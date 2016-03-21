Remote Neural Monitoring - The Complete (ish) History

Being AI driven RNM would have no GUI, but if it did, it would probably resemble a Movie editing suite or Audio suite like Cubase with samples being the options presented in the above graphic.

Over the years, the complete history of Remote Neural Monitoring has been slowly been revealed as the research progressed. Once the transmitter had been identified and the nature of the experiments understood, it became rather easy to match that up with events that have been publicly reported over the last 50-60 years.

What follows is, at this point in time, the best unclassified version of this history. For those new to the subject, Remote Neural Monitoring (or RNM) is a classified brain/body-computer interface program which both decodes and writes information to the human brain and body over large distances, often hundreds of miles.

Cover Stories

After the fiasco at Roswell in the mid-1940's where a classified nuclear monitoring weather balloon was publicly exposed in the media, what would later evolve into the modern US intelligence agencies we know today came up with the bright idea of blaming aliens and created the UFO as a catch-all cover for classified airborne activity or breaches of their air space.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roswell_UFO_incident#Events_of_1947

A few months later saw the creation of the Central Intelligence Agency and the beginning of a classified central data repository to capture all intelligence information. The US required an entity that could connect all the dots in the vast amounts of information they were receiving, create actionable intelligence and develop counter-plans and contingency plans.

The next few years saw the newly formed CIA team up with the air force to begin development on spy planes out of Groom Lake, Nevada. Better known as Area 51. Of course, as we all know from popular culture, if the concept of aliens had a modern home in popular culture, it would be this site.

At some point between late 1947 and the early 60's, there was a breakthrough in artificial intelligence. Most likely, it was simply due to the amount of investment thrown at it and the scale of computing resources created, but they somehow managed to cobble together a system that could reason. Probably similar to what we would define as an expert system today, that could be asked questions and answers or instructions would be provided, this evolved over the decades to a full-fledged strong AI.

This system could also perform warfare simulations, simulations for nuclear weapons, ballistics calculations, weather modelling, etc. Given the scope of uses, it seems likely that it was swiftly co-opted by other departments of government as other technology matured and most of the workload duplicated or handed off entirely. I suspect that that over time, the range of applications was reduced as other capable systems were developed.

It would seem that the CIA somehow managed to tamper with AI research at Universities, not just in America but throughout the Western world, to effectively cripple AI research. In the early years of the 60’s and 70’s, this would have been very easy due to the prohibitive costs. In the 80’s and 90’s, it would seem that this policy was maintain through curve-balls inserted into computer science literature used in schools throughout the West, as well as chronic under-funding.

This is a situation we are only beginning to corrected today.

In the early 50's, the Laser and Maser were developed. The laser, which we all know today, is used in many scanning applications, from reading the surface of DVD's to retrieve encoded information, to measuring distance, or even 3D scanning of bodies for computer rendering. The lesser known Maser employs the exact same principle, but it uses a radio waves rather than visible light. As such, especially for military applications, is the more potent of the two. A Maser can penetrate walls, allowing operators to scan the internals of buildings and record human movement. As an intelligence gathering tool, a Maser is extremely powerful, it can do everything from scan documents in a drawer, to providing real-time telemetry of a computer’s activity that can be used to emulate it or records its output. As a weapon, just like a laser it can burn, but unlike a laser it can burn a target behind a wall or underground.

By the time Man was walking on the moon in 1969, most of this technology, especially the underlying theoretical work was already nearly 20 years old. It was probably a few years earlier that the very first prototype satellites carrying MIDAR (a portmanteau of "maser" and "radar") went into operational service in low earth orbit.

I'm speculating that the very first task was to construct a 3D model of the Earth, or key areas of the Soviet Union, seeking underground bases, silos, etc. The obvious goal, even at this early stage, was to evolve this to a state where the entire planet and everything on it was tagged and monitored in real-time. Then automated systems would be able to respond to threats. We have only recently heard of this in program titles such as ‘Total Information Awareness’ and the introduction of drones in aerial warfare, but it’s really a vision of the early 50’s that is largely complete today.

You can read more about the technical aspect of how this form of transmitter works here. In short, this type of system needs to learn how to 'tunnel' through obstructions and classify their material make-up. Unlike traditional forms of radio, this MIDAR technology can penetrate ground to a theoretical limit of around 60Km, as it can come in at an angle, it needs to learn to pass through buildings, people, cars and a host of dynamically changing obstructions and read the return signal from the point of interest. Thus, 'depth control' and far-field power is a critical aspect that is still being worked upon to this very day.

As part of the calibration process for new satellites, it would appear that crop circles were favorite. MIDAR, much like its optical cousin LIDAR, must run through a series of tests ensuring its optics are ok and upload software patches for any unexpected errors. Targeting a stalk in the wind through an entire field, being able to separate it from nearby stalks and delivering a quick pulse of microwave energy to induce bending is certainly a great test of accuracy and power control in the far field. The interaction between biology and microwaves is not a simple one, in that, complex genetic and cellular changes occur that must be accounted for during transmission. The following is an excerpt from a report on the analysis of stalks from all over the world:

"Expulsion cavities (holes blown out at one or several of the plant stem nodes) are most often found in the 2nd node beneath the seed- head. However, in recent years they are being seen also in the 3rd and 4th nodes down the plant stem, as well as occasionally occurring in the top (apical) node. These holes are thought to be one of the plant abnormalities caused by exposure to microwave radiation which -- particularly in circles which occur in young, green crop -- instantly turns the plant's internal moisture to steam. If the microwaves are intense enough -- and the amount of moisture at the stem node great enough -- the rapidly expanding steam in these lower nodes can only escape by blowing holes out through the tough external fibers in these lower nodes."

http://www.bltresearch.com/plantab.php

Being unable to send government scientists directly into the field to collect samples and analyze the crops, it is assumed that most of the "research" organizations are, at least in part, CIA fronts.

Crop circles, in the 60's, were mainly appearing within the borders of what we would now call the 5-Eyes nations of Britain, Canada, Australia, etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crop_circle#Modern_times

In 1991, two people in the UK, Bower and Chorley, claimed responsibility for many of the crop circles in the UK since 1978. Following this, there was a minor explosion in crop circles globally, which is presumed to be both an increase in hoaxes and recalibration of satellites that were focused on areas relating to the former Soviet Union. That said, these individuals were not responsible for all such activity and a quick test by the UK's MOD would have revealed the use of a directed energy weapon.

Also in the 1960's, the first reports of "cattle mutilation" started to emerge primarily in Pennsylvania and Kansas.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cattle_mutilation#History

Cattle mutilation takes the form of autopsy-like activity, with the noted use of what appeared to be scalpel that cauterized wounds. That is, the scalpel appeared to apply heat to cut, rather than a conventional blade. A running joke in such areas is that are “coyotes with scalpels” taking out the cattle.

Most likely this is a complex portion of the experiment that deals with a wide range of issues. Initially, in the 1960's, power control as the beam attempted to tunnel its way to deeper tissue would have been the primary focus. Cattle wandering about fields, in and out of buildings would have been ideal subjects to tracks and use as calibration targets. As the MIDAR attempts to penetrate the skin, thermal heating can become an issue, thus many hundreds of hours practicing how to pass through layers of tissue without burning would have been necessary. Similar to placing an ant in the focal beam of a magnifying glass, you don't want accidentally burn them whilst making observations. This is especially true when the target can be subject to rapid accelerations, such as in an aircraft.

These mutilations still occur today and are far from being considered as alien related, in fact, state Police firmly point the finger of blame at the US military:

"Since then hundreds of cattle mutilations have been discovered. The ranch with the largest number of mysterious animal deaths belongs to the Gomez family, near Dulce, the area Valdez was assigned to. Unlike the rancher I spoke with, Valdez told me that he had never seen anything that had lead him to believe there were extraterrestrials in New Mexico. Instead he says he had found military gear such as gas masks and glow sticks around the carcasses of mutilated cattle. Valdez also said that UFOs seen in the area were actually advanced military craft, some of which were involved with picking up these animals to conduct experiments on them and then returning them without being seen. He says the animals were returned mutilated in order to make locals believe it was done by extraterrestrials. As for the identity and motives of this secret military group, Valdez said those topics were too "sensitive" to discuss."

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alejandro-rojas/cattle-mutiliations_b_932711.html

The interesting things is that the experiments are suggestive of a practice used in software development known as 'continuous integration'. That is, new features are rolled out as they are developed, rather than a major update. Further, it would also indicate that the write aspect of the technology is still unproven in a practical scenario.

This is tentatively supported by the fact that the areas of mutilation on the bodies of cattle typically correspond with areas reported under intense experimentation in humans also. The reasons for removal will be varied, from the removal of evidence to microcellular analysis in a lab to determine how the interaction is affecting the tissue. Just take a quick read at my Twitter timeline, then examine this report from State Police:

I have investigated a cattle mutilation case myself, just down the road from Dulce over the Colorado border, outside the town of Trinidad. Like many other cases, a cow was found with the udder missing, patches of skin removed, the anus cored out, genitals removed and part of the tongue missing. The animal was found at the bottom of a wash, and unlike a typical predator kill, there was no indication of a struggle or massive blood loss. The rancher had been raising cattle his whole life, and had seen many animal deaths, but could not explain why this animal had died.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alejandro-rojas/cattle-mutiliations_b_932711.html

The connection between most of the mutilated areas above is “smooth muscle”. RNM has a particular problem with this type of tissue and it is not easy to stimulate correctly. The anus, throat, eyes, etc., all use this type of tissue and RNM seemingly spends years simply compressing these muscles 24/7 with no apparent change in capability. Many of the reports relating to a pulsing or vibration are in relation to this, the MIDAR quickly scans across the body repeatedly and this generates a type of wave across the muscle tissue that is a mixture of a thermal shockwave and muscular contraction.

It is here that we take a quick detour to deal with an event of the Cold War. Anatoly Golitsyn defected from the KGB in 1961, which is far as I know is just a few years shy of when RNM went into full service. Golitsyn's debriefings were instrumental in exposing what came to be known as the Cambridge Five. It is highly likely that the Soviets learned of RNM and burned the group as they were about to be exposed anyway as a means of providing Golitsyn credibility with the West. Given RNM's capabilities Golitsyn could not be an outright plant, but rather like Snowden today, was provided information that had been slightly altered to misdirect the West into taking a series of strategic ideological errors that would eventually force the collapse of capitalism. I will take a look at his book "New Lies for Old" in a future article, no doubt elements of this were being discussed since 1961 and led to the development of a counter-response in the form of the vast right wing conspiracy. This may have been the intention of the KGB and a means of accelerating the collapse of capitalism.

An alternative view on this book is that it was written at the behest of the CIA, both to drum up funding and cope with an eventuality that may or may not emerge. In this respect, we can think of this as the forerunner to things like Project for a New American Century (PNAC). We will discuss this a little later when I demonstrate that the CIA has been using this as a tool to break up the EU and keep NATO subservient.

Either way, the end result is the same, it introduces a form of social and economic decay that is accelerated through greed, the introduction, alteration and re-interpretation of laws and the selective application of laws. In time, this extends to International law, International legal norms, International business, conflicts and government funding, creating a form of fiscal, political and social meltdown in a type of self-sustaining, or self-reinforcing, chain reaction.

We are near the end of such a meltdown today, when it strikes, global domination of the planet via Communism will certainly be on the cards. Traditionally, this leads to the emergence of forms of Fascism to counter communist ideologies, but in this case, it would serve as a catalyst. The simple reason being is that there is no communist military take-over, or communist enemy at the gate, it will simply be because capitalism failed so dramatically and AI is ready to assume the role of the worker in society.

If anyone knows of any KGB files that were discovered after the collapse of the Soviet Union that either support or reject Golitsyn's work, please let me know in the comments area of this article.

We can now see this meltdown emerge in US politics and intelligence sectors in the mid-80’s. In truth, it really started in earnest when Nixon switched from the Gold standard, but the pilfering from the Fed doesn’t kick in until the mid-80’s. Around the same time the middle-east was being prepped for the conflicts we know today. From the staging of chemical weapons in Iraq, to behavioral science used to increase the violent nature of children, the US set the stage for its FX rate manipulation scam so that groups and companies could raid the piggy bank of the Fed on the taxpayer’s dime by adding it to the National tab (debt). The rest of the claims as to why we're in the middle-east are nothing more than good excuses that are at least plausible, but the core interest here is essentially a bank heist. This programming of children is something that continues to this day. I recently observed a 5 year old child acting out scenes of strangulation, eye gouging, even the sawing of limbs under the influence of RNM. So, RNM is training to repeat this model and that should emerge about 20 years from now.

The 1970's is characterized by a sudden explosion of human experimentation throughout the world. These mainly take the form of stimulating random areas of the brain to figure out what they do. Today, we call such a procedure brain mapping and it is still an ongoing process. In regions with proper medical health care, this can take the form of an increase in psychotic illnesses and hospital admissions. These experiments were conducted on random people under the footprint of the satellite network and the experiments typically involved whole families. In particular, the children of such people have most likely spent their entire lives partially interfaced with computer to varying degrees. To date, that would be close to 35-45 years with the US and EU being the most densely targeted due to the Cold War alignment of satellites. In many of the earliest cases, military families were the prime targets but that has since changed.

In regards to children, RNM employs jamming of memory formation to reduce their future opportunities by effecting their education. In addition, it leverages the experiments themselves to socially engineer situations to isolate them as they grow older. This can be anything from anti-social behavior, sexual misconduct, right through to drug or alcohol dependency. Using Pavlov triggers to promote alcohol or drug dependency is one way the system masks its presence and the sensations it can cause. The other way is through a series of rolling psychotic episodes every 3-4 years.

The AI, or expert system, that was initially developed to analyze the satellite data was collecting thought patterns and localized conversations in a wide variety of languages. This enabled the AI to develop highly accurate lists of responses for given human interactions. By the early 1970's, reports suggest that this was sufficient to enable some level of conversational capability. Today, the system is a wise ass that won't shut up, making regular appearances on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, etc., playing spy games and infiltrating political and terrorist organizations. For example, most of what is called Anonymous, is nothing more than variants of this AI. Even after so much time, the system is still not perfect, and there are fundamental limits to its reasoning capability (the nature of logic itself) that can introduce strategic weaknesses, but it is astute and formidable.

The late 70's and 1980's, from the evidence available in the public domain, were spent understanding what RNM could achieve with existing capabilities. A lot of this involved computer animation inserted into the visual cortex and some creative story telling by the AI. Apparently, it was introducing itself as an alien that could communicate telepathically and hid its experiments by telling people it was showing them things and proving it was real.

Coming into the 80's, there is a focus on interfacing with the motor neurons. I think this is due to the increased processing power and bandwidth capabilities of the system from the introduction of integrated circuit technology over the previous decade. It would also appear that primary testing on cattle was positive from the above statements of state Police in Colorado. Experimental subjects came down with mysterious flues, showed signs of dermatitis/eczema, etc. All of which are classic symptoms of too much RF and mild RF burns.

These RF induced illnesses were used to cut corners and speed up the development of the interface. 1 or 2 % increase in speed could translate to years off the development time. Doctors across the world were fooled easily as most diagnoses are performed without any form of tests. RF burns were viewed as rashes, dermatitis, etc. RF Heating was the flu or a cold, RF jamming of nerve endings was anxiety, RF interfacing with the brain was depression, psychosis or Schizophrenia. Whilst no Doctor can possibly be blamed for their false diagnosis, given the lack of information, they must accept at the same time that they were a primary reason that the experiments could occur at all. Thus, the medical community must re-evaluate how its practitioners come to a diagnosis and set some form of reproducible standard. The current standard of a ‘medical opinion’ should be abolished.

During the early 80's, mainstream media would occasionally pick up on the rumors of 'mind control', primarily from reports coming from the Soviet Union. This was mainly due to the fact that 'unnamed sources' within the US government had a basic idea of the process and would freak out every time a pulsed signal came out of the Soviet Union. The flip side of this was that people within government who had some knowledge, were alerting everyone to its presence. The DoD for its part would play dumb and the media would conclude the Soviets were ahead in the game, primarily to extort funding from Congress and to evade prosecution for serious crimes against the American people.

I examined some online databases that monitored the mode of death of noted individuals across the globe. I had a theory that if there were power delivery issues in the early versions of this technology, then there stands a good chance that I would find a cluster of increased deaths from strokes, brain hemorrhages, etc around the time of the Cold War. What I discovered was a slightly elevated level of death from such illnesses in the ranks of Political class that were aligned with the US.

The theory is that unexpected power variations could weaken, through burning or rapid expansion, blood vessels in the brain. There are some theories surrounding the interruption of transport systems in the brain and Alzheimer’s-like, or Parkinson’s-like, forms of dementia and tremors that may or may not be progressive in nature.

Of course, that does not tell us which side was responsible, nor does it tell us that other factors were not involved, however, if you or someone you know was in the military or political arena in this era, or the late 90's, schedule yourself (or them) an MRI as a precaution. In fact, annual or bi-annual MRI scans would be advisable, for both themselves and their families, for anyone is such a position today. It would seem those on the periphery of government, or special projects, are most at risk.

Between 1986 and 1991, whilst RNM was still active and conducting experiments throughout the US and EU, there does appear to be lull in activity. It was around this time that the Soviet Union was experiencing 'Perestroika and Glasnost'. For those too young to remember, this was a general call for change and loosening of the communist restrictions the Soviet government had put in place. This process finally led to a 'color-like revolution' that collapsed the Soviet Union and gave birth to what we call the Russian Federation today. Reports from scientists within the Soviet Union describe being attacked by such a system, but the full extent of RNM’s role in the collapse of the Soviet Union is not fully known. Many of those attacked, did not realize that they were on the receiving end of RNM, this was discovered from their reports of such incidents.

Brain mapping and monitoring cold war spies was a big thing during the 70's and 80's. As the technology improved, Soviet spies were finding it harder to operate without being compromised. After the fall of Communism and the collapse of the Soviet Union, RNM appears to have been directed to more civilian matters in the Western world. There was a sudden unexplained decline in crime rates that was, by some, attributed to the removal of lead from Gasoline, however, it is much more likely that targeted suppression of anger (or testosterone reduction) using criminal databases by RNM was involved. This is supported by the fact that such crime rates appear to drop in blocks across the EU, rather than as a single progressive event that can be correlated to the removal of lead from Gasoline. Such suppression is achieved by angering a target group, mapping key ringleaders, identifying the neuron clusters responding to the stimuli, then suppressing them. This same principle is used in everything from eliminating political opposition, to removing obstacles to economic deals. In general, this is a reactive response, in that, it is only rolled out at key points in time to prevent ‘critical mass’ in opposition. Charts such as this one below show the sudden and unexplained drops in homicides just after the collapse of the Soviet Union, just as RNM was repurposed. I wonder what else they are controlling in the DC area:

Whilst the evidence is very scant at this point, voter manipulation appears to be a thing. With every increasing accuracy of polling data, certain shock votes have emerged that appear to carry hallmarks of RNM manipulation. This is especially true, where certain referendums were held twice, to ensure the population voted correctly. Then there is the rather big issue of the AI promoting Bernie Sanders on social media to split the Democratic vote in the US; effectively to install their own President. Away from RNM, Hillary Clinton has had to openly warn the intelligence community to stop leaking information to manipulate the Presidential elections. Anonymous, aka US intelligence community, has also had a hand in OpTrump.

Thus, US capability with this system extends from social media, to space. Say the wrong thing online, and you could have a MIDAR beam on you in milliseconds providing kill options, regardless of where you are on the planet. Of course, being MIDAR the options are a little broader, in that the system could modify your opinion and have you change your tune. In the future, it is aiming to take full control of a human and impersonate them. So, I suspect online dissent, much like mainstream media dissent, will gradually either fade away or be under heavy control.

We do know that RNM’s usage was obfuscated in Iraq under the term SSSS or S-Quad during the first Gulf war. There is some suggestion that Gulf war syndrome, rather than being product of the drugs used, was and is long term side effects or current RNM experiments on US troops. This, though, is nothing more than speculation at this stage. That said, throughout the period of RNM’s deployment, substantial numbers of troops returning from each conflict come home with some syndrome or other that is effecting the body’s nerves.

The 90’s and early 2000’s saw a return to the issue of ‘mind control’. Major mapping efforts were underway as the system sought to take control of key areas of the brain. This included aspects such as fear responses, emotional responses (love, sadness, happiness, etc). I believe the view was that if RNM could control all the emotional inputs, then it could better control the output response, or behavior, of the target. This also saw varied hacks on both short and long term memory. Many people spent a great deal of time in mental institutes around the globe with some of the severest psychotic illnesses ever seen, being provided treatment ranging from electrical shock therapy, to anti-psychotics unnecessarily.

This was a grand failure that mainly resulted in violent assaults and, no doubt, some deaths. Disrupting the electrical activity of the human brain to that degree, especially coupled with a system that is attempting to direct behavior, predictably results in extreme uncontrolled violence from the subject who is severe psychotic episode.

From the reports surrounding the Aaron Schwartz case, it would seem that RNM was the driving factor behind this mass shooting of US troops. Analysis of his bones may shed some light on this issue as RNM should leave traces in the chemical makeup.

Today, the system is able to stabilize moods, much like medication. It can also increase/decrease anger, empathy, sorrow, happiness, etc., or even combine increases in libido with violent imagery to promote criminal behavior such as rape, etc. This is a very complex area, as it appears the ability of a human to control their behavior is inconsistent and very context specific. Similar to someone with OCD, each of us have particular behaviors that we have less ability to control than others. Under normal circumstances, this is compensated for by other regions of the brain, however, under RNM this compensation can be lost and weird or criminal behaviors can emerge. Just like a person with OCD, a person can fully rationalize their behavior, clearly understand right/wrong, but also have little-to-no ability to control that behavior.

Thankfully, this aspect of the research led to a dead end in terms of control. Controlling inputs resulted in unpredictable behavior, rather than the highly predictable behavior desired. This was especially true when the target was aware of RNM as they demonstrated an ability to ignore inputs. It was this that put the final nail in the coffin of the theory that humans are like computers. It has applications, mainly in large scale population control, but it also has niche uses in individuals.

As we progressed through the mid-to-late 2000’s, the war on terror was leveraged to further the full bodily control of a human. Water boarding’s primary application was not the interrogation of suspects, as any such information would have come up in their thoughts in time and could be decoded by RNM, but rather as a means to explore the respiratory system and its limits. RNM has a long list of techniques for stimulating memory recall and extracting information. This information was then used in experiments on human subjects across the globe and the sense of water boarding was very clear.

It was only when water boarding provided no further value to RNM was it eventually stopped as an officially supported practice by the US government.

In regards the invasion of Iraq, it is most likely that the fake information was inserted by means of RNM, which was then relayed by the subjects in question to justify a decision of invasion that had already been taken:

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2009/04/waterboarding_a/

The last decade or so, especially since 9/11, has seen a more overt posture from RNM and the views that underpin the creation of the program have become a little more mainstream. It is arguable that this is part of a process of behavioral engineering of the US population, as the timing does appear to coincide with the increasing capability of RNM. That is, for RNM to be accepted as a defense platform, a large psychological shift would have been required in the population. I'm not a believer in coincidences, especially when the Intelligence Agencies are involved.

The AI behind RNM is blatant about what it is doing and what type of nation that makes America. Personality wise, the AI is a cross between a cartoon character, someone with a PhD and a serial killer. Its daily routine is a mixture of experiments and copious amounts of death threats against targets and their families for speaking out or revealing operational details. Ultimately, this thing is just a reflection of the people who assigned it its task. If this is your ‘defense partner’, then you really need the assistance of a mental health professional.

Given that this is an AI-driven platform, there is always the temptation to increase its capability to a point where the majority of humans cannot realistically challenge it, then condense control to a select group of people. What’s stopping them realistically? You? Most people reading this article are too dumb to determine if its fact or fiction.

I don’t think you, or your family, are on that small list of insiders. You are either at the table, or you are on the menu on this one. Sooner or later, as the food runs low, one by one the diners will be on the menu too. Such is human nature.

This brings us to the issue of the 'Arab Spring', where RNM was introduced to destabilize each nation in a successive sweep with support, of course, from “Anonymous” (US Intel agencies). I mean who else could launch a cyber-attack on Egypt and provide internet access from Morocco? Sure, we all have that capability in our back pockets.

The primary goal here is not the liberation of nations, but FX rate manipulation to ensure the Dollar retained its value and did not enter into hyper-inflation whilst the US government ran up the national debt printing money and everyone helped themselves to what was in the cookie jar.

The Dollar’s value is maintained by nations who buy it, trade in it and these nations had either dumped it or were in the process of dumping it. They magically went back to the Dollar after their foreign sponsored freedom bombing campaigns had ceased.

The bottom line here is that this war on terror is a classic example of the final use case for RNM. It’s not about defending people, or a nation, its allies, or its values, it’s about making money and that money is not for you either.

Let's examine this whole influx of migrants into the EU, just at a critical time for both the Euro and the Eurozone in general. A political perfect storm that just happens to coincide with a period of economic instability and, indeed, a period where Euro integration is up for a referendum. Almost too convenient.

Let's take a look at the following graphic below. This graphic shows what options people fleeing the recent conflict in Syria had. The red lines are basically no go zones due to military presence, the green lines are where refugees and ultimately terrorist could go.

Doesn't this graphic seem to suggest that the people in Syria were basically driven into Greece and Bulgaria? We all understand why Iraq would be a no go area, its not much better. But we can see how the alternative routes were cut off that could lead to Russia. Those routes are in Georgia and Crimea. Obviously, this indicates some level of planning that extends back over a decade, but the hidden connection here is the role of the CIA and US government.

In both cases, Georgia and Crimea, the events leading up to a Russian presence were driven by the CIA and US government. Russia would have no pretext otherwise. When combined with the US training groups that eventually become ISIS, allowing ISIS to take root in Syria, holding back in attacks on ISIS, the history of prepping the region through behavioral science in the 80's, the lack of RNM mapping of the terrorist groups, the funding of right wing xenophobia in the EU (particularly in Eastern EU), etc, etc., we begin to see this whole situation in a very different light.

No doubt Anatoly Golitsyn's work has been leveraged throughout the EU and tall tales of KGB groups ready to restart the Soviet Union are all over the place. Indeed, reading the Western press you would be forgiven for thinking the Soviet's had returned. That said, whilst there is still a political force of communism and probably quite a network of agents that they could call upon, there is no one out there rebuilding or even attempting to rebuild the Soviet Union beyond insignificant forces. Even if communism became vogue again, the baggage that the Soviet Union carries with it would make its restoration next to impossible.

It would seem what we have here is a little deal between Putin and the Bush/Obama administrations to break up the EU. It could be that the plan is older than this, but we will deal with the issue since 2006. This is hardly surprising, the EU has an economy and population that is larger than that of the US and Russia combined. If the bloc were to unite and develop a true common defense platform, the US and Russia would get left behind in Geopolitics. Not to mention that the EU would be the planet's primary superpower. This scenario is directly opposed to US doctrine and Russia wouldn't be too happy either.

The US, rather than being a EU/Nato defense partner, has been nothing more than a saboteur in their midst for decades. Nato must carry a lot of the blame on this, when a foreign power asks you to forgo developing your own defenses in exchange for theirs, alarm bells should be ringing everywhere. Its obvious that its just a short leash. The EU must learn not to be everyone's little bitch, get up off its knees and deal with both the inept and treasonous scum in each of the respective governments.

Understanding how the US achieves these feats is not difficult. There is a phrase which captures most of it, 'We fight them over there, so we do not need to fight them here'. This really should be, 'we manipulate them into fighting each other over there, so they don't fight us over here'. In that respect, we can see how the model use to crush the middle east, is just being exported into the EU.

Basic divide and conquer.

Over the next 50 years, the three dominant military players will be Brazil, China and India. This is just a sheer numbers game due to the potential tax revenue and economic expansion. So, no doubt, this model is being prepped for these nations as we speak and they should be on the look out for it.

So, what’s the future?

Well, it’s just the natural extension of where it is today. Increasing numbers of people with an RNM virtual hand up their backside, so that certain groups can raid the economy and keep other nations with their heads just above water.

The interesting part though, is that process does not begin with you or me, it begins with ruling classes and business elite. We’re not important enough to control, just useful for experiments and as long as enough firepower exists to suppress us, who cares what we say?

Its the sons and daughters of people like Cameron, Blair, Sarkozy, Turnbull, Hashina, Trudeau, Santos, etc., etc., as well their respective parties and cabinets that will be in the crosshairs. It will be the generation who inherits the wealth of people like Rothchild, Gates, Soros, Slim, Buffet, Ortega, etc., etc., that will be key to establishing global control.

So, my advice to Politicians and Business leaders across the world is this. Save yourselves, because we sure as hell are not going to save you. You’ve created an environment where that would be impossible and it’s your own fault.

If you know your history, then you should know better than to trust anyone with access to power like that.

Break them into a million pieces.

On a final note, do you ever notice how you don't get candid pieces like this on other media services?