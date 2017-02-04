Natural Language Processing - A Weapon Of Choice?

DeepThought?

So, my Twitter timeline is resembling the collective output of a mental facility and I feel this deserves at least some explanation. Thankfully, I haven't gone off the deep-end, I've actually been exploring Natural Language Processing and machine image interpretation (art appreciation) as an extension of my previous article. What I am doing here, is picking a thread in the subtext and running with the links it generates, both in terms of thought processes and related concepts. I will explain why.

In researching NLP, I realized that in order to process context you need to go a little deeper that the surface words. In playing about with this, I explored the issue of ambiguity in speech. That is, I was looking at the role subjective interpretation, or inference, plays in both communication and comprehension. As I do a lot of research on the technical side of Remote Neural Monitoring, I thought I would apply this as a potential sub-text, as I had seen a few media items that could possibly have referred to it in their sub-text over the years. I come from a technical background, so I don't do a lot of reading into things, picking up on symbolism, etc., but it would seem these things are important for a computer. I wanted to see if I could construct a story out of the sub-text of selected media, that is, by using music videos, trailers, etc., post them in such a way that they reflected what I was saying.

I've been at this for months now, so if you weren't following the Twitter timeline then you probably wouldn't get the context as the full picture emerges in the links between the media items. In fact, even if you were following the timeline and attempting to understand this, I'm sure you quickly found that you would require a big data solution to keep up. Some of it is obvious, however, there are also little connections spread across the web (like comments I have made, other identities, background info on media, etc.) that you need to have identified in order to have a complete picture. In this short examination I have explored its potential uses as a communications protocol, a psychological smokescreen, a remote hypnosis tool, a social engineering tool and a means to confuse and delay the enemy. In this latest part of the test, I'm exploring shifting of perception and targeting.

In doing this, as with most things in life, I discovered that I am not the first to have played with this. I began to observe a whole different side to our media, from the news to Hollywood movies. When I laid out the potential interpretations for items appearing on news sites, I observed patterns which could be interpreted as hidden communications often with multiple layers carrying different information. Interestingly, this seemed too complex for a human author. A little perplexed, I was faced with three potential explantions:

The news is machine generated. The news was being modified in transit. Reporters were being guided in word selection

Observing this, I then went a little deeper with arbitrary media and I observed the same pattern; multiplexed data embedded into the sub-text. At first, it seemed a little scrambled, all over the place, but I soon discovered that the connection was based on surrounding contexts (actors names, places, concepts, etc.) which could be used to parse the information. That is, you could jump between media based upon a thread or complex array of links and it could be read like a book.

Focusing exclusively of Remote Neural Monitoring, I was able to observe a clear pattern in the sub-texts of major movies that were linked by things like director, lead actor and general interpretations of the theme. To expain this comprehensively is very complex, it involves tracking people, themes and in some cases even personal information over many decades in order to lay it out. Further, it requires an explanation of the symbollism within particular franchises. This is where things get murky, whilst some are particularly clear and have obviously been directly staged, others have borrowed from those themes and they may not be. This adds volume or noise. An additional source of noise is links that are coincidental. So, very intense statistical analysis is required to confirm a source, however, the brain can accept weak evidence, especially when a prior pattern has been identified, so increasingly statisticially unanalysible sources are being used to fly under the radar.

Given the iconic nature of these roles and the people, by placing people into the political world that at a sub-conscious level resemble these actors, their character and traits can be super-imposed on an individual's view of their actions. On my Twitter time-line I have been identifying members of the Trump's administration that match this criteria. It does open the question as to how they were selected internally:

Explicit knowledge Hero worship (programming) Remote intervention

Having only just spotted this, I have yet to compile data on previous administrations, but I suspect the pattern will be similar. I would also like to extend this analysis to corporations to reveal if this is some form of viral behavior. Regarless of the source, each of these explanations are highly concerning. The first would be an attack on democracy itself, the second would imply a suggestible leadership and the final option would imply a direct assault on the US.

As the IP spreads across the world, it progressively supplants cultural identity in other nations, making their citizens responds to post-hypnotic cues coming from the US leadership. If this then alters creative output, that person or group becomes a repeater for this signal. In time, this creates a broad social network of what are effectively mental clones. Its just a really huge version of this:

What we like to think of as US mainstream culture, is increasingly looking like, at least in part, a carefully crafted psychological program. I remember a piece about a large scale behavioral engineering project in the US just after the war and this seems to match up with when much of this appeared in bulk in US media. The rise of pop culture, rock-n-roll, etc., all seem to be part of a bigger plan to introduce a large psychotropic program that envelopes people from birth.

Roll on 65 years and we end up with a world and media that focuses on the trivial and can't process complex information mentally to any large degree. World leaders who dance to the tune of foreign governments looking for signs. This is simply because they get into their positions because of operant conditioning and that means very deep suggestibility and, again, they serve as repeaters on this network doing the same thing.

It would appear that this forms the backbone of Skinner's box, manipulation of the environment to shape behaviour over the long term. This said, Skinner's work would be laregly ignorant of genetics and the evolutionary demands, which implies given the age of this program that it was not originally intended to cope with this. Long term, I'd argue it will be fatal to the species. This is how it works:

So, what is this global secret society?

Morons.