Advanced Memetics: Memetics & Religion

In the last article in this series, I clearly demonstrated that as a species we have a Memetic Virus that plays a pivotal role in human evolution. In the very first article of this series which introduced Voodoo Mechanics, the formal description of the kinetic exchanges that underpins Memetics, I revealed that the roots of Voodoo mechanics were firmly placed in ancient concepts such as 'Karma' and that this would be a continuous theme.

Today, I will look at something that no doubt crossed the mind of the astute reader. This Memetic Virus sounds very similar to the notion of Satan in the Christian bible and Judaism, Iblis in Islam or even the contents of Pandora's Box. Now, I am by no means a religious person, as I pointed out in my work on Voodoo, I felt that much of the imagery in ancient Gods, spirits, etc., captured descriptions of physical processes observed over time by earlier cultures. Sea storms were an angry Poseidon, thunder was an angry Thor, etc. Now and again, I think each of these cultures identified a process that even eludes us to this day. An astute observation made by some of the cleverest people to have ever graced the Earth with their presence.

I have described this before in other articles, but I will go over it one more time here. In order to communicate a concept, we must first agree on the symbol we will use to represent that concept. For example, let's say you and I speak different languages, or have no language at all. I want to communicate the concept of 'balance' to you. How do I do that? The only thing we share in common is our physical environment, thus I must show you something in our physical environment and have you associate my symbol with that action. Again, as an example, I say the word 'balance' and physically act out the attempt to maintain my balance. After a while, you will get the idea that I am referring to this process when I say the word 'balance'. This is the basis of the development of language and the written word. Very ancient cultures used such physical processes, captured as symbols (ideograms), as the earliest forms of writing. We still do this today with the creation of verbs such to 'Google' something' or 'coining a phrase'. Ideograms are also making a comeback in the form of emojis.

Given this, if an idea or Meme is from the very earliest periods of human history, it only stands to reason that it will be encoded in some form of imagery involving the natural world.

Let's look at some of the texts surrounding this. We'll begin with Genesis and we'll use the Hebrew Bible for this, as its pretty much the same as the King James' translation mainly employed by Christians:

1 Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman: 'Yea, hath God said: Ye shall not eat of any tree of the garden?' 2 And the woman said unto the serpent: 'Of the fruit of the trees of the garden we may eat; 3 but of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God hath said: Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die.' 4 And the serpent said unto the woman: 'Ye shall not surely die; 5 for God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as God, knowing good and evil.' 6 And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat; and she gave also unto her husband with her, and he did eat. 7 And the eyes of them both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig-leaves together, and made themselves girdles. 8 And they heard the voice of the LORD God walking in the garden toward the cool of the day; and the man and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the LORD God amongst the trees of the garden. 9 And the LORD God called unto the man, and said unto him: 'Where art thou?' 10 And he said: 'I heard Thy voice in the garden, and I was afraid, because I was naked; and I hid myself.' 11 And He said: 'Who told thee that thou wast naked? Hast thou eaten of the tree, whereof I commanded thee that thou shouldest not eat?' 12 And the man said: 'The woman whom Thou gavest to be with me, she gave me of the tree, and I did eat.' 13 And the LORD God said unto the woman: 'What is this thou hast done?' And the woman said: 'The serpent beguiled me, and I did eat.' 14 And the LORD God said unto the serpent: 'Because thou hast done this, cursed art thou from among all cattle, and from among all beasts of the field; upon thy belly shalt thou go, and dust shalt thou eat all the days of thy life. 15 And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; they shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise their heel.' {S} 16 Unto the woman He said: 'I will greatly multiply thy pain and thy travail; in pain thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee.' {S} 17 And unto Adam He said: 'Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying: Thou shalt not eat of it; cursed is the ground for thy sake; in toil shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life. 18 Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field. 19 In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken; for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.' 20 And the man called his wife's name Eve; because she was the mother of all living. 21 And the LORD God made for Adam and for his wife garments of skins, and clothed them. {P} 22 And the LORD God said: 'Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil; and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever.' 23 Therefore the LORD God sent him forth from the garden of Eden, to till the ground from whence he was taken. 24 So He drove out the man; and He placed at the east of the garden of Eden the cherubim, and the flaming sword which turned every way, to keep the way to the tree of life

http://www.mechon-mamre.org/p/pt/pt0103.htm

What we're looking for here is not literal words and phrases. With so much elapsed time, we're looking for basic concepts embedded into this description that match up with what we currently know about this evolutionary Memetic Virus.

In the opening section, we are introduced to the serpent as a source of temptation. This I find extremely interesting, obviously they had no concept of a Meme, but they did have a concept of an insidious idea that could sway someone's opinion. To me, that screams manipulation employing Memes. This defines the context in which the rest of this section should be read.

Whether the next part, the knowledge of good and evil is relevant is hard to discern. Obviously, Memetic Viruses function by creation ideological polarizations, so it could be the case that the authors were attempting to capture this notion.

Then we move to the event itself, the eating of the apple. The realization that they were naked and the learning process of making clothes, all point to what we would define today as social conditioning. Social conditioning, of course, being a consequence of the spreading of a Memetic Virus. What they may be trying to convey is that our intelligence, or our sense of sentience, is the result of a Memetic Virus that changed us. What is very clear at this point is this subject of change.

The following exchange between the Lord God, Adam and Eve is obviously narrative to weave it into a story, but it does capture two main things. One is the ability to reason, the other is the subjective experience of fear.

The Lord God's response to the serpent, the changing of his form, is potentially a reference to evolution of physical forms with time. As it is contained within a section that appears to detail an evolutionary Memetic Virus that drives this process, it is very possible that a connection was made through long term observation. That said, it is also possible that the relationship between these two events, was never made, just noted in the same section.

The rest of this is the Lord God handing out his punishment, which when read in the context of the evolutionary Memetic Virus, is pretty much a description of its effects. There is some fluff in there, but it does a decent job of capturing the process.

If it were a case of this section standing on its own, then there would be a pretty weak argument, but when we consider the Vedic and Buddhist notions of Karma, that led to development of Voodoo, we do begin to observe a strong pattern. They appear not to be separate texts, but rather complimentary ideas that, at some point in history, went their separate ways.

Unlike The Old Testament, or Hebrew Bible, the Quaran does not have a distinct chapter on creation and the 'fall of man'. Found throughout the text are references that by-and-large match up with the Hebrew version. To me, as a non-religious person, such differences are logically expected as a form of degradation in accuracy over time. Most of this would have been oral histories, kept alive by nomadic peoples in the very earliest times. With all the politics, mingling of groups, it is amazing how much they have in common after such amount of time. I think it is obvious from the texts that they are the same people, separated by some event that led to divergent paths in interpretations. That could have been migration, a natural disaster, etc., and separation of less than a century would be enough to give rise to some profound differences, even if the original texts were identical.

Anyway, Islam captures the concept of Iblis, a jinn. A jinn is the source of our modern term Genie, although in Islamic tradition these are beings of smoke and fire, with free will, that are far removed from Western notions mainly present by Disney these days. What fascinates me about the concept of the jinn is this quality of intangibility, of something that moved with purpose, could make decisions, yet could not be defined. To me at least, no other concept has come close to capturing the essence of a Memetic Virus than that of the jinn. An intangible thing, going from person to person, swaying their opinions, sometimes in a positive way, sometimes not.

Even the Greeks supported this notion. In Hesiod's 'Work and Days', an artifact known commonly referred to as Pandora's Box was responsible for injecting all the negative aspects into our world. Whilst not as detailed as Hebrew/Islamic/Vedic/Buddhist traditions, it does capture this notion that these are separate things imposed upon us, rather than a fundamental aspect of us as humans.

Conclusion

This has just been a very short analysis of a potential historical identification of evolutionary Memetic Viruses. As mentioned above, if it were just a single source, it would be easy to rubbish the idea and move on, but every major religion and culture appears to carry at least some part of this knowledge. It is almost as if certain groups retained specific elements of knowledge, separated for some reason and when brought together again, simply did not recognize each other anymore.

From the surviving texts, all I can say at this point is that they had the core of the theory. There were some mistakes in it, particularly in the underlying physics and perhaps a failure to connect the dots with the evolutionary processes of this planet. That said, these are the surviving texts, so it could be that they knew more than I am giving them credit for.

It does appear to an immense achievement of the time and one so important, that they ensured it survival in what amounts to a message in a bottle.