Anonymous: Understanding The Brainwashing Program

Professionalism: Just the right mix of anal retentiveness and combat readiness

Today we will taking a deep dive into Brainwashing, the underlying principles and the various misconceptions that exist in modern theory. Further, we will be examining Anonymous, its identity, branding, symbolism, creed and style which makes it useful as a platform for experiments in remote brainwashing.

This article will be quite long, with a number of videos, but it will be one of the most comprehensive deep dives into this subject available on the web today.

First we need to begin with the basics, what is brainwashing? How does it work?

The Computation Delusion

Let's first look at the Wikipedia entry on this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mind_control

At this point, if you have not read my article on Human Biological AI - A Deep Dive, I would advise that you do. From this article, you will note that capitalism, communism, nationalism, imperialism, etc., are all forms of Social Behaviors that can be described as Brainwashing. Each of these 'isms' arise because the brain has failed to identify an objective view of its behavior. Each of these 'isms' are merely a particular methodology of organizing social interactions to maintain population numbers, rather than an enlightened social construct.

From the point of view of the brain they are learned behaviors, in a sense a form of psychological program. Depending on your level of engagement with society, you will hold one of the following general views of your respective 'ism'. It could be something to revolt against, it could be just the way things are, it could be the way things need to be or the way things should be. Each of these views are what we define as a belief structure. Beliefs are a product of synaptic plasticity, that is, physical routing of chemical interactions in the brain that can be altered. Thus, it is possible to convert people from one 'ism' to another, it is merely a matter of finding the right sequence of inputs to induce the required synaptic changes. That is, it is about learning the programming language.

This process of change is what we define as Brainwashing, it is the same process as indoctrination or even social conditioning from childhood. So, if you live in a society based on an 'ism', regardless of the nature of that 'ism', you are brainwashed. The key thing to understand with brainwashing is that it makes you suggestible, you follow along with the crowd, even if you think you are rebellious or independent by nature. You are still a sheep because your behavior is defined by 'isms', rather than an objective viewpoint of the world.

This malleable nature of Social Behaviors as well as the response of those who hold strong beliefs (i.e. delusions) has been captured in movies such as 'The Matrix':

The underlying view that has been developing in the post WWII Scientific world is the 'Simulation Hypothesis', that is, if our world is governed by mathematical laws at the grand scale, this implies that a type of machine code can be found at the lowest levels. Today, some of the most advanced theories reveal some of this code and, if that were the case, then obviously human could be programmed like machines. A very tempting prospect for those who crave control, power and wealth; modern slave traders. This was advanced as the Computational Theory of Mind.

This view emerges because we learned about computation before we learned the underlying scientific theories of the universe. The result is that many tend to think of physical processes in computational terms. To further compound matters, some of our leading scientists have an issue separating mathematics from reality. The 'Simulation Hypothesis' arises as the result of taking mathematics beyond its functional capacity. In mathematics, order, value and sequence is important, without these aspects mathematics no longer works. When examining the lowest layers of reality, going beyond spacetime, many fail to grasp at this stage order, value and sequence no longer exists and thus they end up creating this computer-like code, which is clearly an error.

At the other end of the spectrum, we have scientists who viewed the mind as non-computational but every aspect of what a human is as an emergent property of neural interactions. This view is somewhat of a cognitive dissonance as any mechanical system can be computationally described.

What is clear is that at least some of human behavior can be computationally described, then statistically described but it ultimately coverges to a non-computatable state in the ultimate termination point of perception. Volition also arises from this non-computable state, implying that processing within the mind is non-computable. In this sense, it is not a mechanical process, nor does it necessarily follow the laws of cause-and-effect. Think of happiness, can this be described as a mechanical process? No. Thus, it is not an algorithm, or computational. It is something physical. That said, I don't think anyone has yet discovered a happy lepton.

What does all this mean in practice for Brainwashing?

It simply means it has it limits and is unpredictable; there is no control. If we go back to my other article, Human Biological AI - A Deep Dive, we will observe that once we begin to break down an individual's self-control, they immediately get swept away in the current of Social Behaviour. If that Social Behavior is ultimately population control, and we do this to a large enough group, then we have WWIII on our hands.

Another delusion in this comes from a group who think they can control such things. As a physical system, control is measured in joules, it is a force, create enough force and all the will in the world cannot stop that motion, or constrain its choices in targets or weapons. This is especially true when the population is both delusional and the Social Behaviors are geared towards rejection of authority/control.

As an n-body physical system, the only way to effectively brainwash is to simultanously reduce individual subjective control and alter large scale social behavior at the same time. This is what happens in revolutions that see nations switch from one form of 'ism' to another. That said, since we are merely substituting 'isms', there is no functional difference in the eventual outcome, war.

Why is it uncontrollable?

It is because the Social Behaviors are a program executing towards a goal and will follow a path of least resistance like a current in an electrical circuit. This is why we observe a repitition of history, or the similar Social Behaviors in the lead up to conflict.

Anonymous

Irony...

As I have previously mentioned, Anonymous began its life as a remote Brainwashing program. Its evolution on 4Chan was no accident. 4Chan's service deletes unpopular content after a time and only popular memes stick around. Thus it was a tool in understanding the root evolution of memes. It was here that the Anonymous Identity was evolved into the public consciousness. For all practical purposes, 4Chan was a co-opted as a biological weapons lab.

In the symbolism of Anonymous we find the original symbol to be the question mark, '?'. The question mark is a symbol of brainwashing, not Anonymous. It strikes at the heart of the methodology. By keeping the brain questioning the nature of inputs, that is 'why', we push the brain into a state of confusion. Confusion is the core of brainwashing. A confused mind is a mind that can be swayed.

A confused mind, according conventional theory, is one that is now ready to be written to. Thus, the Anonymous identity is injected over the top of this confusion. Suddenly, 'I' becomes 'We' and 'We' follow a consensus, rather than our individual choices. Confusion, for many, is a natural state. Limited education, religious questions, ethical questions, sexuality questions, emotional questions, etc. These can all be leveraged. In other cases, a little electrical current to the brain may do the trick. Other forms of this methodology manifest as conspiracy theory, fear of terrorism, religion, etc. These are all variants of Anonymous.

We can observe how this is done by examining the video of The Secret History of Anonymous. Watch how it 'educates' the viewer about symbology, then consistantly introduces the viewer into the nature of duality, polarization and injects doubt as to the authenticity of a source. The aspects of good and evil, black hat vs. white hat, united nations vs. shadow united nations, etc. This all builds confusion across a wide range of dimensions of the mind, striking at the heart of identity.

Even the name, Anonymous, is not accidental. Each word, symbol, etc., is designed to make you think of something else. In the case of the word 'Anonymous', it was selected to make an individual think of 'nobody', 'nothing', etc. It creates a sense of worthlessness that is only resolved by the greater identity of 'Anonymous'. Whilst these aspects may never be consciously considered, the unconscious mind processes this information as a 'subtext', but it is all dependent on cultural and educational background. Thus, the Anonymous Identity appeals to those with a mid-level education, or the majority of the population.

This is the process of Learned Helplessness. It is designed to break down the will of an individual or group. To make them rollover. Another example of this practice was the drip feeding of Snowden's leaks into the media, at a rate designed to provide the US intelligence services to make the pratices acceptable. With respect to Snowden's leaks, it was to make the public accept a totalitarian state.

As time progresses, an underlying agenda emerges in the historical path of the 'concensus'. That is, the consensus is rubbish, just a large number of government controlled accounts all 'deciding' where they want the group to go. 'Consensus' is a core concept in psychological warfare in a group setting. By controlling the agenda, you make a group follow along with decisions, providing the illusion that they had a free choice. It is the same principle found in soverign governments, or Republics, or communist nations such as North Korea or the former Soviet Union. All claim to be governed by the will of the people, all a work of cleverly constructed fiction.

By introducing symbols that are to appear in media, such as the mask from V to Vendetta, we can observe how the Anonymous identity was slowly shifted towards revolution. This was in preparation for the various color revolutions in the middle-east and in any nation that became an obstical to a US agenda. Possibily positioned internally within the government as a smokescreen for US military operations, the broader agenda of brainwashing and global dominance was played down as a conspiracy theory. Thus, Anonymous was as much an attack on the US, as it was on the rest of the world. It just had to gather momentum.

With the popularisation of Anonymous the stage was set to expand upon the Anonymous Identity. To provide a cohesive voice to the collective. Interestingly, the Anonymous Identity broke ranks with previous forms of brainwashing by allowing each person to assume their own role in that identity. That is, they had to project themselves onto Anonymous. By being all things to all people, masking the intent became easy in the forest of causes. Further, as this was mainly automated by supercomputer it required the ability to hide as a computer generated character, or voice overlaid on green screen video, etc.

This expansion of the identity introduced a new element of psychological warfare, the psychologically controlled environment that employed self-reenforcing views through the exploitation of subjective bias. This technique is also referred to as 'GroupThink', something that led to the Bay of Pigs fiasco. GroupThink, in the form of Anonymous videos, allows the CIA to selectively control how an individual interprets the world they observe. It makes unconnected events appear to be related as part of an over-arching plan. A plan so big that the mind cannot grasp all of its complexity and the contradictory elements leading to cognitive dissonance. That is, it reinforces the underlying confusion, making the individual ever more confused and suggestible. Leveraging an AI that can integrate itself into online social networks, the effect is massively amplified.

The first major cracks in the program came when Anonymous mysteriously began aligning itself with US political agendas. From chasing down pedos on the dark web, to supporting what was well known as a US-backed program of revolutions in the form of the Arab Spring. The US did not become involved in the Arab spring as the result of the events laid out in that previous link, the US developed the Arab Spring sometime in 2006 and laid the groundwork over the next 5 years. The incident with Mohammed Bouazizi merely ignited a stage that already had been set by the US.

Also at this time, the FBI made a move against Hector Monsegur (aka. Sabu). His doxxing on Pastebin was performed by the US government (either CIA or FBI). This was leveraged to have Hector wipe out some of the best security experts on the web that could expose Anonymous as a fraud. By positioning Sabu as a fed, the real government agents and their supercomputer could consolidate control over Anonymous.

In the background amongst all of this is RNM. RNM was attempting to manufacture Anonymous, by stimulating areas of the brain to guide word selection when a person was online. Thus giving the impression that Anonymous was everywhere and much bigger than anyone thought. RNM plays a big part in ISIS and Al-qeada who are built upon similar suggestible models. RNM's other functions include identifying anger and suppressing it and a neurological level to prevent an uprising. RNM improves Learned Helplessness.

By 2012, the brainwashing program expanded to combining techniques, such as combining conspiracy theory with Anonymous videos to expand the reach of the network.

This slowly saturated the internet over the next few years. Conspiracy has the added effect of disillusionment. Disillusionment is a strange process, once entered getting someone out of it by presenting the facts is very difficult. People receed from experiences that cause pain, it is no different in the world of psychology. People will ignore facts to retain their delusions of the world. It is also the case, that certain facts cannot be absorbed until particular routing changes have occured in the brain. That is, synapses must be molded over time to position an individual for the incorporation of new facts. Otherwise, the words are heard, but fail to modify behavior which is a key criteria in true comprehension. At the core of this is trust, which is aking to an authentication handshake in computer networking. By building trust, you leverage an individual's will to learn and they do the heavy lifting in terms of synaptic change.

This is where distraction can play a role too. By distracting the conscious mind, memes (or learning) can be passed directly to the unconscious mind (automatic learning) bypassing any distrust and thus rejection. Distraction also flushes the short term memory, thus preventing the individual from incorporating any of their own ideas. This next video shows Derrin Brown employing this technique to make a woman confuse colors:

Note how he first sensitizes the woman to touch, then uses touch throughout the process to 'guide' the woman into the 'correct' decisions. The woman hasn't got a clue what is happening, but Derrin is temporarily rewiring her brain. The touch is acting as a distraction, the woman is busy wondering why he is doing that allowing Derrin to reconfigure her perceptions. Her brain accepts his memes, as it has not been rejected by the consciousness, and integrates the new knowledge.

Most people whilst watching these videos will be distracted, given the saturation and repetition, what was just a tall tale now becomes a fact in the minds of many. If not a fact, it now at least becomes questionable, or a source of confusion, as discussed before an exploitable region for the introduction of a new identity.

Over the last year, two really disturbing new subgroups emerged onto the Anonymous Identity. The first appears to be an experiment in cult psychology and politics. Looking like a Waco style incident in the making, fronted by a tele-evangelist with the dress sense of an '80's pop group, 'The Humanity Party' is the modern equivilent of the Moonies. Its opening scenes reaffirm the core CIA-developed constructs of a loss of cultural, ethnic, gender and racial identity. I'm just waiting for the doomsday cult scenario to kick in. The other disturbing fact is that this group has positioned itself as a political party, leveraging what it clearly knows to be a group of highly suggestible people. With quite a bit of funding and very little knowledge of what it doing, this is quite dangerous.

The more serious aspect though concerns our friend Agent 47. This meme has been incorporated around the web, particularly aimed at a US audience around a disaffected military background. Further, with technology such as RNM, if it advances to full remote control of the human body, producing such Agents on demand anywhere in the world will be feasible. The concern is that Anonymous would provide some cover for such activities. Images like the one on the right have been appearing online, along with actual photos of Agent 47's suit with the Anonymous logos and symbolism surrounding them. In addition, some sites have the symbolism of a green mask, or the Norse God Loki. This tends to imply that this will be an agent of chaos of some form, similar to ISIS or Al-qeada. This meme started with the agents in the Matrix that could assume control of any human by taking over their body, placing some of this prior to 9/11. Indeed, we know the RNM side of things has been running since the 60's and, obviously, this scenario was a use case.

A lot of the online videos, directed at stirring up tensions within the US have used this imagry over the last year.

It is important to note that none of the conspiracy or weird videos mean anything, or convey a message. They are there to cause confusion around the symbology and any additional facts that you may pick up. It is a psychological smokescreen that can be used against the viewer as they try to rationalize it.

Conclusion

It is clear that we have some form of Manhatten project around brain mapping and remote control that has escaped the lab and become woven into the fabric of the online world and modern culture. We observe this in major media outlets and online videos, sometimes innocently, sometimes not. The net effect is that this looks huge, but is actually very small. Driven mainly by automated systems, we see this from the US to Russia and everywhere in between.

Obviously a lot of money has gone into this and it is coming from somewhere, and someone needs to produce the machines this all runs on, pay for hosting, power, etc. That is no trivial expenditure.

The big concern is, where is this going? Elements of this have dripped through into both Brexit and the current US Presidential elections and that is something that cannot be tolerated. The nature of memes, memetic viruses and social behaviors explain why this is not contained, but what it does not explain is the continuation of this program given its effects. That raises the possibility of deeper motivations that have not been explained openly at this point.

Complicating matters is this global 'human experimentation project' of RNM. Whilst Anonymous and related online material is certainly an outgrowth, or complimentry series of projects, this is without a doubt beginning to look like an offensive of some form and nobody wants the wrong impression to be formed.

Obviously, there are questions to answer.