Exploring The Architecture Of Anonymous - A Product Of The Times

In my last article, I examined the Anonymous Intelligence Agency's OpWakeUp. This operation was an experiment into ideological viruses and its applications as psychological form of cyber-warfare much more advanced than current psyops. In the comments section of the article, questions arose about the structure of Anonymous and its history.

I have decided to follow this article up with a more comprehensive view of the roots of Anonymous that most won't know.

The Anonymous Background

Many like to believe that Anonymous began its life on the forums of 4Chan and similar locations around the web. Some of this is accurate, but it masks the fact that Anonymous was a research program into the weaponization of activism, a weapon of the mass suggestible.

Let's take a second look at one of the videos I included in the last article. One important note to make is, just because I present a video, does not mean that on a personal level I agree with the contents of the entire video, even if it is labeled Anonymous. Usually, I am drawing attention to specific portions within the video. So, if a video presents a certain political opinion (right-wing/left-wing), or social position (abortion, etc), then you can virtually guarantee that I have little-to-no interest in this and can safely ignore it.

This video is on psychological warfare in a group setting, feel free to watch it all, but you should get enough information after the first 10-15 minutes:

What should strike you immediately is that many of these concepts are built into Anonymous. The concept of a 'consensus' should jump straight out and readily identifiable in the architecture of Anonymous.

That is not an accident, or some form of counter-culture adoption, it is actual psychological warfare. Developed by the CIA, primarily propagated online by an advanced artificial intelligence and with a little support from Hollywood, Anonymous was intended to provide the CIA with a platform with the following capabilities:

1. Smoke screen for unattributed state sponsored cyber-attacks and social unrest 2. A means for embedding agents in foreign nations, including friendly nations, and allowing agents to work domestically 3. A way to hide its advanced AI, which would control the consensus through its bot net of social media accounts 4. A way of masking RNM 5. A method of controlling opposition 6. A platform for driving nationalism

As a glaringly obvious psyops program, Anonymous required the support of UN security council and NATO to retain its cover. Whilst mainly operated by the US, it is a part of a broader agenda.

The problem is that this broader agenda is increasingly looking like a viral infection. Let's look a little deeper into this.

Modern Roots Of Nationalism

As of 2010, Muslims accounted for 24.8% of the global population, a figure expected to rise to 27.3% by 2030. If the projection continues at a linear rate, by the end of the century nearly 40% of the planet will be Muslim. As the Muslim community lives amongst us, they would slowly displace those currently in power and ultimately be in a position to threaten the wealth of many individuals, groups and corporations.

What we have in this scenario, is a dense cluster of trigger factors that compel people to act. That is, in response to inputs from the environment, people's brains process the information in a defined pattern which emerges as nationalism, xenophobia, etc. If we look to the animal kingdom, we observe this process in animals marking territory and scaring off competing groups entering their territory.

It may, on the surface, seem that nationalism is a product of intelligence, but the facts suggest that it is no different to a dog humping your leg; a feral impulse. Interestingly that does not mean the converse, imperialism/expansionism, is any better, technically, it is just the same thing only the motivating inputs are different.

A similar issue arose with the Jewish in Europe before WWII and a cull of their population numbers, by the way of Hitler's policies, was implemented. Whilst we tell ourselves this was merely hatred and anti-semitism, the truth is that it was more about power and money than anything else. If we examine the diatribes of Hitler and associated far-right elements, we note this is actually the case.

Historically, this is a theme that keeps popping up throughout history. In Europe, we are still feeling the repercussions of the Reformation which began in 1517. To get a sense of how big an event that was, the chain reaction this set off is something that the Irish and British governments only managed to get under control in 1998 with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement which ended the conflict in Northern Ireland. That's 500 years of conflict, death and no doubt it will sporadically continue for quite a while yet.

The chain of events on this really interesting, especially when you note that as it spread it had absolutely nothing to do with religion, that was PR, a way to motivate the population. What was really going on here, was a power grab by nationalists from Rome:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_wars_of_religion#Great_Britain_and_Ireland

What is really interesting is that, in some way, this issue in modern times appears to have a birth place in Germany, or the surrounding regions. I'm not exactly sure, but I am thinking that it may be a particular evolutionary adaptation giving the nature of the localization.

Martin Luther, who sparked the Reformation was from the state of Saxony. Hitler was from Austria, but his formative years were spent in Bavaria. That's a distance of just over 200Km as the crow flies, in the area between Dresden and Munich. I've looked into Kaiser Wilhelm II, as aristocracy is a similar roots, but the literature records that his rejection of democracy was a result of teachings by unknown parties. So, unless I find some accurate information on this, I will need to exclude it for now.

Patient Zero is located in the history of human evolution and, if we examine ancient cultures, we can see the presence of this virus everywhere. So, we know it did not develop recently in Germany, we also note its presence in nearly all species, which may indicate a common source, species jump or independent evolution. Conventionally, we think of this as evolutionary derived behavior, but the nature and expression of this in human nature is pushing us to develop an alternative explanation.

Now, I am absolutely not saying that Luther and Hitler were in any way similar. What I am saying is that this region appears to give birth to ideas that lead to cataclysmic changes in both Europe and the world. Even with the vast time period, the statistical odds of such events having such a small geographic separation would be quite high. It points to a genetic factor of unknown origin or an environmental factor. So, what are the underlying similarities in these ideas that seem to 'go viral'?

In Martin Luther's case, it amounted to a rejection of the authority and hence control of Rome. In Hitler's case, it amounted to a rejection of all authority. What we observe in this, is that whilst the expression is radically different and, indeed even the short-term effects are radically different, they are both variations of the same theme; a rejection of control.

These things kick off in ernest with the injection of an idea, or catalyst, that introduces a schism in the population. That could be a rejection of commonly held beliefs as in the case of the Reformation, or an events like the Reichstag fire or 9/11. That said, the cultural changes that underpin the effectiveness of the catalyst happen at least over the course of the previous 50-100 years. Its an idea, that appears to propagate with the population over time, which when it surfaces, manifests in any number of divisive forms.

This core idea, then mutates, or as those in the political world would express it, 'it is leveraged or capitalized upon'. This is obviously a lie, they have just become infected and the virus is now modifying the synaptic pathways of the brain to set up home. In order to set up home, they must have a compatible pathway for the virus to enter, which explains why only particular sub-groups become infected. We observe this in viral videos, such as Nyan Cat and other internet memes; only limited subsets respond to them.

Ultimately, such viruses pit people against each othre, reducing population numbers and the number of infected, only for it to rise again in time.

What this tells us is that no one gives birth to an agenda, it siezes them.

The Secret History Of Anonymous

Let's now take a closer look at this video of 'The Secret History Of Anonymous'. This video, given its pretty graphics, was probably made by a certain computer within a well known 3 letter agency.

This video is subtly racist. Jump to 8.48 and have a listen. It talks about how people should be free to live amongst their own kind and equates immigration to invasion. An obviously false premise. It attempts to guide the viewer into a particular mode of thinking. This is the nationalist element. It is attempting to leverage nationalist sentiment to astroturf a resistance to an agenda for small transnational group to merge nations together, or at least gain economic control. In order to affect change, a controlled opposition is required to bolster their viewpoint through demonization.

Sitting behind this, well actually in orbit, is a network of satellites learning how to perform remote electrical stimulation of human motor functions and the human brain. Playing the entire planet for fools.

It doesn't take a genius to see how this one will play out; play everyone against each other whilst cashing in and repeat. This agenda will just keep playing out, unless you stand to stop it and everyone realizes they are under attack.

Keep in mind though, that underpinning all of this is a virus. Very similar to the nationalist/imperialist/aristocratic viruses, this one appears to attack empathy and altruism.

"Anonymous is the end game, beyond ideology". What they really mean is that this is about cash.

Kill the virus, kill the agenda.

Conclusion

Quarantine.