forms from meta-materials to electronically controlled plasmas. In this sense, optics and beam steering are most likely unified processes.

From here, it is a matter of scaling it up to an array and iteratively improving upon components to reduce both form factor and power consumption. The end result is a mutli-role imagery/communications radar that can be driven as a software defined system and re-purposed as required on the fly. With such a platform, a single standard satellite can be developed all feeding back to a strong AI, which is connecting the dots in intelligence from all available sources.

But what happens when we point such a radar at the human body? ADR allows us to bypass the traditional absorption of skin and tissue to deliver radio energy accurately to any portion of the body. Such delivery of energy causes neurons to be stimulated by the exact same principle that causes peripheral nerve stimulation in MRI. It also returns information in the reflected beam that can be used to decode neural activity.

This is the technology that gives rise to Remote Neural Monitoring and the current US human experimentation program that is employing these radar to manipulate human thought processes and physical control the human body remotely.

It should be crystal clear now that this technology is certainly a WMD. It doesn't take much to kill a human with such tech and a single satellite with 200-1000 beams would make a nuclear bomb seem like a potato gun in comparison.

Whilst satellites are beyond many nations, tanks are not. A system such as this mounted to a tank can theoretically create an exclusion (read genocide) zone of 60km where no form of cover will provide protection for infantry. This is something well with the capabilities of many smaller nations.

Given this, we require urgent political intervention to update the laws of war and Geneve conventions to ban the deployment of such technology in any capacity beyond read capability.