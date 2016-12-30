Too Many Secrets - Hidden In plain Sight

Can you decode it?

It been a while since my last article, I’ve spent most of this time digging around the underbelly of this planet looking at all the unsightly things people have left lying around. Today, I will be delving into the world of secret orders, cults and the puppet masters. Better known to the rest of us simply as organized crime at the national and international level. We will also be discussing some very old school communication and intimidation techniques used in the world of espionage.

As the world moves towards the wide spread usage of Artificial Intelligence, it becomes imperative that everyone understands these techniques. With companies able to create millions of AI driven personal assistants and characters, it will become easier for lone actors and small groups to destabilize nations or operate criminal enterprises with greater ease. Further, foreign governments will be in a position to implement attacks using unwitting AI as a vector.

What I am about to discuss is one of the biggest thorns in the side of intelligence agencies the world over today. In years gone by, a certain form of border control existed in the flow of information between nations that was both exploitable internally and provided a measure of security from external bad actors. With the internet, that border control was lost and, well, all sorts of nasties came across the digital bridges besides viruses, trojans and malware.

Today, let's discuss the biggest cyber security threat you've never heard of, the fruit phone.

Communication And Symbolism

One very old trick in the world of secret communication is the use of symbolism in media to orchestrate everything from crime syndicates, to intelligence services. Fairly similar to innuendo, an implied reference or set of references, from a defined source could be used to instruct, persuade and/or threaten. For example, if a Mafia boss said ‘Take care of our friend here…’, depending on the tone of voice, or prior experience that could mean one of two things; you would either been looked after or take a bullet.

At the level of a nation and in the international world, there exists a more complex form of this type of communication. Intended to be very subtle and easily dismissed, most people encounter it every day, yet it escapes their conscious awareness. This form of communication is meant to be hard to define, yet hide secrets in plain sight as a warning to others. Like the modern equivalent of sticking a head on a spike at the gates of a city, this declares the power of the true ruling class and gives a heads up as what to look out for in the coming years as a product of their agenda.

A lot of this goes back to old boys clubs such as Freemasons, Illuminati, etc. Before this, it was the churches and older empires. Yes, it really is that old and yet it is something that is very rarely discussed. Today, it is very prominent in our world, however, much of it is automated. In the past symbolic references were what could be defined as narrow or shallow, in that they were very easy to spot. With automation, those symbolic references could be more obscure and this gives it a very conspiratorial aspect as attempting to explain to someone else how this connects together is next to impossible.

For this reason, such communications are jokingly referred to as the 'fruit phone'. You know, 'oh you're reading too much into things. Perhaps you're stressed?'. The fruit phone also comes with its own equivalent of voice mail, call waiting and impossibly complex menu systems.

Let's go way back in time with all of this. In the last century and century before, much of the population were uneducated or could read very little. The upper classes would dictate their lives by talking over the heads of the population, initially just by writing, but increasingly by subtle references (a form of shared secret) to popular themes in books, theatre, etc., to convey and idea. An increase in popularity, in certain circles, of this theme subtly indicated a consensus of opinion. All without the need for a word to be spoken. So, if a key individual or group of individuals was observed reading a book, or going to a certain play, an assumption would be made that they supported the underlying key themes and that this was their agenda.

Over the years, this became the signs that people were seeking and used to deliver their messages. With the post-WWII creation of neural prompting by satellite, this placed control in the hands of those with the technology. Namely, state actors. They could now dictate the key themes in media and direct the populace towards acceptance of those themes as their future. The old boys clubs such as Freemasons, Illuminati, etc., which were mainly old money networks, were progressively gutted and replaced by a more modern middle-class entrepreneur, political and spy masters, to the point where they were functionally dead as a platform. These older groups were displaced by newer networks such as the Bilderberg group, etc. So, most of this only goes back to the 1950's and has little-to-nothing to do with any reference before that time other than a funny connection here and there.

Within these modern groups, there were two distinct political lines; liberal and conservative. The conservative group had its foundations after the French revolution and, for the most part, controls the neural prompting platform. I say for the most part, as there are a number of stakeholders in the neural prompting platform each with their own brand of conservatism. Some are more left-wing than others and national differences apply also. At some point, in the late 60's and 70's, the conservatives had begun a program of adjusting liberals to conservatism through crisis engineering and social conditioning. It kind of reminds me of a line in a movie where a cop is complaining about a woman who was asking that he break the cycle of violence in the black community, to which he replies 'let's see how liberal your ass is when someone breaks into your house'. Obviously, there are a lot of financial incentives in this and the conservative-liberal split has become less relevant in modern times. In addition, the left-right split has also largely vanished due to the rising economic conditions which removed much of the incentive powering left-wing ideology. This said, by allowing greed, the left-right split would return.

Getting back to fruit phones, let's show you a classic example and one of the biggest in our modern world. This is the trailer for the 1927 movie 'Metropolis', its pretty much a blueprint for our current society and the direction we are headed in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSExdX0tds4

With a worker's revolution, juxtaposed against the background of decadence of the rich, with false flag terrorism, divide and conquer techniques and robots disguised as humans. That's not too far removed from the current situation, especially if technologies such as RNM were allowed to complete their remote hacks of humans.

What many do not know, or have long since forgotten, is the praise this film was provided for its communist undertones. Whilst many presumed that the uprising of the people was the Communist overtone, it is a matter of perspective. When examined objectively, all practical implementations of communism had a ruling class over a people that were worse off than their rulers. In this respect, it is arguable that capitalism and communism are merely two different paths to the same ultimate destination.

But what has a 1927 movie got to do with modern politics? Well, if you use the core themes of this movie as a reference or key and map it to many iconic themes, movies, scenes, songs, music videos, etc., throughout the latter half of the 20th century and the 21st century, they begin to take on a whole new meaning. You just need to add to that the technical knowledge of how RNM functions as a platform and the whole thing cracks wide open. What you will see is a large scale fruit phone, a psychotropic program embedded into modern culture that hides all the nefarious stuff in this world in plain sight. Picking through it is quite a task and there are many red herrings, but nearly all classified info is there, just none of it accurately represented. If you stick to basic themes and have a knowledge of human behaviour, it can be quite an eye opener and there are certainly a number of concerning elements and themes that keep popping up that need to be openly discussed and resolved.

The fruit phone is designed, for the most part, to be funny. On one level, it can seem absolutely sinister but on another, it does have its funny side, much of it really ironic. But never let it distract you from the fact that ultimately this is a form of weapon and can be dangerous.

The relationships, or links in the fruit phone, can attack the highly intelligent in our societies. A policy found in historical contexts such as the Khmer Rouge. Whilst obviously not the killing fields, it does have a similar effect in reducing the capability of a nation economically and culturally. Certain people spot these patterns and it scrambles their brains as they can't lock onto the source of the relationship. The fruit phone links content together, much like abstract hyperlinks based upon related concepts, symbols, ideas, imagery, etc., but always deflecting from the true relationship. This leaves the person confused, distracted and suggestible. In extreme cases, it can place them in a mental institution, even without any additional factors.

The fruit phone serves many functions, but the primary application is control. Whilst most will not consciously observe the connection, the brain itself is a little less stupid. It does see the connection and thus expects it. It breeds a sense of familiarity, a sense of culture and identity. So, if you understand this, you can leverage the fruit phone for the purposes of political control. This was observed during the US Presidential elections and Brexit. The web was saturated in fruit phone content coming from everywhere. The fruit phone can also be used to economic benefit and, in a modern world, will be promoted by fruit dealers world wide.

The other purposes of the fruit phone are to prevents revolutions by guiding the opposition and engineering events. Its a little post-hypnotic suggestion that defines the route ahead. Hypnotists use it to make people draw bottles, or select a number, etc. If you look back, it looks like everything was well planned, whereas much is random, some capitalized upon and a lot of screw ups. In the end, it creates a type of self-reinforcing environment, or more abstractly a form of potential well, where any form of resistance works to maintain the integrity of the state. This said though, as time progresses, more and more energy is trapped in that well, requiring more and more energy to be applied to maintain that well.

When this is observed, the potential well is failing and a new order is required.

Below is an image from one of the funnier fruit phones on the web. This has been the source of some of the best comedy in 2016. This is quite different from the psychotropic stuff mentioned above and it employs a different format. Also note that such fruit phones are to be found in Western media as well. All major news outlets have a fruit phone somewhere online. These fruit phones take something that is important, or an event, find the closest related current news that has a similar context and publishes that. If you understand the underlying context, it will make sense to you, otherwise you will read it in the simple context provided. Is this about Hubble or being observed?

So what is 'fake news'? In most cases, it is fruit phones like this one above, only using different approaches. Some talk of UFOs, some talk about secret societies, etc., but obviously this is not what is really be said.

Is a 'birther' someone who doesn't believe Obama was born in America, or does it mean something else and is a bit of an inside joke that became a popular meme? This is the question and it becomes easy to dismiss, 'it doesn't mean anything, we're talking about his birth certificate'. Are you mad bro?

When we look at books from the past, we are sometimes shown that certain events were predicted. Obviously, some are engineered but you would be amazed how much random stuff happens that you would swear blind was planned to the letter. It is this sense of fate that 'fake news' plays on, people give up personal control to be guided and providing a large scale illusion of such guidance builds a political cult-like following.

Most of this is benign in itself, it is news embedded within news targeted at a specific person and/or group and that group is not necessarily national. Ultimately, some of the topics may not be so benign. Further, fruit phones obviously have an effect on the mind leaving people open to suggestion. So, they can be exploited for things like remote hypnosis, personalized intimidation and coordinating attacks.

I'm not Russian but I can read Russian fruit phones. I can also read American, British and any other nation too. Its open. This said, it is only open if you know the context or can infer it and that can take a lot of work and no doubt, in some cases, even be somewhat impossible without inside information.

So, how does Artificial Intelligence deal with this? In the case of a long running theme, it is very easy to spot the pattern and reduce visibility of such content. That said, this may be hard given that much of modern popular content has some form of fruit phone in it. Going forward, I would expect this to drop off dramatically and not really be an issue in newer content. But how do we deal with real-time fruit phones? How do we spot them?

An intelligence agency would have an easier time, it can look for factors it has gathered and pick needles out of a haystack. But what about companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter that do not have such resources?

One approach is an outright ban on conspiracy theory. UFOs, aliens, NWO, illuminati, etc., just dump the content immediately. Any content that takes an 'us vs them' theme that attempts to build polarization in communities, like much of the content found in Anonymous videos should also be dropped. People feel there is truth hidden in these videos, perhaps on some level, but it is misdirection. The only 'us vs them' that is real is between the broader population and the makers of the videos. These videos are produced by machines for one purpose, to stir up trouble and intimidate people into silence. This plays upon a twist in the theme of identity politics, driving a wedge between the community, law enforcement, government and enterprise. Its an attack.

Also look for videos that don't seem to make sense by themselves. Whether that be a series of images, selected cuts of other videos, or just outright weird, it doesn't matter. Play it safe and drop the content. Shifting the focus on recommendation images from what is popular, because popular means bots these days, to quality will have a near immediate effect on the broader population's mental health.

Much of these fruit phones are also found in junk articles online. Click bait, trivial articles, etc., sensitize people to numbers, words and shapes that are used by other fruit phones later to gain attention and broaden the effect. Its important to understand that fruit phones can be both intelligent and strategic, if they need to be. With access to social media and additional websites, they can be used to devastating effect, especially over time.

Finally, any form of content that talks of 'predictions' and 'prophecies' found in older published content. This is political manipulation.

I think we're beginning to get a handle on this problem and we'll see some solid solutions emerge over the next few years. Its now about managing the interim period and the transition itself. Fruit phone provide cover for all forms of nefarious activity by providing a smokescreen of mental confusion, this is now about to collapse.

Spontaneous Neck-beards

Let's discuss this concept of a potential, or energy well, in the context of a social structure. This is where things get a little technical, any social structure, regardless of the type can be viewed as a type of potential well. A potential well can be thought of as the bucket that holds society together. The bucket is things like policing, institutions, economics, military force, etc. When modelled as a physical system, the forces they generate can either bring a society together, or pull it apart. You can think of the UK, Russia, the EU, etc., as various examples of potential wells.

A potential well of this nature is abstractly defined and thus has three states; collapsing inward, equilibrium and collapsing outward. Collapsing inward implies that the force of the well pushing inwards is greater than the force pushing outwards. In this scenario, everyone in the well dies. Equilibrium implies a balance between the forces, which maintains the well in a near static state. Finally, collapsing outwards implies that there is too much energy in the well and it explodes leading to complete disorder and mass death.

Given that the well is abstractly defined, who exactly is within it? Is this a matter perspective? Is it a matter of identity? A matter of politics?

If it is and you attempt to define a new well, as people have no knowledge of that well then it really exists in a superposition of states. Its then all in the collapse of this perception to a reality, as this defines its true nature. Before this point, it has no real measurable properties other than beliefs held by certain groups. This is some advanced Voodoo right here folks. In very simple terms, this means that the world order can go in any direction and its unpredictable if a newly defined well enters this state. For example, a change of alliances, or the revelation of previously denied alliances. Just because this well was established with a certain intent, does not mean the potential for escalation momentum has been achieved.

Why is this? It comes back to this idea of perception. At the heart of this is the question people ask when they spot the connections in the media content around them, what does it all mean? Its a little like asking someone to define beauty, the answer will be different for different people if they are left to infer it for themselves. Each has a truth, but not the whole truth and certainly not everybody's truth.

To understand this, you need to examine the symbolism a little closer. The ambiguity and myriad potential of interpretations does not mean that any given population is on the same wavelength. Indeed, the latent neural structures it creates could be quite different to what was intended and indeed we observe this in both Brexit and the election of Trump. Ultimately, these events did not happen as a product of fruit phones, they happened because of traditional economic factors masked by fruit phones. Functional equivalence in the manipulation of public opinion has its Achilles heal in the fact that its a very narrow form of support. A bit like skating on thin ice.

This means if people were to leverage this to mask a take-over, as the collapse from perception to this new reality occurs, the routes in the brain that it activates won't be what was expected, resulting in a wildly different outcome. In very simple terms, it leads to a schism which will be biased in favor of evolutionary requirements, pushing the majority of the military and its hardware to one-side or the other.

A global order maintained by fully functional RNM satellites, is one that would virtually collapse instantaneously given the threat it poses to everyone. There are no empires to be found here, nor any utopia for a ruling class. A ruling class exists solely because they are dependent on each other, with RNM, no such dependency exists and, as such, neither would the ruling class for any longer than they were functionally required.

The context of this world is competition within the context of mutual benefit. With competition alone, there can be only one. Literally one in the end and perhaps their sex slaves.

Is this the big plan? Well, when you combine opportunity and human nature, it is completely inevitable. Best to remove the opportunity at your earliest convenience.