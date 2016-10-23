Breaching Faraday Cages: The Science Of Atomic Dielectric Resonance

All shielding systems will require an upgrade...

In the early investigations of Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM), strange capabilities of the signal were noted. The beams could pass through Faraday cages and deep into underground tunnels with little loss, but most incredibily, they appeared to be at the high end of the Gigahertz spectrum. High frequenies such as this should have little penetrating power, a few mm at most, but there it was 50m underground, below the fast flowing River Thames.

How could this be?

As the research continued, it was discovered that Atomic Dielectric Resonance met the criteria, but no solid explaination of the physics is available on the web. Today, I will correct this.

Here Comes The Science

I won't go into a long winded lecture about electromagnetic interaction, rather I will keep this short and focus on the principle of Transmission. We are not talking about broadcasting a signal, we are talking about a signal passes through one material and reflects off another. Look at the following diagram:

The above diagram explains the process in classical terms, from a quantum perspective we would argue that all available energy levels are occupied in the bound system and thus cannot interact with the incoming energy.

With a lower frequency signal, the electrons can react and the more it deviates from the resonant frequency and current absorption capability, the more it reflects. We can exploit this to perform material analysis remotely:

By pulse modulating the incoming wave, we can exploit the interaction to induce a motion in the free electrons along the path of the incoming beam. This will will rock nearby atoms and free electrons. Just like a swing we can continue this motion and create a resonant tunnel/waveguide:

The obvious defense measures are preventing the oscillation from occurring and arranging materials so that tunneling becomes physically impossible.

As it stands right now, the majority of the world's RF shielding used to secure nations, governments and industry is completely transparent. It provides no security whatsoever against a modern attacker. Whilst this may seem advanced, it can be done by a home hacker with little effort. Further, the RF window from space is inaccurate, its nearly completely transparent including terrahertz.

The pentration capability is theoretically up to 60Km, allowing sub-millimeter mapping and tracking at that range. With a little practice, tunnels can be established in real-time.

Conclusion

This is very old technology, much older than Ardrok's patent on their technology, but it does work and the scientific theories are very sound.

Given the potential scale of economic and enviromental disasters this could unleash, we require a robust civilian defense response to this threat. Every aspect of our society where shielding is critical to safety must be re-examined and measures taken to resolve.

This is something that should have been done a long time ago.