Trump: Why He Can't Implement Extreme Policies

Doing things in secret is one thing, but implementing extremist policy in a major Western civilization is akin to suicide. President Obama, is quoted in today's Guardian, as stating the realities of the President's Office will force Trump to adjust. Not many people understand why this is, so I'll run everyone through how globalization serves as a circuit breaker for extremism. You can read the Guardian's article here:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/nov/21/barack-obama-says-reality-will-force-donald-trump-to-adjust-his-approach

Doing A Hitler

In the past, it was relatively easy to assume power and use the resources of the state to implement extreme domestic policies and conduct war. At the time, the only way to maintain peace was through a process that came to be known as appeasement. Nations would give ground, turn a blind eye, to prevent a broader conflict. In the case of Hitler this policy only lead to greater conflict as it failed to provide sufficient incentive to stop. When a nation has a militaristic view, unfortunately only a prompt military response will suffice.

In a globalized world, one that has emerged as the post-WWII order, an entirely new set of tools were implemented in the economic relationships between nations to prevent the rise of the next Hitler. In this order, the bulk of any nation's GDP is built upon its international interests, rather than its internal domestic market. As such, the more a nation attempts to attack the international market, the more it loses in terms of its economy. This forces an increasing reliance on debt which ultimately places a stranglehold on the nation. So, in practice, globalization acts as a type of snare trap eliminating funds for military expansion and invasions.

As an additional layer of security, modern marketplaces are mainly service industries, rather than resource markets. Resource markets cannot generate capital in quantities anywhere near the same level of service markets. As nations transition to service-based economies, it means that events such as foreign invasion become a thing of the past, as invasion would vaporize the service-based economy forcing the invading party to fund the nation, including their existing debts.

So, the general rule in a globalized world is this, defense is ok, offensive military action will bankrupt you. This is something George W. Bush was either not advised of after the events of 9/11, or knew all too well.

Bottom line on this, globalization means no more Hitlers.

Trump

One of the big policy announcements from Trump on the campaign trail and something that was reiterated in a recent interview on 60 minutes was the intention to deport 2-3 million illegal immigrants.

What would the chain of events be if this was to be implemented?

The very first recognition is that the last major deportation of foreigners in the Western world was Hitler's expulsions of the Jews. This event would be viewed no differently, regardless of how it was spun by the media, pundits and various think tanks. This same approach was used in Germany during WWII and the policy of appeasement led directly to the deaths of 60 million people. We have no idea where this will lead and no one wants to find out, so stopping everyone dead in their tracks by any means necessary is the standing order.

Its that simple.

Initially, it would start like this. Trump signs the order, then civil liberty groups and various businesses will start a forceful public campaign to rescind that order. Within days, most major Western businesses will begin ways of reducing or eliminating entirely their financial relationships with the United States. The stock market will be tumbling, the bond market would slow and the Dollar would start to weaken. If this failed, the process would then would then spiral, tanking the entire US economy. Initially there would be resistance from foreign governments, but the rate of the spiral and the loss of other markets would force them to fall in line.

Trump would then be left facing the nation as the idiot who tanked America. Obviously, he wouldn't last very long in that environment and the US would be forced to rebuild from the devastation.

President's Office

Coming to Office with ideas is good, however, once someone enters the Presidency they have access to resources, people and knowledge that are not available to advisers, campaign managers, etc. The minute he went to draft that order, there would be a line of people a mile long to explain what would happen over the next 24 hours and the next several weeks.

He would basically get the highly detailed version of this article and it wouldn't happen.

Even if he ignored everyone and wrote that order, it would be defied at every level as the nation is more than just government.

The days of manipulating politics to drive militaristic agendas are long since dead and for good reason.