Brexit: The Post-Match Analysis

There is a reason why we have bottles...

Now that the dust is settling and the UK is waking up to reality of the Brexit vote, we can discuss some of manipulation behind the scenes. Recent elections around the world have more sheepherding contests than genuine elections. Don't kid yourself for one moment, the West only has free elections on paper, the illusion of choice. Psychological warfare in a group setting is applied at all levels to ensure people vote in the manner agreed on by the dominating group of the time.

Brexit, however, defied logic as it was set up to fail from the beginning.

The Background

Let's look at some of the psychological staging around this. Firstly, none of the major parties threw their weight behind Brexit. Despite 52% of the population ultimately voting for it and three major parties supposedly representing the wishes of the nation, it came down to Nigel Farage to carry the British banner.

If you know anything about British politics, then you will know that Nigel Farage is part of UKIP. This party has a reputation for everything from racism to far right extremism, but Farage himself is partially acceptable by the mainstream establishment. It says a lot about the unspoken relationships and the function of certain individuals in British politics. Anyway, this it was hoped would be enough to provide Brexit with a pair of concrete slippers. But it wasn't and we'll explain why in a moment.

In Februray, as Brexit was beginning to take hold, alarms bells were ringing all over the UK. Analysts could see the inevitable coming a mile off, but there was a plan in place to deal with such upstarts. Boris Johnson, probably as part of a backroom establishment deal, entered as pro-Brexit. Initially making the critical error of subtly racist remarks, which flagged him to many as a type of plant, he swiftly changed his approach. Its critical to understand that regardless of the outcome, the establishment wants to maintain control. So, in case of Remain Cameron would stay, in case of Brexit, Boris takes over. Its just basic hedging your bets and explains why they were all so nice about the whole thing.

This is all run-of-the-mill stuff for British politics. Any government's first responsibility is to its people and the continuation of power is at the heart of that. Otherwise economic, political and social collapse will follow. Whilst we would like radical change, it tends to backfire and its the guy of the street who pays the price for that. So, when a clear mandate emerges for a given political position, even if it was originally astroturfed, it becomes imperative to get a reliable individual or group to become the face of that mandate, thus taking control away from the more extreme elements in society.

Controlled oppositions and public manipulation has been going on since man appeared on the planet, but during the cold war with the threat of infiltration from the Soviet Union this became an industrialized practice throughout all of NATO and every nation they supported, invaded, etc. Its function was originally intended to prevent foreign enemies from gaining political control, a practice that extends into pre-history. These are unfortunately the realities of life.

Today, it is more of a business model than a security model and an act that every government on the face of the planet is at to some degree or other. Make no mistake about this, whilst on the surface the major global player may appear to hold a certain animosity towards each other, even nationalistic aspirations, behind the scenes it is all business and that business is about keeping them in power. So, they function together in what has effectively become a single organization.

This may seem really nefarious and on some levels it truly is, but the broader picture is that this seems to work. It has raised the living conditions of nearly everyone on the planet over the last 50 years. This is something that cannot be denied. Just as with most things in life though, too much of a good thing is bad for you and certain elements within this group seek ever increasing power, control and wealth. This has directly led to this progressive collapse that we have witnessing in all the major powers of the West.

So, what is wrong here, why are their formulas breaking down?

The Memetic Relationship

As part of this of this industrialization process of public manipulation in the interests of security, supercomputers were employed to analyze demographic behaviors. In the post-Internet era, all that lovely data being sent to Google, Facebook, advertisers, etc., was swept up in programs like Prism, etc. Now, this only deals with what the West were doing, obviously China, Russia and other major players are doing the exact same.

With this data they built models of social dynamics and then position themselves around the web and generally anything with political or economic impact. This is then moved as a whole, to shape public opinion over time. In behind this were theories of mind, memetics and ideological viruses, etc., but nothing as comprehensive as has been described in this column over the last year. It is rather simple, whereas something like Voodoo mechanics is insanely complex to calculate. R(6, 6) hard. Ultimately to properly describe the system, Voodoo is required and thus a deviation is expected.

To compound matters further, the role of Memetic Viruses was not completely understood. Whilst no doubt basic theories exist, the rather complex nature of this means that it too is insanely difficult to process. With all the computational power on the planet, it is likely that we couldn't model a small town to any degree of accuracy over a week, let alone continents full of people over decades regardless of how much data was collected.

Then there is the issue of Memetic Viruses themselves and how they function to alter the brain. The delusion is that there is some form of control. It fully depends on the Memetic Virus, which in the case of Brexit, had mutated beyond control. The sense of nationalism is not just nationalism, it is a particular variant of Memetic Virus adapted to the time and place. A particular strain of Virus. The strain of Memetic Virus behind nationalism appears to function on empathy, which explains the limited swing away from Brexit after the murder of Jo Cox. In weaker strains, Jo's murder would have been enough to swing the vote in favor of Remain by a substantial margin, but in this particular strain, the changes to the brain were so profound that it had limited effect.

The theory that this Virus attacks empathy comes from the fact that with this virus there is an increased tendency to not to see the world from the perspective a particular group or groups. In its extreme forms, such as Socialist Nationalism, it can even blind people to seeing others as human. Thus, it is a powerful driving force in genocide and mass murder.

Ultimately, all varients of the Memetic Viruses aim to induce conflict, so whether your personal views on Brexit are pro-EU or pro-Brexit, know that both carry the same function. They are enablers towards the goal of the Memetic Virus.

As a species, we will never eliminate these Memetic Viruses from society. That said, we must swiftly identify dangerous mutation and move to contain. There are a lot of strategies around this, but it is important to educate people about how this works and why we must do these things. Otherwise, these Viruses will play on doubts and paranoia, ultimately killing us all.

Conclusion

It is time to put this Genie back in its bottle. It will be hard and there will be a lot of resistance from all quarters, as it forms the backbone of defense and control strategies. What we have observed in Brexit, albeit in a mild form, is the uncontrollable nature of Memetic Viruses and the consequences.

Its only a matter of time before one of these Memetic Viruses hacks nuclear codes.

#OpGenie Engaged.