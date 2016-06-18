Ideological Viruses And Transmission Vectors - Emotional Manipulation & Violence

Anyone who has taken an advanced course in literature, or worked in media, understands what will be meant by emotional manipulation. For those reading that don't, well, it is simply guiding an individual or group through an emotional experience either with words or images.

If we place this event in the context of information theory, we can say that we take one or more inputs, encode them onto a physical layer for transmission and have the payload execute at the point of reception. That point of reception being you. What does that sound like? If you spotted it, your answer would be, it sounds like someone breaking into your computer.

So, let's try some of this. I will attempt to manipulate you and you can see for yourself how powerful a technique this can be. This won't work on everyone, but for the majority of people it will. This is the key point, certain things are statistically general, but the more information you have about the thought processes and responses of an individual, the more targeted an attack can become. When we scale targeted attacks, we can do some serious stuff, like start wars.

Isn't That Cute?

Let's start simple. Take a look at the following pictures:

Most people, when looking at the above images, will react with "awww!". In their minds, in an instant flash, they have given the animals very complex personality traits derived from their experiences with humans and animals. There is a small chance that this experience will be negative; some will experience a sense of repulsion. Others have difficulty with emotional processing and they will experience nothing.

Let's focus on those that do first, what they may see in their head (and it may be very brief, almost unrecognizable) is almost like a faint quick animated movie of these animals with a very human idea of what they are thinking. We see this on the web as these sort of images, plus captions, like lolcatz, etc. Emotionally, it will feel pleasant, drawing on feeling of affection and parental notions.

Now take a look at this image:

At this point, most readers will feel a sense of sadness. Some will have complex emotional responses, that can range from shame to anger. The anger can manifest in a variety of ways, depending on the perspective of the reader. It could be anger at the war in Syria, it could be anger at the smugglers, it could be anger at Western governments or it could even be anger at me for using the image.

This sense of anger is important, it provides options where to guide the reader emotionally next. In a professional setting, every possible response would be mapped out, as well as the statistical likelihood of acceptance. Not only that, but I may lead with a premise that will guide your response after seeing the image. That is, I would predefine the context in which you observe the image, impressing it upon your mind.

This issue of context is important. The brain tends to group things together. At a chemical level, it means that the synaptic pathways that were recently used, tend to be employed in processing new information. If anyone has made you angry, then you snap at someone else just afterwards, then you have experienced the effect.

I selected the images of animals above to provide the reader with a sense of life, youth, innocence, fun, happiness, cuteness and parental responsibility. I then take that emotional high and drop in the image of a dead child in the coldest scenario. We call this a juxtaposition, a stark contrast. From a chemical perspective, we are taking the brain rapidly from one form of chemical saturation, to another. The gulf between these two sensations, as our sense of feeling is mainly based upon the perception of differences, is a jarring experience.

This of someone building your hopes up, only to let you down. Think of a relative dying. Think of a serious accident, or the reception of unexpected bad news. Each of these things, rapidly shifts us from one state to its near polar opposite.

In the above images, juxtaposition is happening in many dimensions at once. Alive/Dead, Warmth/Cold, etc, etc. The more dimensions, the more jarring it is and thus more powerful a manipulator. As a manipulator, I am attempting to leverage your emotional response as a means of preventing you, the reader, from making inferences that I don't want you to see. From a chemical perspective of the brain, I am interrupting other thought processes which flush your short-term memory, effectively blocking you from connecting dots that may mold your opinion in a way that is not in my interest.

Now, doing this in written form is extremely complex, it is more of an art than a science. Modern research focuses on direct electrical stimulation of the brain to replicate these effects. I will discuss this more a little later.

Let's return to a section I wrote earlier in the article:

Most people, when looking at the above images, will react with "awww!". In their minds, in an instant flash, they have given the animals very complex personality traits derived from their experiences with humans and animals. There is a small chance that this experience will be negative; some will experience a sense of repulsion. Others have difficulty with emotional processing and they will experience nothing. Let's focus on those that do first, what they may see in their head (and it may be very brief, almost unrecognisable) is almost like a faint quick animated movie of these animals with a very human idea of what they are thinking. We see this on the web as these sort of images, plus captions, like lolcatz, etc. Emotionally, it will feel pleasant, drawing on feeling of affection and parental notions.

This is manipulation, within manipulation, disguised as an explanation. What I am doing here is guiding you through what I want you to experience. Depending on your level of engagement with this article, which is an important metric to capture at a statistical level, you may or may not have stepped through this to determine if this is actually what you felt. Others would have experienced this and said 'oh, he's right'. Many won't have had the same experience. I am effectively doubling the statistical odds at this point that you, the reader, are mentally exactly where I want you to be.

The process of guiding someone through a process of thinking is what I like to call a 'transform'. That is, I want to take you mentally from point A to point B. As a chain reaction of chemical processes, this means that I have limited options. I can't take you from being a pacifist to a neo-nazi in a single jump, I need to move you mentally in incremental stages. If you are fundamentally opposed to that destination position, then I need to surreptitiously move you mentally to a point where it gradually becomes acceptable. This is especially viable if you are not in a position to objectively view that your attitudes now match that of a neo-nazi.

Explaining how this is done would require me to get into large scale group dynamics, which is certainly beyond this article. But, if you examine the acceptation of things like rendition, torture, domestic espionage, etc., by the US and, indeed, most of the Western public, then you will see this process in action. The key to this is identifying rational arguments that are functionally equivalent to, say, a neo-nazi position. You change the position of the public, incrementally, to accept things that match a fascist outlook, but each piece of the puzzle is put in place for radically different reasons. You are a neo-nazi, but you have a different rationalization of your behavior, its all perfectly reasonable. Its only when you step back to look at the big picture does it hit you that you are now a fascist state and its too late. So, it is important to pay close attention to fixed definitions of political, social positions and move hard against them.

This said, because this is a form of faux ideology that arises as a composible structure of arguments unrelated to fascism, it becomes possible to dismantle that very quickly. Simply focus on each aspect that is functionally equivalent, such as new legislation, or attitudes, then repeal or break them.

Going Viral

Returning to the above examples, let's look at this from an information theory perspective. I have taken a payload, packaged it up, transmitted it and successfully managed to have it execute in your brain. Impressive. From half a planet a way, I can make you feel things, which ultimately feeds into your behavior and thus I can, albeit indirectly, make you do things. I can sway your vote, have you lobby on my behalf and, if you are especially fragile, even kill someone.

The interesting thing here is that the payload can actually be transmitted. That is, we know instantly from this that it is something separate and distinct in its own right. It is information. If we think about this, ideas and behaviors pass from one person to another, this implies that we technically 'infect' each other. Just like bacteria, some are beneficial, some are not.

This says little about what generates such information, it just tells us that something is created at some point and this, all on its own, can move between one or more people. Further, whilst the above example is rather simple, it is possible to extend this into a complete 'psychological program', or even a suite of programs to manipulate people over time. Its like Stuxnet for the mind.

So, what does this say about consent or choice? Do we choose these things? Or is it a case of the energy entering as an input, automatically re-wiring the brain, leading to changes in behavior?

What the above example shows, is that in certain cases, its merely automatic.

Whilst that is good, the hacker in me wants to do more, I obviously don't have time or the media presence to get everyone's attention. I need you to echo my message, to shape the opinion of those in your environment and for those others to repeat that process. Thus, just like a computer virus, which jumps from one machine to the next creating an exponential number of infections, I need to develop a means for you to take the above images and share them. That said, it doesn't need to be an exact copy, as long as the method of sharing achieves my objective, what do I care?

This non-exact copy is also interesting, technically we would define it as a mutation. Psychological mutations, just like their physical counterparts, can be benign or malignant. A malignant form can come in two basic variations, the first is one that works against my agenda, the second is one that leads to unintended effects. Unintended effects may be violence, or result in the emergence of other ideas, unrelated to my agenda, but they present a danger in some completely unexpected way.

So, how do we go viral?

Well, thanks to the modern internet, we have extensive data on that. You just need to be a cat. I'm kidding of course, but why do cat pictures tend to go viral? Why does bad news go viral? What have they got in common?

The answer is that they all relate to underlying social signalling streams that exist between humans. In the case of cat pictures, the parental notions that it activates, invites sharing of the image/video because in the wild having others recognize your baby and liking it, increases the odds of survival. The same process is at play with bad news, again survival signalling.

There does exist a second signalling network that is based upon dopamine responses. Music, art, funny pics/vids, religion, etc., all appear to use this as their means of propagation. Dopamine responses, a little like a narcotic high, give a person a sense of happiness and joy. Religion though, is a complex one that can use both mechanisms at once. Music propagates, if the notes, rythm and timber align with the propagation of chemical reactions in the auditory system. The best music artists have the ability to translate chemical activity in the auditory system, to volition (music), in a way that broadly similar to a particular demographic's auditory processing chemical pathways.

That last bit should explain a little behind a hypnotic voice and providing convincing arguments.

Thus, for the purposes of manipulation, I need to piggy-back my payload onto one or more of these social signalling mechanisms. When we examine the flow of viral information on the web, we see other than Gangnam Style, the greatest penetration is survival signalling.

Thus, drumming something up to the level of survival makes penetration very deep. That said, there are a complex range of factors involved in this. Authority, credibility, traffic, etc., all combine in a complex way to increase/decrease the penetration and thus replication of information. Further, prior experience of a source, their reliability and general behavior is also a factor.

Earlier I said I would come back to this issue of electrical stimulation. If we record the the electrical activity of the brain, then it becomes possible to stimulate areas of the brain and induce the same responses without a source input. It also becomes possible to mold opinion, much in the same way as the first example but with greater precision. Any sophisticated computer that could perform this remotely and non-invasively could play the entire global population like a harpsichord with very little hope for escape.

Conclusion

We like to think of emotional manipulation as a light weight tool used in media, but it has a weaponized variant that with sufficient information about a target or general population, can be a threat to democracy itself.

We must be careful when it comes to big data, on the surface everything from Facebook to Google Analytics seem like useful tools, but the data they collect can be used to devastating effect and it doesn't take much for that to happen. A small change in political winds, a social catalyst and any society could go.

We should never fool ourselves into thinking certain things are unthinkable. They are inevitable.

Getting to the root of this information transfer and the potential vectors will be a top priority for everyone over the coming decade. Whilst the temptation will be to seek more effective weapons, there does appear to be a viable pathway to a cure. If we can unlock that secret, we can say goodbye to racism, xenophobia and ultimately war.

Until next time...