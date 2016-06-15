A Look At The Anonymous Intelligence Agency's OpWakeUp

Are you mad bro?

Today, I will be taking you through what is slowly emerging as a prime concern in the world of cyber-warfare. A new twist on a very old theme, backed by cutting edge science, Anonymous has been exploring these techniques and methods of defense.

As a brand, I am loosely connected with Anonymous. I'm an Anonymous author who takes up some of the more difficult challenges and injects a little reason into the anarchy. Just in case some in the halls of power are feeling bullied, note that I am also just as hard on Anonymous itself under other pseudonyms. With such a massive base of followers, it is important that we self-regulate and stop things before they go too far. We have, in the past, had people that died and there is always the potential for violence given the nature of the issues we address. This is why this Op was particularly important.

Commercially generated content often provides highly restricted views across a wide variety of critical topics. Modern news media serves a political function, in that the content is designed to guide the thought processes of its audience members. Whilst, as a people, we like to think our media is free to express themselves, it can only really express the views of the parent company and thus attracts like-minded individuals. Individualism quickly gets weeded out, unless it is making money.

In the US, there are only 6 such companies controlling 90% of the media. The media companies have a diverse range of interests that overlap not only with themselves but also that of other companies and government. Thus the news, more-often-than-not, expresses a limited set of views. When we combine this with popularity driven content (easy to rig), curated content (corporate owned) and even search engines (filtered), it means that most of the US lives in a world that is increasingly disconnected from reality.

With that comes the inevitable fact that its population will increasingly become disconnected from reality. Much like WWII Japan believing the Emperor was a God, or the North Koreans believing every outrageous claim by made by the regime, the US has a similar problem. This problem is so pervasive, that it even effects it politicians, business leaders, law enforcement, etc.

Does the US fall into the same category as North Korea or WWII Japan? The fact is that the US, mainly under dubious pretenses, has systematically murdered over 20 million people since the end of WWII.

http://www.globalresearch.ca/us-has-killed-more-than-20-million-people-in-37-victim-nations-since-world-war-ii/5492051

This places it roughly roughly on par with WWII Japan.

The broadly accepted definition of a mental illness is someone, or group, who as a result of their strongly held views (which have either no basis or minimal basis in reality) is a danger to themselves or others. Now, no one is saying that threats do not exist, just that the general public's view of these threats and their knowledge of potential solutions has been systematically manipulated to a point where, if the public was a an individual, they would meet the diagnostic criteria for a severe mental health problem and qualify for involuntary commitment. Whilst it has limited effect on their day-to-day functioning, it has a serious effect on their ability to openly resist government policy, as they lack the appropriate education to provide a convincing counter argument.

Let's be honest at this point, every nation has a similar issue to some degree or other. They are all at this and they all point fingers at each other claiming proclaiming they are the only free nations.

If this can be corrected in the US, then the same solution can be rolled out globally. It is that simple. The effect should be greater international stability and a virtual end to conflict. Any solution will obviously need to encompass issues that are not dealt with in this next section and they will be probably be the hardest to achieve concensus on, but getting everyone to the table needs to be our first priority.

Ideological Viruses

I know what most in power are thinking about this. 'You don't understand, we have interests, we need to do these things'. I, for one understand this, but I am also aware that their decisions are nothing more than a product of inputs from environmental conditions. That is, their rationalization of their behavior is that they are the movers, the shakers, the puppet masters, when the truth is that it is nothing more than energy bouncing around between people as chemical processes kick off in their brain. Their rationalization that they are 'in control', 'wanted this', or 'needed this', is just a tall tale told by the conscious mind. They are, in fact, effectively on auto-pilot, repeating the same old cognative program as found throughout history. This auto-pilot, like all mental illnesses, comes with a built-in security of disbelief at such statements, just like a sense of self-preservation, it is attempting to prevent the host from eradicating it. This ensures that the synaptic routes the virus makes use of do not degrade, effectively killing the virus.

Other members of Anonymous have identified this issue as well. They produced a video to explain some of the background to Anonymous, its symbolism and incorporated some explanation of how these corruptions of the mind occur. Feel free to watch the entire video, its about 30 minutes long, but the part most will be interested in is at 18:40.

The video is explaining that the portion of Anonymous, which I stand with, identify these ideological viruses and move against them. Many will think that we are moving against people, groups, companies and nations as we must use higher-level constructs such as language to break the transmission chain. At all times, we are moving against a virus, just as the CDC or WHO would. Unfortunately, this means that we can break people, companies, security pacts, economic trade deals, defense strategies, etc. These things sometimes happen to be the transmission path.

The consequences of inaction are grave.

As a little background, most of these are evolutionary processes that kick in to control population numbers, some are just like viruses similar to Ebola, etc. History has shown, especially in modern times, that the death rate is nearly as high and as we evolve they will be the primary cause of human death. Further, what we witness as activism, especially human rights, environmental, rights for minorities, etc., is the equivalent of an immune system actively engaged in suppressing the spread of these viruses.

We know that the genetic code gives rise to many of these processes, but we also note that some survive solely as a chain reaction of interactions that are stored in memory and passed from one group to another. An extension of the nature versus nurture debate. Obviously, just like their more tangible cousins, biological viruses, these mutate with time both in beneficial and lethal ways.

It is interesting to think that the Gutenberg Printing Press, the telephone and modern internet are all transmission vectors and effectively storage for an entirely new class of disease.

The big questions that arose from this research, which is an extension of Richard Dawkin's work on Meme Theory, is how do we combat this? What is the result in a hyper-connected world where everyone is essentially defenseless? How bad does this get? How quickly?

The Anonymous Intelligence Agency (AIA) took up the gauntlet on this matter. They had a distributed group, in most nations, numbering in the millions that could be compromised. The AIA, just like the rest of Anonymous, are volunteers who help guide and provide advice to the rest of Anonymous. Not a traditional intelligence agency in the sense of the CIA, MI6, etc., it takes the intelligence aspect of its name a little more literally. There are some who operate as a fully functional intelligence agency, but this branch is more like an R&D and analytics section.

As a result of all of this new found knowledge, the Anonymous Intelligence Agency began a program to address the primary mode of transmission and reduce the effectiveness of the transmission model. The following video was produced to give people a heads up and to start the ball rolling:

We observed that the rise of Anonymous, could at least in part, be attributed to the emergence of a natural solution (or anti-virus) to the ideological virus. Perhaps, in a way, something learned by our biological systems in response to the events of WWI and WWII. A broad spectrum response that tackled every vector at once. We could also see governments and special interests move against Anonymous, further reinforcing the notion of the disease model.

The interesting thing about Anonymous is that it developed mainly as a product of the CIA, to support its interventionist policies. It swiftly grew beyond them and now they are but a tiny needle in a very big haystack of civilians from all walks of life. I like to think that the CIA were actually trying to cure themselves as a few minor tweaks to Anonymous turned it into a delivery platform for an anti-virus globally. Obviously, this wasn't what they expected, but it is interesting how the solutions they develop come with critical flaws, rather like the Death Star, that even a single individual could exploit. Perhaps its a sub-conscious cry for help.

The next obvious move was to secure the position the AIA had opened up. This manifested as a video describing the social system at both national and international levels, as a means of reducing suggestibility/programmablity within Anonymous. That is, people may pause, even a little, to question the source and intentions. This slight pause, depending on the nature of the ideological virus, can provide sub-optimal timing for certain chemical changes limiting its ability to create new synaptic pathways to support its existence:

The AIA then had to lock this change in place and that is performed by a Pavlov trigger. This prevents the most vulnerable to suggestion from doing something dangerous in response to videos that could come from anywhere. The trigger is embedded in this video as a reference to the flag of the Anonymous Intelligence Agency. It will have no effect on 99.999% of people and is harmless anyway:

At the time these videos were being rolled out, it was discovered that certain videos uploaded to Youtube and aimed at Anonymous contained, at least what appeared to be, attempts at post-hypnotic suggestion. Those videos have since been purged from Youtube. Mainly anti-Semitic, they were pushed to Youtube at a time when Anonymous was holding its annual protest. Thankfully, they were not great quality, nor did they have much in the way of views. Just on the off-chance that these videos were something, the AIA followed this up with a primer on psychological warfare techniques in group settings. Explaining how things work is often a good remedy to subversive tactics. This next video is about an hour long, but it is very good:

There was a secondary purpose in all of this. As Anonymous was initially intended as a platform of large-scale manipulation, these videos served to arrest that capability by levelling the playing field somewhat. So, it became a less-than-tempting vector due to the potential for it to work against any party.

The AIA continued this process of showing how things worked by explaining how the vigilante model Anonymous was founded on is a way to collapse a society. The Anonymous videos and indeed the Anonymous branding, when you are saturated in it, is what we define as a psychologically controlled environment. In many respects identical to the concept of a filter bubble that I described at the beginning of this article. Such an environment enhances manipulation and thus it becomes imperative to breach that bubble and inject a dissenting voice of reason:

When bursting a filter bubble, it is required that a sense of objectivity also be injected. The AIA achieve this by examining how Anonymous is perceived externally by the rest of the world. It also explains how bad actors can leverage brand damage to crush opposition:

The next video to emerge from the AIA was the first to somewhat hint that there may be a connection between the various movie clips used. It was beginning to paint a picture that the basic ideas or premises behind many movies were some for of psychological staging, prepping the general public mainly in English speaking nations. It could just be careful selection on the behalf of the AIA, but interesting none-the-less. This video was posted around the time of the Paris attacks. It continues the theme of objectivity by introducing viewers to some of the realities behind defense, the complex nature of the issues involved and why we must change our approach to events such as terrorism. Whilst probably not written with the Paris attacks in mind, its upload was very timely and it content highly relevant:

Shortly after this video was released came the real eye-opener. The AIA released a video discussing the scale of influence and control that our so-called democratic societies are subject to. It talks about the practical side of managing large amounts of assets in the intelligence world. I seem to remember (and don't quote on this as I may have it horribly wrong), that in the post WWII environment MI6 had at its peak over two million assets through the EU and Eastern Europe alone. I have no idea what today's figures are but no doubt they are quite substantial, especially when you consider all of NATO, etc. The video rightly points out that this effectively provides intelligence agencies the tools with which to shape the world at a whim. Obviously, much of this is occurring outside of democratic control and, in many cases, the law too. The AIA thus called for people to engage their governments in conversation to wrestle control back to the people and provide them with a clear mandate to do so:

Conclusion

OpWakeUp was a very interesting, but highly limited, examination into the power of media and its role both in shaping opinion and as a transmission vector for ideological viruses and anti-viruses. It seemed to be quite powerful, however, if you examine some of my work on Voodoo accurately mapping this in a complex society with such a high degree of dynamic interactions is next to impossible. Thus, the program was restricted to the above videos and two weeks duration. It will not be run again.

What was observed in the response to this was that as a kinetic weapon, if used in anger, because of its mapping to the human brain that the recoil effect is more damaging to attacker than anyone else. This is especially true if the those being attacked are a larger group as the kinetic energy is distributed over a wider area. Simple physics really. Additionally, it compounds synaptic routes in the brain that reflect the intention of usage. As such, if used by a nation or group of nations in a negative fashion, it will in time accelerate their destruction as a whole.

Thus, whilst it is a short term threat, it is a self-regulating mechanism.

We can observe from the videos that the primary defensive weapon is education. From a synaptic point of view this makes sense, as it makes the structures of the brain that are subject to plasticity unable to host the incoming energy properly. It changes its nature and effectively kills it. That said, it must be the proper type of education. Modern education neglects emotional training, deep analysis, etc., it mainly focuses on explicit memory recall and simple analysis of many problems. Further, modern education does not address the topics, which map to regions of the brain where these ideological viruses hide.

The practicalities of implementing educational programs that can eliminate these viruses is quite daunting, as many could view it as an attack on religious, political or other beliefs. That the state is trying to control them. Ironically, that is the current state of affairs and the introduction of such a policy is to end that practice.