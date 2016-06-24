Brexit: The Ramifications

Other than declaring myself offside in this debate, I have never spoken about Brexit in any capacity. I certainly had my own views, but it would be inappropriate to air them when pushing for all sides to play fair. To me, ensuring that people got to vote freely despite the scale of international manipulation must take precedence. From the outset it looked like a 'slam dunk' for the Remain campaign, with all the big names behind it. The Leave campaign was, from an early stage, saddled with associations with the far right, racism, etc. The hope in any campaign is that by placing an albatross around your opponents neck, you will capture the swing vote. To many, this is the only vote that counts as non-floating voters can be relied upon.

This was, ultimately, what led the downfall of the Remain campaign. Over the years, manipulation of voters, rather than education and engagement, has created a public that responds more to simple emotional motivators than hard facts. The truth is, when analyzed objectively, the Remain campaign probably had the stronger argument. But having a stronger argument is useless when people lack the capacity and experience of examining it.

Thus, today we have Brexit.

Economic Outlook

One of the first major announcements was to come from Standard & Poor's in the form of a warning that the UK is to lose its 'AAA' credit rating. This is a signal to the rest of the world that the UK is to considered a credit risk, reducing its ability to generate captial. Whether or not this occurs, will depend on analysis of the UK markets over the next weeks to months.

As expected, a good sized nuke hit the global economies, wiping out £100 billion ($135 billion USD) just after the announcement. This event was so big, it even closed markets in Japan. In all, the economic equivalent of 9/11. That said, the Bank Of England has announced measures that could see up to £250 billion ($347 billion) injected into the economy to quell nervous investors. This should serve to stablize things in the short-term.

This is all knee-jerk reactions, HFT systems absorbing new information triggering rapid changes in the market simply due to the 'expectation' of poor trading, rather than actual poor trading. It then becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy as the ripple effect spreads. This tends to recover quickly enough as astute investors start picking up bargins. Ask yourself this, why would the markets react at all? Its not like any of these effects from Brexit would have immediate effect. This is algorithms reading the news, doing sentiment analysis and trying to capitalize upon that. Its partial manipulation and partial learned behavior. There is a very good argument here for banning such systems, it honestly is market manipulation by the back-door.

Apart from this, the facts are that nothing has changed and won't for quite some time, perhaps many years. Even if the process kicked off tomorrow, the earliest a change will occur is mid-2018. Most people are talking about a time frame of 2020 to manage the transition properly.

Longer term it will amount to exchange of red tape that is pretty much a zero sum game and some increased costs for those importing/exporting. Profit margins will be squeezed. It all comes down to what trade agreement the UK can establish with the EU and the broader world and that is something that will not be known for quite some time.

Political Outlook

For the most part, the political arena will remain unchanged. Brexit does not mean that the UK can suddenly cast of the bonds imposed by the EU, or the rest of the world. If anything, it means quite the opposite. As a small nation, dependent on establishing trade agreements with major blocs, it will need to toe-the-line in a broad range of policy areas. Greece is a perfect example of this.

Many in the Brexit campaign had this notion of a 'free Britain' unencumbered by EU legislation, a sovereign nation, a master of its own destiny. That, unfortunately, is nothing more than a fairy tale. In this world, being able to define your destiny requires influence at the geo-political level, something which Brexit has eviscerated. Its a dog-eat-dog world and Brexit undermined the UK's position in key strategic areas.

Whilst it hasn't been said yet, the UK's seat on the UN security council is also in question. The mostly likely replacement candidate at this point is India. Why is this?

The answer is that Britain is now geo-politically irrelevant. Its geo-political relevancy was based upon its unique post-WWII position as a bridge between the EU and the US. With veto powers, Britain was well placed to ensure the US had a strong voice within the EU and could leverage its relationship with the former commonwealth. Well, that is now gone. Whilst Britain will continue to host Trident on behalf of the US, as it has no viable alternative in the defense sphere, the US will no longer have a strong relationship with Britain. This is simply because its defense interests will be firmly in the larger EU, primarily with France and Germany at the helm.

As such, in the mid-to-long term, I would expect to see a gradual decline in extensive cooperation between Britain and the US.

All this said, it will be Britain who will define their relevancy in the coming years.

As a replacement candidate, or even addition to the UN security council, India will come as a surprise to many. This has a lot to do with the extended vision of China's effort to establish a rail cargo network based upon the ancient Silk Road. Connecting Europe and Asia, there is the opportunity to include the South-East Asia area, India and middle-east to create one of the largest trading zones on the planet. With modern visions of Hyperloop technology, thanks to Elon Musk, there is the potential for next day delivery to almost anywhere. As the relationship between the US and Russia improves, tunnels connecting Russia to Alaska become feasible, as does an entire network spanning Canada, the US and South America.

Obviously this is a long term vision for the future of global trade and Britain must find a place in this.

Conclusion

I'm happy to see that the people of the UK have had their say in the Brexit vote. There are a lot of challenges ahead and some serious pitfalls to be navigated. Further, the defense picture is not what many in the Leave campaign had envisioned, or been promised by various parties and there is extensive work to be done to correct that.

With the Silk Road on its way, I think the EU will be just fine in the coming years and that this will not trigger the breakup that many have been predicting.