An Open Mind And Populism - A Coup HowTo

Power, ambition, greed. Human history is full of such of notions. From the empires of old, to modern dictatorships, our world has seen its fair share of tyrants, thieves and mass murderers. Modern democracies and republics were an attempt to remove this scum from the face of the Earth. At the same time, these political structures were meant to deal with the problem of populism, or mob mentality. No system is perfect, however, it was better than what we had before and gave rise to one of the greatest periods in human history. But what if modern technology provided a means to circumvent democracy? To bring back dictatorship this time disguised as democracy?

Today, I am providing everyone with a security advisory for the human mind, known as 'Open Mind'. 'Open Mind' has many variants that are fairly similar and it can be used against individuals, groups, nations or even the entire planet. The primary application of 'Open Mind' is to destabilize nations and induce revolutions.

Hacking Government

Hybrid warfare is something that is just beginning to enter the public's consciousness. Hybrid warfare is where an aggressor employs a combination of unconventional and conventional tactics to achieve its objectives. 'Open Mind' is considered a form of hybrid warfare.

'Open Mind' employs 7 main tactics as its basis:

1. Psychotropic State Of Confusion

2. Big Data Analysis of Voting Demographics

3. Targeted Psychotropic Confusion

4. Neural Prompting

5. Open Government Data

6. Protagonist Driven Populism

7. Agent provocateur driven populism

Two additional tactics can optionally be applied:

8. Targeted intimidation

9. Automation

We will take a look at each of these aspects and describe what they are and reveal a picture of how the are used in combination to rip a target apart from within.

Psychotropic State Of Confusion

A psychotropic state of confusion is something that would normally be associated with narcotics or the application of electrical current to the brain. In this context, it is slightly different. This is about laying the ground work for that event, the injection of the material into the public sphere. Whether that be music videos, Youtube videos, fake news, social media posts, bots, etc. All this material is connected in terms of its subtext, however, this connection is not made until it is time to strike. Depending on the intended target, this could be done over any time period, on any scale and by any party (foreign and domestic). Further, it can then be leveraged by any party, not just those who designed it.

This program, even whilst not being actively employed, is detected by the brain at various levels depending on the person. This can introduce notions of synchronicity, a guiding hand in life and/or a sense of the familiar. As such, it has the effect of reducing intelligence through the establishment of false connections in the mind. It creates a general low-level fog in the mind, especially in children as they develop altering the structure of the brain and making them more receptive to illogical views and subtext in media. This primes nations for hypnotic influence.

Big Data Analysis of Voting Demographics

This will require little in the way of explanation. In democratic societies, exploiting proportional representation comes down to studying the local environment and then leveraging that information in swing regions/states, etc. This does not mean popular votes are any better, given group dynamics, its probably worse. This said, in proportional representation, by simply focusing on the swing regions/states and employing psychotropic manipulation, entire elections can be stolen or given away.

This can serve two purposes:

1. To gain power for your own group

2. To give power to an alternative group and shift blame

Targeted Psychotropic Confusion

Targeted psychotropic confusion brings this to the level of the individual or group. If an individual or group could potentially cause problems, then the deployment of psychotropic programs (i.e. fruit phones, neural prompting, distractions) that direct them away or keep them stuck reduces the footprint of this particular threat vector. This will range from intimidation, to media loaded with personal references. Leveraging state assets to filter comms, undermine business interests and interfere with finances is common. This form of psychotropic confusion then employs suggestion to target that individual or group at another individual or group painted as a target through suggestion/misdirection. Taking out two birds with one stone.

Neural Prompting

For those with the technology, neural prompting adds a new dimension to this psychotropic program. Typically leveraging people that are being used to train computers how to remotely interface with the brain and body, they add to the general noise and confusion. They can also be used to instigate violent attacks that benefit the attacking party. Further, they can do substantial economic and political damage. In cases outside of these experiments, they can be used to provide the sense of embedded foreign spies , do economic damage or undermine national security efforts.

Longer term, neural prompting would serve as a backbone to the psychotropic program and crisis engineering, swinging elections for a select group globally. It is a program that comes on in increments as the technology is perfect, slowly working its way to a dictatorship masquerading as a democracy. Prompting has limited effects, however, full body remote animation looks promising and that could provide control over foreign nations. Not long after this stage, all pretense is lost and it is expected that a cull of the human population would begin as no one needs to debate anything. That would obviously end up on the domestic front too.

Open Government Data

Open Government Data provides feedback that can be used by foreign governments to target a nation and provide rewards for certain parties, as well as engineering nations towards foreign goals. This will only work in their interests for a short period of time, as no doubt it will focus on aspects just slightly outside the radar of the average politician to engineer their nations.

This also feeds into this model from the psychotropic program and neural prompting. A manipulation of consensus.

Protagonist Driven Populism

Protagonists come in all forms and at all levels. These are pitched as guys fighting the system and the status quo. They are often blind to the bigger picture and wrapped up in memes derived from this agenda. In order to affect change, there must be someone to lead that change. This is the role of the protagonist and they are chosen by computer, prompted and surrounded by a team who make sure he/she is 'on message'. Sometimes the 'team' is prompted and they have no idea that what they are saying makes sense in a different context (i.e. RNM fruit phone).

Agent provocateur Driven Populism

We also need our evil people to rebel against. Again, often blind, these people are presented as the source of the problem. The difference between gent provocateur and protagonist is often one of perspective. So, this could be anything from a politician to Islamic terrorist. The idea is to get people fired up, into a crisis, then direct them in mass towards a pre-planned solution as baby steps towards a bigger goal.

Targeted Intimidation

Pretty standard stuff.

Automation

One for the bigger players. Stick this into a big computer system and let it play the entire world, its own agents included. Have everyone feel they are working to preserve democracy, freedom and liberty, whilst building their own prison cell and/or grave.

Conclusion

This is the single biggest threat facing our planet today. Obviously, we have a systemic issue in the world's security services as they have repeatedly failed to provide any warning to the general public on this issue. Intelligence agencies must be more open about methodologies, especially where these methodologies could undermine the very fabric of our societies. I get the point about security, but security through obscurity has proven to be a dumb model over the years. Intelligence agencies must see informing and working with the public as a form of defense in depth strategy, rather than people to hide from.