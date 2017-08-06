North Korea Versus The United States - What's The Difference?

False perception is at the core of authority...

With all the attention North Korea has been getting over its missile tests, I began to wonder just how dissimilar are the two nations. What I want to focus on is the CIA generated propaganda which ends up in media all over the world. Let's look at some of the claims, not really to debunk them, but to see if they have many similarities with US culture.

Now propaganda can be outright lies, or take isolated instances and present them as the norm. Its a method shaping perception of something people have no direct knowledge of, to the benefit of those presenting the information. So, what I will do here, is demonstrate how I can pretty much take the exact same approach as the article, use publicly available information and paint a picture of the US that will leave the reader somewhat disturbed.

I will be using a number of propaganda articles for this, these are government backed publications to help forge public opinion. I could certainly take this, stitch it together and write endless articles and create thousands of hours of video that would cast the US in a similar light to North Korea. I will use some language here that will also help craft that view.

What you will get from this, is a sense of just how easy it is to do a hatchet job on an entire nation.

Also keep in mind that none of this is a lie, it is how things are. But it is a restricted view.

But Lee and her classmates grew up convinced they lived in the “greatest nation on Earth,” run by a benevolent god-like leader whom they loved in the way many children love Santa Claus.

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

This sounds familiar.

The delusion that your nation is great is a common theme around the world. 'We are better than you, therefore we are right' is what underpins this notion, it is, in effect, a modification of racist beliefs. Which isn't all that surprising given that its about territorial control and cultural identity.

It wasn’t until she left North Korea at the age of 17 that she began to discover the full horror of the government that had fed her propaganda since birth.

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

Given how people source their news, web traffic flows, media relationship with government and censorship by Western governments, this statement would be fairly accurate for the vast majority of the US as well.

All family life took place beneath the obligatory portraits of North Korea’s revered founder, Kim Il Sung, and his son, Kim Jong Il, that hung in every home. Failure to clean and look after them was a punishable offense.

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

While officially desecration of the US flag is not illegal, attacks on protesters exercising their rights is common and mainly performed by local military and civilian supporters.

"At supper, Lee had to thank “Respected Father Leader Kim Il Sung” for her food before she could pick up her chopsticks."

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

Citizens of the US are encouraged to provide prayers for the state and even goes so far as claiming that God is the state through propaganda music:

The faintest hint of political disloyalty was enough to make an entire family — grandparents, parents and children — disappear. “Their house would be roped off; they’d be taken away in a truck at night, and not seen again,” she says.

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

Political prisoners and state executions of political undesirables under dubious circumstances is all too common in the US, as well as Police attacks on the opposition:

“Kindness towards strangers is rare in North Korea. There is a risk to helping others,” she writes. “The state made accusers and informers of us all.”

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

The US population has been indoctrinated to selfishness over the last 50 years through concepts such as individualism, to the point where they have mainly lost their sense of humanity. Citizens are also regularly encouraged to serve as unpaid spies for the state and can even face prosecution for failure to do so.

Public executions were used as a way to keep everyone in line.

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

The US does not perform public executions, however, the justice system is geared towards retribution and the intention of 'keeping everyone in line' is the same. Executions in the US are spoken of in terms of what is more humane, the issue of systematic murder is avoided by propaganda teams. Execution in the US is carefully stage managed, hiding the fact that the state essentially is on the same level as the people they are killing. The purpose of this is to ensure public outrage is maximized and emotional opposition is minimized to allow the murders to continue. It is also something which the military is attempting to restore within it ranks. Regular pro-capital punishment arguments are made by propaganda teams over various form of media.

Lee, who still believed she lived in the world’s most prosperous country, was stunned. A few days later she came across a skeletal young mother lying in the street with a baby in her arms. The mother was close to death, but no one stopped.

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

Starvation is rife in the United States, with currently 1 in 4 children going hungry and 50 million Americans listed as 'food insecure'. A euphemism for only periodically having food. It is a problem which effects millions and deaths are common but not tracked. Prisoners are regularly starved to keep costs down.

Power cuts became increasingly frequent. At night Lee would stare across the river to the twinkling lights of China and wonder at the contrast with the darkness that shrouded her own city.

North Korean defector offers brutal insight into world’s most secret state

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/07/03/asia-pacific/north-korean-defector-offers-brutal-insight-worlds-secret-state/

With little funding to repair the aging electrical system spanning the US, propaganda teams hit the web to deflect public attention from the failure of government to a phantom enemy at the gates.

But North Korea has established its system of prison camps where an untold number have died amid "unspeakable atrocities" comparable to what the Nazis did, according to a preliminary report from the UN.

The stories from inside North Korea's prison camps are horrifying

http://www.businessinsider.com/un-north-korea-prison-camp-2017-3

Murder and beatings of US prisoners by prison guards are common, some amount to outright torture and murder. Prosecutions are rare. These atrocities are to found regularly all over the nation with nearly 5000 people per year murdered in US jails. Almost twice the death toll of 9/11. Rape and punishment rape are baked into the system as part of its culture and design, the scale of the problem is so bad that promo video provide tips on how not to get raped in prison:

But hard labour in North Korean political prison camps, which were first set up in the late 1940s or early 1950s, can be doled out as punishment for the slightest perceived dissent towards the totalitarian ruling dynasty.

'They are intentionally starved and worked to death': The horrific conditions in North Korean labor camps

http://www.businessinsider.com/they-are-intentionally-starved-and-worked-to-death-the-horrific-conditions-in-north-korean-labor-camps-2016-3

Powered mainly by the illegal narcotics industry, slave labor camps commonly referred to as 'correctional facilities' exist across the US fueling a multi-billion industry in cheap labor which competes with factories in places such as India, Bangladesh, etc. The legal system has been carefully manipulated to entrap young men and woman from poorer backgrounds through initiatives such as mandatory sentencing and three-strikes laws, to create the world's largest slave labor pool.

I think this is enough for now, but I think everyone should have got a sense of how North Korean's view their nation, as opposed to an objective examination of a restricted view of aspects of it.

Its not that these things are lies, it is just that they are generally no different to any nation.

What's the difference between the United States and North Korea? North Korea doesn't generally make that much of a profit.