RNM – The Derived Objectives

Sometimes a glimpse at the road ahead is enough to make a person seek an alternative path...

Remote neural monitoring and prompting only describes a small fragment of the satellite program. As far as I am aware at the minute, there are two major systems in orbit above us, one from the US and one from Russia. No doubt there are other players, but nothing has been observed from them at this point. Who exactly is driving this remains ambiguous, as there are a number of interpretations for the data I am seeing. This said, there are three basic scenarios:

1. US 2. Russia 3. Combination of both (perhaps with broader partners)

What I do know is that much of the R&D work I have gathered was performed in the US and 5-eyes. There is a gap in the knowledge of Russian development in the public domain. Further, neither side has ever spoken about their tech, nor each others, regardless of who was being attacked with it.

Ultimately, this is a form of collusion without question and dereliction of duty. How much deeper this goes remains to be seen, but it is already a serious matter at this stage.

The satellite technology behind RNM is not just employed against humans, but all forms of technology. From laptops, to aircraft, these satellites have the capability to interface with much of our modern world to devastating effect. I've observed it do everything from create an ad-hoc stateful firewall on a cheap Netgear router, to playing around with the engine in a Lexus.

It is important to understand that the underlying agenda has never changed. RNM is doing today, what it was doing in 1986, hacking the human body, hacking technology, generating a smokescreen and using a combination of those activities to progressively engineer the world. The only thing that does change is the presentation of that agenda (memes) embedded in the media, films, etc., in fruit phone form. As far as I can tell, this indicates how far neural changes have propagated and how many are now open to suggestion (Open Mind). To think of this as an ethnic (cultural) cleansing program would be correct, it strips down identity and replaces it with an identity whose foundations are supplied by these memes. This final identity has not emerged yet, we have seen attempts to play around with cults, remote assassins, etc., but the political side has been fairly well hidden. That is, unless you examine the RNM experiments in detail and it becomes all too clear.

RNM works on a simple principle, provide stimulus which activates the areas of the brain that process such information, map and electrically jam with RF. It treats hacking the human brain, much like electrically interface with electronic hardware; jam a signal, inject your own. Online the AI behind RNM floods the web with material which offends/provokes, it then uses this as input for mapping areas of interest in the human brain. In RNM targets, areas of their life will be engineered to explore those areas in greater detail. These solutions are then tested against the broader populace all over the world.

What we are beginning to observe is the military/intelligence world increasing becoming involved in domestic and low-level policing. Principally as a cover and a means of building support for the much darker side of this technology which mainly remains hidden. No doubt many people that are aware of the technology have only heard of a limited number of the applications, or the more nefarious applications have been denied.

I find it hard to believe that many Americans, or Russians for that matter, would stand by whilst an agenda that would wipe out their families was in play. To me, that seems like most don’t know the facts or at least have not really projected how this would play out properly given human nature.

I will cover some of the applications that some have no doubt heard about, then I will show everyone the big picture of what happens with a fully operational system.

Quelling Dissent

RNM has been isolating things such as anger, but it goes much farther than simple suppression of an emotion. RNM has dug deep into the brain to be able to isolate even emotional responses to attacks on family members. Principally this is so that RNM can provide support to those who would attack or kill members of a family. The family would then be very forgiving or understanding. Yes, the program does go that far. The program attacks children in order to map the brain of the parent and try to suppress parental response. It may seem crazy, but it has applications in suppressing dissent in a population during invasions. As an extension of this, concepts such as national identity, national loyalty and by extension national defense are under attack. This, in some sense, is an extreme form of individualism in that RNM is breaking down the bonds of family and society.

As far as I can tell, this is then used across populations to reduce crime and has been observed throughout the US and EU. If statistics are any guide, RNM was rolled out in Washington DC in the ‘90’s and around the world not long after. This said, it could be the case that during the cold war, the Soviet Union used neural prompting to induce chaos in the West and the drop in the crime rate was a result of the end of that program. In the former case it would need to be targeted somewhat, in that the satellites hunt for problem spots by following Police then take action. Given that this would be a form of tranquilizer, it then becomes possible to selectively reduce this to induce unrest to drive agendas.

RNM has been used to support war efforts, as it can make populations passive to the actions of their government or foreign governments, including things like torture, reckless spending, illegal invasions, etc. Operation Jade Helm (the clue is in the name) in the US was used to train RNM how to suppress dissent in a nation to a US deployment. RNM satellites were scanning the population for people who felt angry, paranoid, fearful, etc., and began jamming them. One observation is that RNM, once it engages a target, does not seem to ever let go. This would imply that all resistance to US troops deployed within the US is currently being hacked by RNM. This form of attack is based upon virus research, specifically, auto-immune diseases. That is, by attacking the intelligence community, military and policing services first, then focusing on civilian resistance, who is left to defend the nation?

One rather obscure effect is that this would also reduce the sense of competition in a nation, which would affect everything from political views to undermining capitalism. It makes a nation more socialist as a result, the recent warm reception for Bernie Sanders does ring alarm bells.

RNM is very good at this as it is a simple series of circuits that can be suppressed in the brain. The key problem is that this is decoupled from responses. So, rather than pacifying a person, it can make them more strategic and clear headed in their approach. The relationship between anger and militant responses is somewhat tenuous at best. In this respect, it is very similar to the pathology of a serial killer. The tranquilizing effect can create a passive form of sadism, its not like a narcotic. As far as I can tell, this was not intentional, however, it could have been.

So, if you are waiting for the public to have had enough, I wouldn't hold your breath, they are jammed. This said, it doesn't make them entirely stupid or incapable of a response, it just that they'll be quite chilled out about it. But when they do move, I suspect little mercy to be found.

Further, given the faux presentation of the political battle in the media, the population have no idea that they are under attack, let alone which side to choose.

Modifying Opinion

RNM makes use of Pavlov triggers, crisis engineering and social engineering to mould and shape opinion. For example, if the observation of a child jumping over something is accompanied with a tingling sensation to the leg calves, this can increase the subjective realization that the child may hurt itself which results in an over-protective response. Or a well-timed electrical shock to the spine of a certain threshold, can result in a form of explosive irritability. In this latter case, the brain cannot define the source of the pain and thus connects it with any event it observes. This can result in people punching, stabbing, and/or shooting each other virtually out-of-the-blue.

Moulding Political View Point

Analyzing much of Anonymous' videos, we observe various forms of left wing agendas. By monitoring engagement, RNM could target the individuals, map these neural structures, then suppress them. An instant right-winger. Interestingly, we do note a progressive shift to the right politically that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union. This said, as I will discuss later, it could just be a correlation with changing economic factors eliminating much of the left-wing argument and position.

Accelerated Learning

This is an interesting one. RNM has demonstrated the capability to inject education on complex topics quite quickly into the human mind. Not quite Matrix style, but probably not too far off either. This said, you still need to have a lot of base education. It will be narrow and specific topics that expand upon what you already know by filling in key blanks. This said, it has also been noted that the target can correct errors, or wilful mistakes, so as a tool to use against a controlled opposition, it can backfire.

Misdirection

Augmented Reality

RNM appears to have the capability, or is working towards the capability, of generating an augmented reality UI in the mind and vision of a target. Right now, CGI can be inserted in dreams and as strong hallucinations, however, I have no indications that simple UI layers (i.e. photos, real-time video, etc.) can be broadcast clearly without impairing the user.

Confusion

RNM can jam the front of the brain, or irritate veins in the brain causing them to narrow. This results in a sense of confusion similar to the effects of sudden decompression. Typically it is held in place at key times, or to improve the odds of successful remote prompting. RNM also appears to use this approach when attempting to remote word injections. It jams the word in your head, then attempts to introduce a replacement.

Flushing Short Term Memory

A bit of a trick. By spamming the brain, enough to cause distraction or disrupt certain chemical processes, items in short-term memory can be forgotten. It’s the electrical equivalent of a slap distracting you whilst doing something.

Scripting Events

RNM performs social engineering on a grand scale. As a supercomputer, it works best when it is able to plan ahead or has a known path. This way, it can employ previous data in new scenarios, rather than being at the mercy of an undefined future. Its a bit like using an algorithm to predict stock-market activity, unless it knows what is coming, the algorithm is always going to be off and effectively useless. Thus, hypnotic suggestion and preplanning of key events are used as a guide rail to map out the future, as well as entraining people to respond to suggestion.

Remote Animation

To improve the future prediction capabilities of the system and ensure the economic and political immortality of its operators, Remote Animation of humans using functional electrical stimulation over microwave/terrahertz power beams, is the next logical step. As prompting and human agent-based engineering have limits, remote animation improves the ability to not only predict but define the future as planned by the AI.

Sexual Orientation & Sexual Acts

RNM has been exploring sexual orientation attempting to both induce/suppress homosexual activity. Further, the AI has been training to actively prevent anal intercourse and even oral sex. In short, RNM has a whitelist of only 'normal' sexual activity between a male and female, in defined positions. This goes much further than simple prevention of erections, but strikes at the heart of the sexual system to electrically jam desire itself.

Hacking

The satellites above us can interface with computers and routers, permitting them to alter data at almost any point on the web. It is suspected that quantum computing is employed to break TLS/SSL. Further, these satellites can act as a fake WIFI and interface with any WIFI access point. They can even directly interface with the electronics directly and present a consistent fake view of the web across multiple devices, in multiple nations. Given this, I am skeptical about claims of tracing the source of a hacking attempts and even the content of retrieved web pages.

Such hacking also provides the ability to personalize fruit phones and SSL/TLS can work against a nation by hiding such manipulation from monitoring tools.

Neural Prompting And Correlation

Whilst neural prompting may seem, on the surface, to be incredible it really has limited effects. Was it really responsible for the drop in the murder rate in DC? Or was it a combination of factors such as improved wages, diminishing returns from criminal activity, gun control, improved policing, improved education, better youth opportunities, greater employment, the internet, reduced corruption in policing and generally improved environmental conditions? Even a supercomputer would have a hard time proving causation.

Time-and-time again, what we do observe is that events are attributed to RNM, however, a broad range of additional factors are also in play. Traditionally, those underlying factors are usually enough on their own and all that RNM brings to the table is a small kick that starts the ball rolling a little sooner. If we look at this another way, you can’t bring in RNM by itself and change a nation. RNM requires genuine systemic problems to work with, this is what it employs to drive change, these are the pivot points or levers that amplify its effects.

I’ve observed neural prompting for around 30 years, over that time I have witnessed the ability of the system to achieve its desired goal reduce with time, rather than increase. Using neural prompting to perform social engineering and guide word selection, is a bit of a marketing scam, rather than objective proof of control being achieved. This is something that is very difficult to describe to those not familiar with the ins-and-outs of this system, however, let’s give it a shot.

With creative types, it is very easy to get them to insert words, cut movie scenes, design sets, write lyrics, etc., that follow neural prompting. This is because none of these things go through any form of secondary checks in the brain, they are a product of ‘feel good’ decisions, rather than true decisions based upon complex criteria. It’s a gut feeling, one that just feels spot on. RNM is outrageously good at this.

This said, when it comes to interfering with decisions in complex or survival-based scenarios, RNM falls flat on its face. The best it can do is provide advice and if its good, it gets incorporated, if not it gets rejected, altered or corrected. This is because RNM cannot locate where decisions are made in the brain, it doesn’t know how it works. It merely makes use of advanced versions of what humans have been doing for several hundred years.

Reading Between The Lines

One of the major problems that arises with Neural Prompting is that people who look at the news and 'read between the lines' to discern messages are easily manipulated. Don't do this, ever. No one communicates like this, it is a form of post-hypnotic suggestion. If you have been taught to do this, or it has been suggested that you should do this, that someone is either trying to control you, or is being controlled themselves. This makes you 'believe' things. As noted in an earlier article, we call this a fruit phone and in a modern world they are intended to be read by automated systems, not humans.

How does it make you believe things? Well, let's say you are thinking of a certain context, such as a recent attack and you go to the news. The brain processes not only the information verbatim, but it processes the fruit phone message in the context of the attack. The sub-context is telling you to 'believe' the official stories or whatever line they wish to push. Such fruit phones are found in both Western and Russian media. This is part of the reason for the push-back against RT, its underlying sub-text was diverging from this line and revealing details of the RNM program before they happened. They were waking people up to the sheer scale of manipulation in Western media, that we are under threat from satellites above us and obviously the US freaked out.

Obviously, this could be classic misdirection but I don't see the US leading the charge to uncover this, do you? Then again, I don't see Russia being fully public about it either. This is obviously aimed at the intel world, various fruits and those that keep their ear low to the ground. Until someone breaks that silence, I will presume they are operating as one and obviously withholding that from the broader world, as well as much of the intention.

Its quite easy for the Russians to insert news embedded between the lines in US media, its also very easy for the US to do it to Russia. It was one of the first tricks learned by RNM. Such things are typically driven by AI and it can look like a massive agenda that has everyone's support, but no one actually talks about it because its a secret. Where, in fact, its a computer guiding word, image, objection, etc., selection using neural prompting and that can appear in media outlets across the world. Other occurrences can be mere repeats of common themes and accidents. This said, this brain swirly can manifest into something tangible if it targets the correct people.

If you check out my Twitter timeline, you will note that I sometimes use this. I'm not trying to manipulate, but rather show the reader how it is done, that their brain does process this information, make it very obvious, funny (as feeling like a idiot will snap you out of it) and taking it in directions I know the planners don't want it to go (redirection also snaps you out of it, as it becomes confusing). Also, when I talk of RNM, it is real, it is not some fruit phone encoding. Don't look to the media for a consensus, or where an agenda is going, it will just be nonsense.

It is quite easy for a modern AI to sensitize millions of people to numbers, words, shapes and progressively get them to read between the lines and then coordinate that to drive a foreign agenda. It would look like your own people, people you may even know, to some extent even blend with openly discussed agendas, but in the end its just a clever foreign computer.

My best advice is to ignore online news, regardless of the source.

Where is it going?

Its obvious, its a global roll out of an automated platform that will train humans to be nice little citizens on a global basis and ensure the continued domination of a select group. As it progresses, it slowly becomes some sort of '50's glory days nightmare where the planet is shaped and moulded to perfect little families, in perfect little homes, etc. Obviously, all the scum needs to be cleaned out for this little wet dream to occur and that generally means poor people.

Ultimately, the vision of a perfect little world is really an agenda to turn the world into an open air prison, where freedom of choice, culture, belief, etc., are dictated by unobserved AI in orbit. For much of the planet, this will be equivalent to an invasion by a foreign nation and, in the case of remote animation, quite literally too.

This said, obviously there are exceptions and at a geopolitical level it is about control and money. Don't forget that part.

The system examines every hate, prejudice, fear, want, etc., and rolls that into a converged hypnotic program where people see what they want to see. In the case where some have a little more knowledge, which is mainly intel agencies and military, it simply feeds into the superhero stereotype to get them on board. You know, all that hypnotic programming in childhood TV and movies of the vigilante. We'll save little kids from the monsters, we'll get the rapists, we'll get the scum escaping their taxes, etc. It is here that the program is positioned as a moral empire, with strong defense at its core, blowing copious amounts of smoke up the asses of agents and troops. Obviously, this will lead to exterminating entire sections of the planet as potential threats and that will be engineered based upon whatever excuse sticks to the wall.

It starts out with little things, deal with murderers, deal with drug dealers, deal with terrorists which is where it branches out into ethnic cleansing. The line blurs and no doubt more engineering will blur it even further. In time, this will move onto bigger and bigger things and finally they must save the Earth from over population. How does 7 billion dead sound?

Sound far fetched? Sure it won't go that far? How else is the problem dealt with? More importantly, how do you stop it? I'll bet you any money the answer is that you can't. It sounds like the plot to bad movie, but those satellites are above us, they have that capability and the only real barrier is the time it takes to complete remote animation and do a little engineering to ensure no one can fight back. Much of which has already been done.

Let's put this another way, what's the alternative? Wait until someone develops a way to destroy you? Sounds more reasonable now, doesn't it.

Obviously, as this is modeled on an auto-immune disorder, those are among the first to go.

I know what many are thinking, the idea is to hit everyone with every movie plot that could freak them out or cause conflict, map it and suppress it. Sure it is. Or is it, that each movie plot captures links to this program and the idea is to prevent you from fearing it, or even knowing of it, then it kills you off. How do you know? How do you prevent someone from changing the program?

Do you think you're one of the chosen few? Well, when you run the numbers, your odds of survival are...wait for it...0.07%. Which funnily enough is just slightly less that the 0.1% where all the wealth is concentrated. I suppose one way that could pan out is a master race of entrepreneurs.

The bottom line is this, regardless of the specifics, we all know this is a temptation waiting for exploitation. We all know how dumb it is to provide an upper hand to anyone of this nature. It won't end well.

Its either deal with the problem now, or it is really over. Can it be revolved peacefully? Let's hope we've learned a thing or two from our history to adopt the correct approach.