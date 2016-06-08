RNM - Why Every Nation Needs Anti-Satellite Capability - Modern Warfare Series

As a planet, we are rapidly heading towards an era where major governments will have the capability to remotely control human bodies through functional electrical stimulation over radio. Once the staple of many B-movies, from 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' to its modern equivalents such as The Matrix, Doll House, etc., the same general principle is rapidly becoming a weapon of war.

The one thing that strikes me as odd about all of this, is the rather placid response from most of the planet. Almost like their sense of self-preservation, or threat awareness, has been suppressed. In a large percentage of cases, I am sure it is simply poor intelligence operations, in others no doubt a complex array of factors, including RNM, are playing a role.

It is time for a wakeup call, one huge reality check that will hopefully reveal exactly where your nation stands.

Red Alert - Battle Stations

So, let's get very realistic here. What happens when RNM has a viable solution?

No doubt, the way it has been pitched, the following is where the focus is. 'We will be able to assume control of commanders and troops in the battlefield and force them to surrender or make strategic errors. We will be able to assume control of key members of unfriendly governments, instigating regime change. We will have long term infiltration capability and rapid reaction capability to deal with chemical, biological and nuclear incidents.'

Sound familiar? I'm sure it does. This may very well be true too, but as I said, let's get real here. Every program will be subject to mission creep and I'm sure just the right catalyst will spontaneously emerge to remove any barriers to that. So, where does it go from there?

Well, interests are the next big thing. Currency purchases, oil & gas interests, rare earth minerals, etc., will naturally need to be protected and RNM will be useful here. So, we can see how much of the middle east and North Africa will fall immediately, swiftly followed by central Africa and much of South America.

People are stupid, but they are not that stupid and the rumors will start to fly. It will be critical, just as it is critical now, to silence those with knowledge of the system, or at least, those with the ability to promote that knowledge. This said, what would be the consequences of broader knowledge? The public is not a concern, what are they going to do? Protest? Sure, that will fix it. Obviously, its an invasion and no one is giving two fucks at this point.

March all you want, you'll get hungry soon enough. An armed response can't take on satellites, they'd be shooting friends and family.

With the correct planning though, this broader knowledge can be minimized to an acceptable level. Media can be leveraged to call people paranoid, conspiracy theorists, etc. The basics are already in place and it is sufficient to make even the publication of the technology in the West fall on deaf ears. If its obviously enough to conquer us, then these smaller nations would not stand a chance.

If you think appeals to the US public will resolve the issue, keep in mind that this is a nation that met open torture and murder by its government with chants of USA! USA!, rather than with a bullet to the back of the head. Its all in the pretext.

Waiting on Russia or China to come to the rescue? I don't see them saying much right now, do you? I don't see that changing either unless it becomes a direct threat to them. They are happy to rub shoulders with the political elite of the West, they don't give a flying fuck about the average person, or they would have informed the general public long ago.

So, no help there either.

Now the militias in the US will stand, but they don't have the equipment to take on RNM. Their leadership would have a digital hand up their backside the moment RNM sensed a threat. Even if that was insufficient, their weapons are of no use. When combined with PR labeling of white supremacy, conspiracy theorists, etc., the average person in the US can be held in a state of suspended belief until it is too late. The broader US military has a similar issue and keep in mind, they're not exactly doing anything right now either.

Anyway, at this stage the middle-east, most of Africa and South America are under the control of RNM. No doubt this will necessitate increased satellite coverage as resistance of various forms builds. Most of these pretexts, just like in the middle east now, will be RNM generated. Everyone will be too distracted with the threats in front of them, to observe the real threat sitting overhead.

This is where it starts to come back into the EU, under the pretext of securing the Baltics against Russia and the ever present threat of terrorism from the middle-east. There may or may not be a slight detour to deal with India, but they can be kept busy by playing them off against Pakistan. They fall for that all the time.

One by one the Baltic states fall to RNM, much to the ire of Russia and China. It is at this point, Russia and China will observe the pattern, the roll out of a ballistic missile shield and nations falling to RNM. The obvious conclusion is that the US will hide behind the shield, whilst it uses RNM to throw wave after wave of attack against them. They will start a military buildup.

The rest of the EU will offering assurances in the background that this is of a limited nature, having only a limited view of US activities or intentions. Meanwhile, the US will opportunistically be using RNM on their border regions to cause internal political strife. The EU will feel some satisfaction as a valued partner of the US, but will be ultimately standing in the way of the US for complete global control.

Then comes the growing realization within the US that they don't need the EU, or at least they don't need the resistance and one-by-one, old Europe falls under RNM. People will scramble to defend themselves, but there is no left left to listen to their incessant whining.

Russia, China and possibly India know what is coming next, as the US hides behind its missile shield. Its only a matter of time.

Conclusion

Whilst the above depiction seems like a worst case scenario, anyone with a true objective picture of reality knows that this is just the current situation with a functional RNM platform in place.

I've watched this AI describe to parents how it will murder their children as RNM is hacking their kids. That alone, should be a wakeup call. At its heart, the US is as black as it gets and it will only get worse with time.

If you'd rather not wake up some night, with your young son/daughter over your bed with the combat training of a Navy Seal trying to cut your head off, then I would take this next piece of advice very seriously.

Build anti-satellite measures. Regardless of what size of nation you are, you should have at least some capability. These satellites will move intelligently in response to threats, can dump terawatts of power in brief pulses and possibly have kinetic counter-measures.

Failure to do so will invite the inevitable. Why would anyone try to convince you, when they can control you?

Time to get very real.