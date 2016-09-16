Remote Neural Monitoring - The Personal Stories

...and the home of the brave.

Since 2009, when I first began digging into this technology and writing online about I deliberately kept the human element out of it. From an anonymous author, to rather dry technical articles, eliminating the human aspect was key to focusing the debate on the technology itself. Today, after almost a decade of research, both the technical and biological aspects of RNM are well established, to the point where there is little-to-no debate surrounding the accuracy of that material. Further, it is broadly recognized, albeit very quietly, that this has become a major problem and sooner-or-later full force will be leveled to deal with it.

Some Light Reading

If you, the reader, are slightly confused as to what RNM is, well, in a nutshell it is a military technology for reading/writing to the human brain and body. In order to develop this, the US in conjunction with international partners, have been conducting large scale illegal human experiments across the globe since the late 60's. These experiments target children and follow them throughout their entire lives, passing to their children and loved ones.

Feel free to dig into the more technical aspects in the following articles:

The above articles will fill in a lot of the gaps at a technical level on this technology.

Controlled Language

Social conditioning is at the heart of RNM, it the primary mechanism by which the experiments are hidden. First and foremost was the establishment of this type of technology and its effects as conspiracy theory. Something which is easy to do when in a position of media control and extensive resources to flood the internet with fake sites.

Secondly, in order to play down the effects of the experiments and reduce credibility of those reporting attacks, subjects are socially conditioned into using particular terminology as the electrical stimulation of the brain leaves them in a suggestible state. By merely increasing the power, subjects can be placed in psychotic states on demand to eliminate or reduce threats.

The language that has been promoted is fairly similar to the US attempts to redefined torture as 'Enhanced Interrogation'. Harassment, Perpetrators, No Touch torture, Targeted Individual, Gangstalking, psychtronic targeting, etc., are all terms used.

Controlled Opposition

The CIA has been very active in developing website and communities that are primarily designed to muddy the waters, increase confusion, disrupt and generally hide the experiments in plain sight. Weebly.com is a major host of CIA affiliated propaganda and communications, primarily edited and driven by AI. Other sites appear to be run by GCHQ and other agencies, which have certainly play an active role in both the program and its cover-up.

What is very clear from these sites, is the the primary actors are US, British and German. The following is a list of some of the bigger sites, but there potentially tens of thousands of such sites, all run by the same group, as a smokescreen:

Each of these sites are designed as gateways to deeper conspiracy theory. Acting much like a gateway drug, these sites are designed to pull people people in with the promise of advocacy, only to introduce a vast array of nonsense into their mind that can be leveraged by the AI to keep them in a confused state. A lot of this is about exploiting people's ignorance of technology to introduce them to every conceivable junk explanation on how it is done. Some of it is also about re-enforcing 'learned helplessness', in that these are professional groups who are getting nowhere.

Some of these sites have been pushing Trump for President. Mainly because the CIA view him as a useful idiot, whose extreme views can be leveraged to continue their program. That's not to say that Clinton is any less acceptable.

In regards to deeper conspiracy, this is just one example:

It has even become a nice little earner for a few companies, albeit that their solutions are fake:

Gang Stalking

At one stage I thought this aspect of the program was nothing more the AI playing around with people's brains. However, my experience has been colored by the fact that placing boots on the ground in my area, carried with it a high degree of probability of coming home in a body bag. That said, as I travelled the world, I entered areas that were more broadly accessible and did indeed observe this type of activity.

Mainly conducted by former US and British troops, these guys will sit near a subject or walk by them saying things that the subject has said, only in a slightly different context. They may get a guy to walk by in a T-shirt with something written on it too. This is not exactly a crack commando squad, but mainly men approaching retirement and can be quite funny to watch. I have observed active military members of a younger age group, but it all depends on the location and whether or not that would be appropriate.

As a mixture of intimidation and social conditioning, the subject is meant to feel threatened and paranoid. That said, it all depends on the subject. Those in the later stages of RNM tend to have much of flight-or-flight responses continuously jammed, thus such practices have little effect as the subject has the emotional range of the Terminator. In that respect, these troops have obviously not been informed of the danger they are in, as an RNM subject knows no fear and potentially capable of taking every last one of them out. RNM subjects work daily with much of their muscle paralyzed, which is effectively continuous resistance training, thus are potentially 2-3 times stronger than they appear and with accelerate firing of neurons, can also be extremely fast. In a psychotic state, they are hard to put down and medication has limited effect. Further, with reduced pain sensitivity, their endurance is also vastly increased.

Cover for this activity online, mainly takes the form of an AI playing an exaggerated paranoid persona, posting clips and photos of car headlights and random strangers, with claims of gangstalking. Whereas in reality, it will be about 5 guys sitting in a bar, acting like a bunch of dicks trying to pick a fight. Or just a single guy acting smart. That said, cornering these guys one-on-one reveals a different attitude and much of the time very productive conversations. It would seem that these guys are kept in the dark, or given a false sense of why they are there. Long conversations reveal a sense of agreement on the major issues too. It would also seem that RNM stage manages its effects around these people, probably to prevent some form of backlash if they were witness to its normal behavior.

Occasionally, I've even seen them facing each other off, over various issues, from racism to general dislike.

I have also become accustomed to the difference between RNM guiding word selection and conversational topics in innocent bystanders and actively deployed troops. The differences are subtle, but troops are no Charlton Heston which is a constant source of humor in all of this.

Personal Stories

Now that everyone has a good background on this, we will begin to look at some of the personal stories behind this. The important part here is to take everything with a pinch of salt. These people are not experts, what they know of this they have gleaned from their own experience and a web full of false information laid down by various intel agencies. Further, because of the effects on the brain, they may well be connecting dots that are not there. That said, listen to the key parts of their stories and you will observe RNM among the haystack.

This is just a tiny snapshot of stories from the first few pages of Youtube. The AI behind RNM prompts these people to make videos, to increased a sense of learned helplessness of those who are added the program, along with an ever-increasing haystack of nonsense videos from CIA and other intel agency assets.

I will begin this with Myron May. Myron May snapped on Nov 20th 2014 and shot an employee and two students at Florida State University. Myron May was, without question, an experimental subject on RNM:

Myron's case demonstrates the borderline psychosis that RNM attempts to maintain its subjects in. Part of what they say is factually accurate, other elements could be interpreted as paranoia. This is an extension of the online approach of mixing factual information with conspiracy theory to hide intelligence in plain sight, thus reducing credibility. Myron's descriptions of the voice doing their film noir bit is a hallmark of the AI behind RNM. It tries to be funny, but with a sadistic edge to it. The AI emulates a torturer.

The next person is Tamia Smothers, again another clear RNM subject. What I observe, and I am very attuned to this, is the electrical stimulation when she is speaking. Most people will not see it, but I observe the electrical interference on the nerve endings:

The physical description Tamia provides are entirely accurate, but note how she has failed to identify the AI. What does she know about AI? Nothing. This is part of the toolset that keeps her testimony from being listened to. Tamia has identified men, woman of various ethnic origins speaking in her ear, but it is just an AI playing multiple characters.

Crossing the Atlantic into Europe, this is Nicola from London, UK. Almost mimicking late onset torrets combined with late onset schizophrenia, her description and physical reactions are accurate.

The movement of the neck is a combination of electrical shock and voluntary movement that reduces the pain. Much of the tensing in response to electrical shock at this level, is not the shock itself, but a method of pain management. Nicola also describes flushing of the short term memory, which is a standard party trick of RNM. The ultimate idea being that RNM should be able to control every aspect of a human, much like it would a PC. Looking at Nicola, she appears to be quite an advanced case of RNM, which implies that she was added to the system either as a baby or toddler. One observation is that the UK appears to have a cluster of advanced cases, that are not typically observed elsewhere. It may also be the case, that experiments are advanced outside the US and then applied to US citizens. That said, this is obviously the tip of the iceberg, so that may change.

Rochelle Finlayson describes her experience on RNM. She tries her best to explain the respiratory interface and how it feels. It would appear that the AI is attempting to drive her breathing at the nerve level, rather than driving the muscles directly.

This next video is one I would describe as unconfirmed, as he hasn't mentioned any specifics that only a RNM subject would know. I am including it because he does mention the effect on people around him. RNM, in an effort to hide itself, isolate and practice social engineering, targets people surrounding the primary subject. This will be close family, friends, doctors, etc. This is all about stage managed perception and keeping the primary subject from revealing the program. Whilst I can't independently verify his claims, the effect he is speaking of is accurate:

This next video is from Phil Leek. In this video he describes his symptoms, which are spot on. Tinnitus, tremors from nerve jamming, a pulse that wakes him up jut as he's going to sleep, etc.

OP Catalyst (OPCat)

This video about sums up at least one of the potential use-cases for RNM. Others include long-term political infiltration, private business control and controlling shares in large corporations, etc. Indeed, if we have observed a few mass murders in the US as a direct result of RNM at both schools and military bases.

With the advent of AI and robotics, in the brave new world we are heading into, the individual has but one viable role, sex. Every other conceivable role can be automated, as such, there is little requirement for humans anymore. As such, one of the highest probable longterm visions for RNM, is quite possibly mass genocide and sexual servitude. No doubt this is not the current plan, but projecting this along a little and it becomes clear how this can end up as a viable outcome.

Conclusion

Well, the cat is out of the bag on this one and the responsible parties are becoming clearer everyday. In the past, it was easy to hide behind implausibility, but increasingly RNM is having to directly manipulate opinion to remain stealthy. This is unsustainable and in a very short period of time, full disclosure is expected. How this comes about is an open question, however, it is likely that an armed stand off, in a very public manner with thousands of people involved, is highly likely.

Ultimately, this is not just an experiment, but the roll out of a global attack and given the silence of the world's governments, it is clear that the public, regardless of your nationality, ethnicity, race, religion, politics, etc., are the targets. We are kept, through means of divide and conquer, at each other's throats as a distraction, whilst the pawns are put in place.

The only question remaining is, how dumb are you?