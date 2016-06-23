Voodoo Mechanics: Mapping Extinction Level Events

During the development of Voodoo I considered various presentations of the data that could lead to better informed decision making. Today, I will share with everyone one of the presentations that I feel will be the most useful in comprehending the state of play in global affairs.

True Arrow

This presentation, or projection, of Voodoo data is called "true arrow". It is simply presented as a green line, projecting down a red tube, as a function of time. This is just a mock-up:

The green line is a metric of the given state of the people, or of any given quantifiable system. As time passes, the green line progresses down the red tube. The red tube represents the criteria for an extinction level event.

If the green line, at any point, intersects the red tube then everybody dies. Thus, a green line with the following path, as shown in the next image, is a very bad thing:

Such a model is not limited to Voodoo. We could apply this model to any form of quantifiable risk. Asteroid impacts, metal fatigue, financial systems, etc., can all be modelled in such a way. Whilst this article will use an extinction level event as an example, any system that must avoid a given set of criteria can benefit from this projection.

Two Fish Get Into A Tank

Voodoo, as an n-body physics problem, is not just about manipulation. It is also about understanding the evolution of behavior and quantifying it. As such, it can be used to determine the metric of the green line. In order to achieve this, we must first define the criteria for an extinction level event. From this, we then determine the factors we wish to monitor that provide insight into how near or far we are from meeting that extinction level criteria. The current state of those factors is the green line.

Such a global projection would obviously be composite of regional and national projections.

My present concerns are two-fold. The first is obviously that currently we lack such a view, we are flying blind with political rhetoric, military posturing and economic uncertainty. I wouldn't fly an aircraft in fog without instruments, why would managing society be any different? My second concern is more pressing, it is the turning-circle. As a kinetic system, that has a certain lag and momentum, how long does it take to shape public opinion in a manner that corrects deviations in this green line? Are all scenarios the same? Have we quantified any of this? Where do we stand right now?

Conclusion

Politics must evolve and an evolution to a data led political arena appears to be the logical choice. For too long we have listened to rhetoric, lies, stupidity, etc., that has brought nothing but death, destruction and economic woe to the world. I, for one, would like to observe politicians present simulations of their policies and their effects, rather than listen to waffle.

Outside of politics, we require large scale analytics such as 'true arrow' to comprehend where we stand. To be able to invite everyone to work together to resolve an issue, we must clearly demonstrate that there is indeed an issue.

Finally, to engage the public and assist them in taking ownership in global problems, we require this data to be open. Not on some obscure website, but as an integral part of daily political life.