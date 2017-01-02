The Philadelphia Project - The Untold WWII History

Fruit Phones: Something along those lines...

We are all very familiar with the Manhattan project, the WWII program to develop the nuclear bomb. What no one is familiar with was its sister project, known as the Philadelphia Project. The Philadelphia project gave rise to the Roswell incident of 1947 and the popular modern lore of aliens, ufos and its relationship to the US military. The Manhattan Project gave the world 'the gadget', whereas the Philadelphia Project gave the world 'the thing'.

The Philadelphia Project has entered the public consciousness as the 'Philadelphia Experiment', a popularization of the fruit phone encoding of the real information. That is, its a cover story presented as a conspiracy theory to mask a real event. It is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, so to speak.

In my last article, I introduced everyone to the cyber threat of fruit phones. As a quick recap, a fruit phone is a document, image, etc., presented in one context that alludes to a hidden context which can be used for communication, intimidation, etc. Today, we are going to examine one of the oldest known fruit phones that was sent to the Office Of Naval Research in the mid-1950s. This is the link to the fruit phone:

'The Case For The [UFO] Unidentified Flying Object' by M.K. Jessup (Annotated Copy)

http://cassiopaea.org/cass/Varo-Jessup.pdf

Here is a little background from Wikipedia:

According to a 2002 book by the writers James Moseley and Karl Pflock, in early 1957, Jessup was contacted by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) in Washington, D.C., and was asked to study the contents of a parcel that it had received.[6] Upon his arrival, Jessup was surprised to learn that a paperback copy of The Case for the UFO had been mailed to the ONR in a manila envelope marked "Happy Easter". The book had been extensively annotated in its margins, and an ONR officer asked Jessup if he had any idea as to who had done so. Moseley and Pflock claim that the lengthy annotations were written with three different shades of pink ink, and they appeared to detail a correspondence among three individuals, only one of which is given a name: "Jemi". The ONR labelled the other two "Mr. A." and "Mr. B." The annotators refer to each other as "Gypsies", and discuss two different types of "people" living in outer space. Their text contained non-standard use of capitalization and punctuation, and detailed a lengthy discussion of the merits of various elements of Jessup's assumptions in the book. Their oblique references to the Philadelphia Experiment suggested prior or superior knowledge. (One example is that "Mr. B." reassures his fellow annotators who have highlighted a certain theory which Jessup advanced.)[6] Based on the handwriting style and subject matter, Jessup identified "Mr. A." as Allende / Allen. Others have suggested that the three annotations are from the same person, using three pens.[7] The annotated book supposedly sparked sufficient interest for the ONR to fund a small printing of the volume by the Texas-based Varo Manufacturing Company.[8] A 2003 transcription of the annotated "Varo edition" is available online, complete with three-color notes.[9] Later, the ONR contacted Jessup, claiming that the return address on Allende's letter to Jessup was an abandoned farmhouse. They also informed Jessup that the Varo Corporation, a research firm, was preparing a print copy of the annotated version of The Case for the UFO, complete with both letters he had received. About a hundred copies of the Varo Edition were printed and distributed within the Navy. Jessup was also sent three for his own use. Jessup attempted to make a living writing on the topic, but his follow-up book did not sell well. His publisher rejected several other manuscripts. In 1958, his wife left him, and his friends described him as being depressed and somewhat unstable when he traveled to New York. After returning to Florida, he was involved in a serious car accident and was slow to recover, which added to his depression. He was found dead on April 20, 1959, and the death was ruled a suicide.[citation needed]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philadelphia_Experiment#Office_of_Naval_Research_and_the_Varo_annotation

To me, this book was the result of an early form of neural prompting, with the book annotated by 3rd parties demonstrating that they had encoded classified information surrounding the Philadelphia project into the book. A form of shared secret that only insiders would recognize. Who performed the neural prompting on Jessup is unknown, as is the ultimate intention. The use of shades of pink ink can be inferred to mean terrahertz radiation or lower, which is below infra-red on the spectrum.

It would seem that this was a very early form of success for RNM. Information encoded onto RF streams were being delivered to the brain, but it wasn't coming out verbatim. It was expressed by the individual in their own words, in different contexts, but the basic idea was imprinted onto what they were writing. This is the RNM version of a Fruit Phone.

As far as can be discerned, when words are injected (stimulating clusters in patterns) into the brain by radio, they kind of merge with the person's current line of reasoning. This is different from the internal speech heard in your head, this is the source of creativity in analytical thought, which a person does not hear. This bubbles up to speech and writing in the brain's processing stack. RNM, in this context, can be viewed as a man-in-the-middle attack with stealth.

Why did he die though? Was he just depressed? Was it to make it a conspiracy? Was it a warning? To study his brain? Where there two opposing positions on this technology? Was someone trying to make it look as though there were two opposing sides? Did someone think Jessup was a spy? Or that more may be revealed? Was it to make his work a little more iconic in certain circles?

We may never know, however, what we will all know today is what was said. In addition, you should have a rough idea of what was meant by 'Happy Easter' (Egg - growing inside).

This is an excerpt from the preface of the Annotated version:

So why did a contractor reprint the book? Intelligence? Communication? Both? Its almost like they couldn't use other communication channels. Why would that be? It all seems a little dramatic, surely there are official lines of communications? One thing I note with these things is manipulation is a factor and that may be the case here.

What we do know is that ONR staff assigned to develop satellites took deep interest and had this book reprinted:

The delivery of this book to the Office of Naval Research (ONR) was preceded by direct letters to Jessup from someone called Carlos Miguel Allende (aka Carl Allen). The book itself has three principle annotators; Mr. A, Mr. B and Jemi. Colored green, blue and purple respectively but were all pink in the original text. The reference to Jemi is most likely a play on the word gem, or crown jewels, and/or Prism/Spectrum, but is used in the context of Jessup later in the book. The introduction presumes that Jemi may have been a salutation and that may be correct, 'they could see through his head and stuff was coming out refracted'. There are also references to 'we', 'brother & sister', etc., which carry similar hallmarks to modern 'Anonymous' (hacking group) language.

There are references to two groups in space and underwater, L-M's and S-M's. Its not hard to think of this as US vs. Russia. Then there are gypsies with references to a closed network of individuals that don’t allow ‘different blood’ (foreigners) into their group. Is this the forerunner to compartmentalized programs? Were agents embedded throughout the armed forces, rather than being strictly separate?

To answer these questions and more, let's now start examining the annotations and begin decoding this fruit phone.

Decoding fruit phones is simple, look for the basic idea, a play on words, etc. For example, let's start on page 11 – Preface, the first line ‘There are thousands of references to it in ancient literature’, means things like ‘they have been working on it a long time’, ‘is well documented’ , ‘well known’ or ‘warned about this for a long time’.

So, now you get the idea, follow along. The next paragraph appears to be talking about the US lagging behind in the race to deploy satellites and a panic is setting in. With these things, sometimes the subject of the sentence is ambiguous. It could be that the Russian's are behind. This said, that blank would be filled in by their own internal assessment, but they need to be careful not to leak that blank or make this presumption, as it could be an enemy drawing you in somewhere.

The restatement of the first idea of the first line appears to be an attempt to reword the first line. I suspect its an early form of Mr Computer trying a different pattern, but failing again. Or perhaps, its not a failure at all.

There is a suggestion of wrongly held beliefs, then some indications that there are already satellites in the sky. That would be a turn up for the book if accurate, that the US had already orbited some satellites in secret long before Sputnik. Or it could be a subtle reference to Sputnik itself.

As we move to page 12, the annotator is asking for an evaluation of this information as it is a game changer.

On page 13, the response is a question or perhaps the result of the evaluation. Russian, or they may be Russian. So, did the Russians launch satellites before Sputnik? Page 14 describes an orbit and the concern of RNM is raised. A small reference to 1943 is made here, which is explained later (The Philadelphia Project).

So far, we’re getting the picture of a discussion about reading minds and attack people from space. If you think that is far-fetched today, imagine how that sounded in 1957. Today, given other research, its much easier to explain and not really given a second thought as achievable.

Page 15 begins to talk about the potential for espionage through electrical interference and how this can escape your attention. The book itself is the proof-of-concept. This is a wake-up call to the ONR, an intel drop to explain they are in danger and what to look for. I think this whole book and the annotations can be best described as a ‘worked example’ of the threat and opportunity. Its like hackers breaking into a company, then showing them how it was done. So, these guys are what we would describe today as white hat hackers from a narrow perspective, grey from another and ultimately black from a wider perspective. They were men of many hats.

At the end of page 15 is a reference to how the transmitted words are altered by Dr Jessup and woven into his current view. His brain is rationalizing the input and somehow merging the classified information with his current work. It would appear that the overlap in similar concepts is key to this process and thus finding someone with an interest that allows the best expression was key to the process.

Page 16 takes a break from the book and introduces the first letter to Dr Jessup from Carlos Miguel Allende. I think perhaps the idea is to provide some contextual clues for further brain mapping and expanding the vocabulary, as well as the themes. Further, it may be a subtle test to determine how much of a clue he has to the actual content of what he wrote when provided further evidence.

The letter itself is another fruit phone and a really damaging one at that. There are initial suggestions of the withholding of scientific information to help preserve mankind. We are then informed that 'it' is working and that is RNM, but the Navy doesn't want the technology. They have rejected it out of fear and described it as nuts. It then explains that placing objects in orbit has been achieved and argues that this is an ignorant approach that could prove fatal.

Allende then refers to the WWII Philadelphia Project and explains what it is, as a contextual reference. What he describes was a project to test both a weapon and early form of 3D scanning radar in October 1943. From the description, the Navy sent out a ship and blasted the hell out of it with high gain radio beams, setting some of the crew on fire, jamming the central nervous system ('Get stuck' - jammed - paralyzed), falling unconscious/waking coma ('Go blank' - firing without projectile) and sending people mad as it jammed the electrical activity of the brain. Further, it seems to suggest that they had a fair idea that this would be case.

In 1943, power control in the far field was virtually non-existent, as well as extreme high gain directional control and that is the purpose of Allende's letter. After this project was cancelled, the research moved to perfecting power control and electronic steering and by 1957 they had achieved that to the point where they could tap into Dr Jessup's brain and selectively alter the activity of neural clusters. This is something that obviously employed the latest invention of that era, the maser. The most impressive aspect of this is the extreme accuracy of the steering, it is incredible precision for the era.

In the last paragraph, there is the suggestion that people can be singled out in a crowd and perhaps a reference to power control being the key here.

Going on to page 17, some aspects are reiterated that elaborate on the jamming of the central and peripheral nervous systems. Next up is a reference to a ‘True Froze’ or ‘Deep Freeze’, which appears to be a reference to a brain hack, or brain mapping. It would seem at this time, such interactions caused severe mental issues that have somewhat improved over the years. So, the next paragraph really refers to the tech of time, not as it would be today. It would seem that obstructions at this time could break the beam, whereas today it only really happens in very large crowds. The change in the perception of time is still somewhat accurate, although this can be controlled and more to do with memory formation and short term memory. Interestingly, there is indications that the full body hack was being attempted even then. The reference to 'becoming invisible' actually means transparent, or that the beam passes through the body like an x-ray and can see inside. Its also a reference to reading the electrical activity of the mind remotely and decoding it. That is, they are being interrogated for information.

References such as 'Stuck in the molasses' refer to sensations of RNM. With some modes, its can subjectively feel greasy. Given that molasses is a much thicker sounding term, no doubt this was a product of the limited capability of the system at the time. This appears to be a hallucination caused by GABA release in the spinal column and it leaves the person a little high. Although turn up the power a bit and you have an instant space cadet. 'Going fast' appears to be a reference to racing thoughts, or acceleration of brainwaves through entrainment. Its a bit like overclocking a computer.

The next paragraph talks about the crew of the ship. It seems to suggest that they were disposed of in a variety of ways, from being disappeared to being attacked with RNM. It also seems to suggest that it was at this point they discovered they couldn't obstruct the beam. This paragraph seem to suggest that the experiment did not end on the ship, but rather follow the men for the rest of their lives.

The second last paragraph is obscure but it seems to suggest that a government cover-up was ordered (Waitresses - servant - public house) by Congress.

The last paragraph tends to suggest that Carl M. Allen is not one of the annotators, but rather an angry intelligence agent who mistook Jessup's book for support of the RNM program. He thought Jessup knew, when in fact, he was prompted. Its either this, or Carl M. allen is playing both sides of the coin to confused Jessup and keep in in a state where he is unaware.

Objectively, it would seem like the latter given the timing of the delivery of the annotated copy and the letters. I've seen this approach often, a twist on victim blaming and victimhood. You know, 'its your own fault', it keeps a person's head spinning. This said, why UFOs and the Philadelphia experiment would end up in Jessup's hands is a mystery until you add the missing piece of the puzzel. He was one of the first RNM targets.

Page 18 goes into greater depth about the experiment, however, this does not appear to be the same author. It seems to be a reply of some form, which may indicate that mail was intercepted and copied in the mail room on route to Jessup, a type of dead drop. So, this is shaping up to be an argument using Jessup as a kind of ad-hoc communications hub.

An early type of anonymous proxy? This may sound funny, but who invented the terms we use today? Ultimately, they did.

The accusation that the Navy knew of the effects on the men is refuted and a possible denial that they knew they were being attacked after the experiment and/or long term effects. The navy claims not to even understand why that happened. There is some indication of the principle ('F' within 'F'), which may refer to nested EM waves (or Atomic Dielectric Resonance) may not have been the cause. The author also suggests the men had gone AWOL from the trauma, preferring to vanish than face any of it again.

The third paragraph may refer to a transfer of some form, from the Philadelphia Project to the Norfolk Project . A change of command that was reversed? There seems to be some suggestion that the Navy felt the experiments were discontinued, however, as we can see from the book itself it is still in full swing. So, it would seem that this party either hasn't observed that fact, or its bullshit misdirection. You see, how else would they know Jessup's mail was an intercept point? That said, these letters arrive just after the book was released and before the annotated copy ended up at the ONR. So, it is possible that Jessup was a defined proxy for certain communications and well known, however, no one had spotted the classified intel. Was that the test? Or given the subject matter, perhaps Jessup was suspected of espionage and everyone knew his mail was being inspected and could use that to sound off.

Either way, it sounds like Dr Jessup's life was destroyed just to prove a point and use him as a post-office.

Paragraph 4 is very clear, I don't think it needs translation. In short though, RNM was broadly viewed as sheer madness by the Navy. The last paragraph then reveals that negligence was the key factor in this 'accident' during the project. They didn't prepare the crew, select the correct crew and failed to remove RF reflective objects such as rings, necklaces, etc. There was a war on, they grabbed what they had to hand and got on with it. This said, there is the suggestion that this was obvious and the experimenters wanted real world conditions.

It ends with the suggestion that the author knows the other author (Anonymous) and leaves what happens next up to him.

Conclusion

We are 18 pages into a book and series of communications 165 pages long. We have learned some of the very early history of RNM, its roots in the Philadelphia project, Dr Jessup's role as an unwitting comms hub/relay, some form of argument between intel agents and the navy, an ongoing example of an intel leak hidden in Jessup's book and some form of accident (perhaps intentional) during a very early experiment covered up by Congress. Finally a panic about satellites in orbit. Was it a form of crisis engineering? Who knows?

What will we discover as we read on...